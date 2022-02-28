Moody's changes IBEC's outlook to stable, affirms Baa3 rating

London, 28 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on the International Bank for Economic Co-operation (IBEC) to stable from positive and has affirmed IBEC's Baa3 long-term foreign-currency issuer rating.

The decision to change the outlook to stable is driven by the risks to IBEC's liquidity and funding from the further conflict between Russia (Baa3 RUR-) and Ukraine (B3 RUR-) given IBEC's limited liquidity buffers and that, despite recent efforts to diversify its funding, a substantial portion of its financing still comes from Russian markets and banks. Moody's expects these developments will challenge the improvements in IBEC's liquidity and funding position achieved in recent years, particularly given IBEC's first bond refinancing in October 2022. Notably, IBEC's liquidity and funding options could narrow if current geopolitical tensions and the imposition of severe sanctions on Russia resulted in a material disruption of Russia's financial system.

Moody's affirmation of the Baa3 rating balances IBEC's relatively strong capital position with the Bank's weak development asset credit quality and the risks to asset performance from a challenging operating environment. The affirmation also reflects IBEC's low strength of member support given the absence of formal callable capital.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR CHANGING THE OUTLOOK TO STABLE

The further conflict between Russia and Ukraine poses risks to IBEC's liquidity and funding and will likely challenge the improvements seen in IBEC's liquidity and funding since the assignment of the rating in early 2020. A substantial portion of IBEC's financing still comes from Russian markets and banks, which may result in funding challenges if the escalation in tensions resulted in wider market disruptions and deteriorating investor confidence, including as a result of the imposition of additional and more severe sanctions on Russia. In particular, these developments could challenge IBEC's first bond refinancing due in October 2022 of RUB7 billion or around €70 million as of 24 February 2022 (Moody's takes into account the put option after 3 years rather than the 10-year tenor).

At the end of 2021, the Bank had liquidity buffers available of €67 million according to Moody's definition, which covers around 30% of expected cash outflows over the next 18 months in a scenario in which IBEC has no access to markets but continues its normal business operations. IBEC's available liquid resources are among the smallest in Moody's rating universe. Around 20% of IBEC's total liquidity is invested in Russia as of end-2021 which could be difficult to recover in full. IBEC holds a large portion of its treasury assets in securities rated below A2, which Moody's excludes from its definition of liquid resources as they may not always be available at very short notice without impact on price in a stress scenario.

That said, the bank's wider treasury portfolio would more than cover the upcoming bond maturity, even after excluding treasury assets invested in Russia. Moreover, the bank benefits from a focus on trade finance, which leads to a naturally high turnover of assets. These comparatively short maturities provide scope to rapidly deal with any liquidity shocks by adjusting planned lending disbursements, as seen in the initial months of the pandemic. For example, loans of around €130 million (35% of outstanding gross loans at the end of 2021) are due to mature in the first three quarters of 2022, which can help to mitigate these risks.

Furthermore, IBEC has made some progress in diversifying its sources of funding -- including a recent issuance on the Bulgarian market and long-term loans from European Union (Aaa stable) banks -- which may prove beneficial in the event of a sustained disruption to the Russian bond market. IBEC has access to a number of credit and repo arrangements across a number of lenders, including indicative limits from a number of prime lenders.

IBEC is also exposed to the risk of a deteriorating operating environment in Belarus (B3 negative) and Russia, which together account for around 43% of total gross loans and guarantees as at end-2021. That said, a large part of the exposure to Russia is short-term trade finance, which could mitigate downside risks to asset quality. Nevertheless, Moody's expects pressures on asset performance to increase over the coming years and push the non-performing asset ratio above the current level of 1.6% of development related assets as at end-2021. There is also the potential for the pandemic to have a delayed impact on borrower quality given the imposition of loan payment moratoria by many countries in IBEC's territories.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE Baa3 RATING

The affirmation of the rating is underpinned by IBEC's relatively strong capital position given its favourable leverage compared to peers. The ongoing diversification of IBEC's loan portfolio will support a gradual improvement in its asset quality, which remains weak with a weighted average borrower rating of B1 at the end of 2020. Notably, both geographical and sectoral diversification have improved alongside the rapid expansion of the Bank's operations.

Furthermore, the rating affirmation reflects that the strength of member support remains low, with the absence of formal callable capital remaining a key weakness in IBEC's credit profile. The support from shareholders for the relaunch of the institution in 2018, including agreeing to write-off the entire amount of legacy non-performing loans, and the approval of a further material expansion of the asset base as part of IBEC's new development strategy, demonstrates though a degree of commitment by the member states to the institution. Russia is the largest single shareholder although Moody's doesn't expect a potential downgrade of Russia's rating would materially further weaken the assessment of member support.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

IBEC's neutral-to-low credit impact score (CIS-2), reflects moderately negative exposure to environmental risks and neutral to low exposure to social and governance risks, as well as moderate resilience marked by low member support and improving balance sheet strength.

IBEC's issuer profile exhibits neutral to low exposure to environmental risks across most categories except for its moderately negative exposure to carbon transition risks which may pose risks to asset quality. IBEC has significant exposure to commodity dependent countries such as Russia which drives its overall moderately negative environmental issuer profile score (E-3).

IBEC's social issuer profile score is neutral to low (S-2), reflecting neutral to low exposure to social risks across all five categories. A developing track record of strengthening customer relations is reflected in the rapid growth in IBEC's loan book since its relaunch in 2018.

IBEC's governance issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (G-2). The bank's developing governance and risk management framework has proven to be relatively effective since its relaunch in 2018, albeit still largely untested, and will support IBEC in managing the risks to leverage and asset quality associated with the continued expansion of its loan portfolio. Concentrated ownership with Russia as majority shareholder poses a moderately negative governance risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

Upward rating pressure could arise from a material increase in IBEC's liquidity buffer and a further improvement in the quality and structure of its funding, which helps to sufficiently offset the risks posed by IBEC's exposure to the Russian market. An upgrade would also likely be conditioned on IBEC's balance sheet evolving under the new development strategy in a way which helps to enhance the credit quality of the loan portfolio and preserves the Bank's capital adequacy, in particular with leverage remaining moderate relative to peers and ongoing diversification of the loan book which helps to further reduce concentration risks. The introduction of a formal callable capital framework in line with industry practice would also give rise to positive rating pressure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Downward rating pressure would arise from a marked erosion of IBEC's liquidity buffers particularly if the upcoming bond maturity was covered by drawing on a significant amount of available liquid assets. A material weakening in IBEC's asset performance would also exert negative rating pressures, particularly if the operating environment in Russia was to deteriorate materially as a result of the imposition of additional and more severe sanctions on Russia. A deterioration in co-operation between Russia and EU member states over the medium term as a result of geopolitical tensions would put negative pressure on the rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020

