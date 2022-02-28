Moody's changes IBEC's outlook to stable, affirms Baa3 rating

London, 28 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
changed the outlook on the International Bank for Economic Co-operation
(IBEC) to stable from positive and has affirmed IBEC's Baa3 long-term
foreign-currency issuer rating.
The decision to change the outlook to stable is driven by the risks to
IBEC's liquidity and funding from the further conflict between Russia
(Baa3 RUR-) and Ukraine (B3 RUR-) given IBEC's limited
liquidity buffers and that, despite recent efforts to diversify
its funding, a substantial portion of its financing still comes
from Russian markets and banks. Moody's expects these developments
will challenge the improvements in IBEC's liquidity and funding
position achieved in recent years, particularly given IBEC's
first bond refinancing in October 2022. Notably, IBEC's
liquidity and funding options could narrow if current geopolitical tensions
and the imposition of severe sanctions on Russia resulted in a material
disruption of Russia's financial system.
Moody's affirmation of the Baa3 rating balances IBEC's relatively
strong capital position with the Bank's weak development asset credit
quality and the risks to asset performance from a challenging operating
environment. The affirmation also reflects IBEC's low strength
of member support given the absence of formal callable capital.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR CHANGING THE OUTLOOK TO STABLE
The further conflict between Russia and Ukraine poses risks to IBEC's
liquidity and funding and will likely challenge the improvements seen
in IBEC's liquidity and funding since the assignment of the rating
in early 2020. A substantial portion of IBEC's financing
still comes from Russian markets and banks, which may result in
funding challenges if the escalation in tensions resulted in wider market
disruptions and deteriorating investor confidence, including as
a result of the imposition of additional and more severe sanctions on
Russia. In particular, these developments could challenge
IBEC's first bond refinancing due in October 2022 of RUB7 billion
or around €70 million as of 24 February 2022 (Moody's takes
into account the put option after 3 years rather than the 10-year
tenor).
At the end of 2021, the Bank had liquidity buffers available of
€67 million according to Moody's definition, which covers
around 30% of expected cash outflows over the next 18 months in
a scenario in which IBEC has no access to markets but continues its normal
business operations. IBEC's available liquid resources are
among the smallest in Moody's rating universe. Around 20%
of IBEC's total liquidity is invested in Russia as of end-2021
which could be difficult to recover in full. IBEC holds a large
portion of its treasury assets in securities rated below A2, which
Moody's excludes from its definition of liquid resources as they
may not always be available at very short notice without impact on price
in a stress scenario.
That said, the bank's wider treasury portfolio would more than cover
the upcoming bond maturity, even after excluding treasury assets
invested in Russia. Moreover, the bank benefits from a focus
on trade finance, which leads to a naturally high turnover of assets.
These comparatively short maturities provide scope to rapidly deal with
any liquidity shocks by adjusting planned lending disbursements,
as seen in the initial months of the pandemic. For example,
loans of around €130 million (35% of outstanding gross loans
at the end of 2021) are due to mature in the first three quarters of 2022,
which can help to mitigate these risks.
Furthermore, IBEC has made some progress in diversifying its sources
of funding -- including a recent issuance on the Bulgarian market
and long-term loans from European Union (Aaa stable) banks --
which may prove beneficial in the event of a sustained disruption to the
Russian bond market. IBEC has access to a number of credit and
repo arrangements across a number of lenders, including indicative
limits from a number of prime lenders.
IBEC is also exposed to the risk of a deteriorating operating environment
in Belarus (B3 negative) and Russia, which together account for
around 43% of total gross loans and guarantees as at end-2021.
That said, a large part of the exposure to Russia is short-term
trade finance, which could mitigate downside risks to asset quality.
Nevertheless, Moody's expects pressures on asset performance to
increase over the coming years and push the non-performing asset
ratio above the current level of 1.6% of development related
assets as at end-2021. There is also the potential for the
pandemic to have a delayed impact on borrower quality given the imposition
of loan payment moratoria by many countries in IBEC's territories.
RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE Baa3 RATING
The affirmation of the rating is underpinned by IBEC's relatively
strong capital position given its favourable leverage compared to peers.
The ongoing diversification of IBEC's loan portfolio will support a gradual
improvement in its asset quality, which remains weak with a weighted
average borrower rating of B1 at the end of 2020. Notably,
both geographical and sectoral diversification have improved alongside
the rapid expansion of the Bank's operations.
Furthermore, the rating affirmation reflects that the strength of
member support remains low, with the absence of formal callable
capital remaining a key weakness in IBEC's credit profile. The
support from shareholders for the relaunch of the institution in 2018,
including agreeing to write-off the entire amount of legacy non-performing
loans, and the approval of a further material expansion of the asset
base as part of IBEC's new development strategy, demonstrates though
a degree of commitment by the member states to the institution.
Russia is the largest single shareholder although Moody's doesn't
expect a potential downgrade of Russia's rating would materially
further weaken the assessment of member support.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
IBEC's neutral-to-low credit impact score (CIS-2),
reflects moderately negative exposure to environmental risks and neutral
to low exposure to social and governance risks, as well as moderate
resilience marked by low member support and improving balance sheet strength.
IBEC's issuer profile exhibits neutral to low exposure to environmental
risks across most categories except for its moderately negative exposure
to carbon transition risks which may pose risks to asset quality.
IBEC has significant exposure to commodity dependent countries such as
Russia which drives its overall moderately negative environmental issuer
profile score (E-3).
IBEC's social issuer profile score is neutral to low (S-2),
reflecting neutral to low exposure to social risks across all five categories.
A developing track record of strengthening customer relations is reflected
in the rapid growth in IBEC's loan book since its relaunch in 2018.
IBEC's governance issuer profile score is neutral-to-low
(G-2). The bank's developing governance and risk management
framework has proven to be relatively effective since its relaunch in
2018, albeit still largely untested, and will support IBEC
in managing the risks to leverage and asset quality associated with the
continued expansion of its loan portfolio. Concentrated ownership
with Russia as majority shareholder poses a moderately negative governance
risk.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
Upward rating pressure could arise from a material increase in IBEC's
liquidity buffer and a further improvement in the quality and structure
of its funding, which helps to sufficiently offset the risks posed
by IBEC's exposure to the Russian market. An upgrade would
also likely be conditioned on IBEC's balance sheet evolving under the
new development strategy in a way which helps to enhance the credit quality
of the loan portfolio and preserves the Bank's capital adequacy,
in particular with leverage remaining moderate relative to peers and ongoing
diversification of the loan book which helps to further reduce concentration
risks. The introduction of a formal callable capital framework
in line with industry practice would also give rise to positive rating
pressure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
Downward rating pressure would arise from a marked erosion of IBEC's
liquidity buffers particularly if the upcoming bond maturity was covered
by drawing on a significant amount of available liquid assets.
A material weakening in IBEC's asset performance would also exert
negative rating pressures, particularly if the operating environment
in Russia was to deteriorate materially as a result of the imposition
of additional and more severe sanctions on Russia. A deterioration
in co-operation between Russia and EU member states over the medium
term as a result of geopolitical tensions would put negative pressure
on the rating.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Multilateral Development
Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
