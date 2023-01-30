Moody's changes Hunter Douglas' outlook to negative; affirms CFR at B1

New York, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Hunter Douglas Inc.'s (Hunter Douglas) ratings including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B1, its Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B1-PD, and the B1 ratings on the company's first lien credit facilities. The first lien facility consists of a $750 million first lien revolver due 2027, a $3,500 million original principal amount first lien term loan due 2029, and a €1,000 million original principal amount first lien term loan due 2029. Moody's changed the outlook to negative from stable.

"The outlook change to negative reflects that the meaningful demand headwinds affecting discretionary products including window coverings will pressure Hunter Douglas' earnings and cash flows over the next 12-18 months," said Oliver Alcantara, AVP-Analyst at Moody's. "Hunter Douglas' very good liquidity with over $600 million of unrestricted cash provides good financial flexibility to navigate a challenging operating environment and supports the B1 CFR."

Moody's estimates Hunter Douglas' debt/EBITDA leverage is high at 4.9x for the last twelve months (LTM) period ending 30 September 2022. Persistently high inflation is pressuring consumer discretionary spending and weaker housing market trends due to rising borrowing costs is negatively impacting demand for the company's products. Moody's estimates Hunter Douglas' debt/EBITDA leverage will increase to around 5.3x at fiscal year end December 2022. Moody's changed the outlook to negative because Moody's expects these demand pressures to persist into 2023, pressuring earnings, cash flows, and credit metrics. The negative outlook also reflects uncertainty regarding the level of sustainable demand following a meaningful surge in Hunter Douglas' sales and EBITDA during the pandemic.

Today's ratings affirmation reflects that Hunter Douglas' very good liquidity provides the company the financial flexibility to support business investments amid demand headwinds. Liquidity is supported by an unrestricted cash balance of $622 million and an undrawn $750 million revolver. Moody's anticipates that benefits from Hunter Douglas' expected run rate cost savings initiatives of $100 million will help to somewhat offset earnings headwinds in 2023. In addition, the healthy cash balance provides the flexibility to fund growth investments, including acquisitions, that could help to offset the anticipated earnings decline. The affirmation also reflects Moody's expectation that Hunter Douglas will generate more than $200 million of free cash flow in 2023.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Hunter Douglas Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B1, Affirmed B1 to (LGD4) from (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan B2, Affirmed B1 to (LGD4) from (LGD3)

....Senior Secured First Lien Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 to (LGD4) from (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Hunter Douglas Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hunter Douglas' B1 CFR broadly reflects the company's leading market position and good brand recognition in the global window coverings industry. The company benefits from good channel diversification, and good geographic reach with a strong presence in the US and Europe. Hunter Douglas' revenue scale at around $4.5 billion is large relative to similarly rated consumer durables companies, and its good EBITDA margin supports good free cash flow generation that Moody's projects will exceed $200 million in 2023. The EBITDA margin nevertheless lags industry peers given its decentralized business operations and the company will focus on streamlining costs to improve margins. Hunter Douglas' very good liquidity is supported by its healthy unrestricted cash balance of $622 million and an undrawn $750 million revolver as of 30 September 2022. The sizable liquidity provides financial flexibility to sustain investment and debt service amid a challenging operating environment and supports the ratings.

Hunter Douglas' credit profile also reflects its narrow product focus and exposure to cyclical downturns given the discretionary nature of its products with demand largely driven by the cyclical housing market. Moody's anticipates some of the elevated consumer spending on home products including window coverings to shift toward other spending as the effects of the coronavirus moderate. This creates uncertainty regarding the sustainable level of demand and earnings. The company's financial leverage is high with debt/EBITDA at 4.9x for the last twelve months (LTM) ending 30 September 2022. Inflationary pressures and weakening macro-economic conditions will negatively impact demand for the company's products and pressure earnings over the next 12-18 months. The benefits from the company's cost savings initiatives and lower input costs will somewhat offset these pressures. Moody's projects that debt/EBITDA leverage will increase to 5.4x over the next 12-18 months. Growth investments including acquisitions funded with excess cash could expand the earnings base and also help offset the anticipated earnings decline. Hunter Douglas is exposed to foreign currency volatility given its meaningful revenue outside the US.

Hunter Douglas' ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4), mainly driven by the company's highly negative exposure to governance risks reflecting its concentrated ownership and aggressive financial strategy under majority ownership by financial sponsors 3G. Hunter Douglas is moderately negatively exposed to environmental and social risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company reports stable or growing organic revenue performance along with EBITDA margin expansion, such that debt/EBITDA is below 4.5x and free cash flow/debt is maintained in a mid to high single digit percentage. A ratings upgrade would also require the company to execute the cost savings strategy without impairing the company's culture of innovation or good operating execution, maintain at least good liquidity, and exhibit balanced financial policies that support credit metrics at the above levels.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's earnings or free cash flow deteriorate, EBITDA margin meaningfully contracts, or debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.5x. Ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, or the company completes a sizable debt-financed acquisition or shareholder distribution.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hunter Douglas is the world's leading manufacturer of custom window coverings and a major manufacturer of architectural products. The company markets and sells its products globally in more than 100 countries via direct to consumer channel, a dealer network, and retailers. Moody's estimates the company's reported revenue for the last twelve months period ending 30 September 2022 at around $4.5 billion. Following the February 2022 $7.1 billion buyout transaction, 3G Capital owns 75% of the company, with the Sonnenberg family holding a 25% ownership stake.

