Moody's changes Huvepharma's outlook to positive; affirms Ba3 rating

London, 10 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
changed Huvepharma International BV's (Huvepharma) outlook to positive
from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Huvepharma's
Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default
rating (PDR).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change of outlook to positive from stable reflects Moody's expectation
that Huvepharma's credit metrics will improve over the next 12-18
months thanks to strong operating and financial performance and the upcoming
completion of its large investment programme. The rating action
also reflects the company's continuing and profitable growth and
a significant increase in scale over the recent years. In addition,
favourable industry fundamentals support the company's credit quality.
Huvepharma substantially increased its size over the last four years,
with revenue growing by 84% to €548 million in 2019 from €297
in 2015, mainly through organic expansion. Moody's
expects annual double-digit growth in percentage terms to persist
in 2020-21, with revenue reaching around €700 million
in 2021. At the same time, the company's profitability
is solid, with Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin being well above 20%
in 2018-19. The EBITDA margin should be at around 25%
over the next two years thanks to the growing economy of scale and the
launch of a new fermentation facility in 2019, which will strengthen
vertical integration.
Moody's expects Huvepharma's leverage, measured as Moody's
adjusted debt/EBITDA, will decrease to 3.0x-3.5x
in 2020 and below 3.0x in 2021 from 4.0x in 2019 due to
a growth in earnings and gradual repayment of debt, supported by
improving free cash flow (FCF). In 2018-19, the company
executed a large investment programme of around €305 million,
spending €70 million on three small bolt-on acquisition in
France and the US, €70 million on product development,
€30 million on maintenance and €135 million on capacity expansion,
including the fermentation facility, which was launched in 2019,
and a new vaccine plant, which start-up is scheduled for
2021. Because capital spending will subside to €80 million
in 2020 and €60 million in 2021, Huvepharma's FCF will
rise materially over the next two years from flat to negative in 2018-19.
The rating action also factors in favourable industry fundamentals which
support long term revenue growth. Global population growth and
the rising consumption of animal-based protein support the global
animal health industry. In addition, the global food supply
chain continues to increase efficiency, and animal health products
will play a role in productivity increases.
Huvepharma's credit quality is supported by the company's
(1) low cost vertically integrated business model; (2) strong positions
in key niche segments; (3) balanced geographical and product diversification;
(4) continuing product development; and (5) proven ability to rapidly
expand its operations while preserving its high profit margin, primarily
through organic growth of the existing product portfolio and new launches.
However, the rating also factors in Huvepharma's (1) small size,
compared with its peers; (2) lack of diversification into the companion
animal segment; (3) large debt maturities of around €350 million
in Q3 2022; and (4) concentrated ownership structure.
The B1-PD PDR reflects a higher-than-average family
recovery rate (65%), given the presence of an all-bank
debt capital structure.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
The animal health sector has been so far only marginally affected by the
shock, given its correlation to the non-discretionary and
essential food consumption. Huvepharma has not had any material
operational disruptions thanks to its vertical integration. On
the contrary, the company has had an increased demand for its products
because of some operational disruption in the global supply of active
pharmaceuticals ingredients (API). The lack of a companion animal
business is also supportive in this environment because of its greater
susceptibility to changes in consumer demand amid the pandemic.
Beyond the outbreak, regulatory changes will continue to represent
environmental and social risks for Huvepharma. Outside the US and
Europe, many developing countries do not have any significant regulations
curbing the use of antibiotics in livestock and may over time, pursue
regulatory actions. Consumer preferences are gradually shifting
away from proteins produced with the use of antibiotics, which will
be a long-term headwind. Moody's believes that this will
be partially offset by growth in products that are used as alternatives
to antibiotics in protein production. In addition, as other
public rivals are making their antibiotics business less of a priority,
Huvepharma would be able to increase its share in a shrinking market.
Governance considerations include Huvepharma's concentrated private
ownership structure, because the company is ultimately controlled
by the Domuschiev family, which creates a risk of rapid changes
in the company's strategy, financial policies and development plans.
However, the owners' historically conservative financial policy
towards Huvepharma partly mitigate the company's exposure to excessive
shareholder distributions. In addition, dividend payments
will likely remain at moderate levels over the next few years, according
to the company.
RATIONALE FOR THE POSITIVE OUTLOOK
The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will sustain its robust and profitable growth and scale down investment
spending, resulting in sizeable positive FCF; gradually reduce
its debt; pursue a balanced financial policy; and decrease debt/EBITDA
below 3.0x over the next 18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade Huvepharma's rating if the company were to
(1) continue to increase its scale and demonstrate robust operational
performance; (2) reduce its adjusted gross debt/EBITDA below 3.0x
on a sustainable basis while maintaining retained cash flow/net debt above
20%; and (3) maintain a strong liquidity profile and positive
post-dividend FCF.
Moody's could stabilise the outlook if the company fails to achieve
the targets for an upgrade above over the next 12-18 months.
Moody's could downgrade the rating in the event of (1) a material
deterioration in the company's competitive position within its core
product lines; (2) a negative impact on its operating performance
owing to increasing regulatory risks; (3) aggressive debt financed
M&A deals or shareholder distributions; or (4) other related
developments that could weaken its liquidity position, or increase
its leverage, with adjusted gross debt/EBITDA trending towards 4.5x
and retained cash flow/net debt trending towards the low teens in percentage
terms on a sustained basis.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Huvepharma International BV is a vertically integrated developer,
manufacturer and distributor of a wide range of health products for livestock.
The company sells its products in more than 100 countries, with
Europe and North America being its key markets. In the 12 months
ended 31 March 2020, the company generated €566 million of
revenue.
