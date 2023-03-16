Moody's changes IDEMIA's outlook to positive; affirms B3 CFR

Frankfurt am Main, March 16, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed IDEMIA Group's (IDEMIA or the company) rating outlook to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR), the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR), and B3 ratings of the €300 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2025 and €2.1 billion equivalent backed senior secured term loan B (TLB) due 2026 borrowed by IDEMIA.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

The positive outlook balances the good performance in 2022 that led to an improvement of credit metrics to levels commensurate with a higher rating, with uncertainties regarding medium-term sustainability of 2022 metrics. Rating upward pressure will build over the next 12 to 18 months if the company builds a track record of maintaining margins and credit metrics at current levels.

RATINGS RATIONALE

IDEMIA's performed strongly during 2022 with revenue growing around 19% while company-adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 21%, from a range of 16.5%-18% during the 2018-2021 period. The improvement in profitability was mainly driven by IDEMIA's enterprise division, which reached a company-adjusted EBITDA margin of around 24%, from 21% in 2021 and 13% in 2019. The improvement resulted from a positive mix effect (e.g. continued switch to higher margin payment and SIM cards), and a global chip shortage that constrained volumes, benefited margins and created geographical arbitrage opportunities. The chip shortage allowed IDEMIA and main competitor Thales (that also designs chips) to gain market share from smaller, less resilient competitors. Goldpac Group Limited and other Chinese companies re-focusing on China given political tensions is also beneficial.

As a result of rising profitability, IDEMIA's Moody's-adjusted leverage improved significantly to 4.8x as of 31 December 2022, from 7.9x a year earlier. IDEMIA's other credit metrics, including interest coverage (calculated as Moody's-adjusted EBITA/interest) and Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF)/debt have also improved significantly during 2022.

IDEMIA's competitive position, scale, and in-house chip design capabilities will likely continue to be supportive of the company's operations compared to smaller competitors. Additional positive mix effects and cost saving initiatives should also support margins. However, it is uncertain how the normalization of the chip industry will impact margins in the medium-term. A normalized chip industry means smaller competitors can compete more effectively and the higher margin of more advanced products may be pressured. Additionally, the foreign exchange benefits present in the 2022 results (€53 million from the €160 million EBITDA improvement comes from more favorable foreign exchange rates) is unlikely to be permanent in the medium-term. At present, foreign exchange forecast indicate that the 2022 benefit should remain to a large extend during 2023 but is expected to recede eventually.

The positive outlook balances the good performance in 2022 and current credit metrics, that are commensurate with a higher rating, with uncertainties regarding medium-term sustainability of 2022 metrics. The net impact of the positive and negative elements driving the company's margin and credit metrics is hard to estimate at this stage, with risks to the downside. However, rating upward pressure will build over the next 12 to 18 months if the company builds a track record of maintaining operating margins and credit metrics at current levels.

The B3 CFR benefits from high barriers to entry in IDEMIA's various business lines; the company's strong market share in its key segments; its good geographical and customer diversification; and its adequate liquidity. These factors are partly constrained by the company's relatively limited recurring revenue and a lack of visibility in certain business lines, given the unevenness of new contracts and renewal cycles, as well as technological risks inherent in its business model. We also note that performance in the past has been volatile.

RATING OUTLOOK

IDEMIA's positive rating outlook reflects our expectation that upward rating pressure will build over the next 12 to 18 months if the company develops a track record of maintaining margins and credit metrics at current levels. The outlook also incorporates our assumption that there will be no significant increase in leverage from any future debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions, and that the company will maintain adequate liquidity.

LIQUIDITY

IDEMIA has adequate liquidity, supported by €366 million of cash on balance as of 31 December 2022 and a fully undrawn €300 million backed senior secured RCF. Additionally, we forecast that the company's Moody's-adjusted FCF will be in excess of €100 million over 2023 and 2024. The backed senior secured RCF has a springing leverage covenant that is only tested once 35% of the RCF is drawn. If tested, the maximum net leverage is set at 7.8x. We do not currently expect a breach under the backed senior secured RCF covenant.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

IDEMIA's backed senior secured TLB and backed senior secured RCF rank pari passu and are both rated B3, in line with the CFR, reflecting the absence of any significant liabilities ranking ahead or behind. The probability of default rating (PDR) of B3-PD is aligned with the CFR, reflecting our assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, in line with our practice for covenant-lite all-first-lien loan capital structures.

The backed senior secured bank credit facilities benefit from guarantees equivalent to a minimum of 80% of the company's EBITDA and gross assets. The security package includes share pledges, along with pledges over bank accounts and intercompany receivables, which we consider weak.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could develop if the company establishes a track record of maintaining profitability around or above 2022 levels, such that Moody's-adjusted leverage remains below 5.5x, EBITA/Interest cover above 2.0x and Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt reaches mid-single digits on a sustained basis. Adequate liquidity and clarity regarding financial policy, that could accommodate a higher rating, are also important considerations.

Negative rating pressure could develop if IDEMIA's revenue and EBITDA development is weak and bringing into question the sustainability of the 2022 performance. Additionally, negative rating pressure could arise if Moody's-adjusted leverage is forecast to remain above 6.5x on a sustained basis, FCF is forecast to turn negative on a sustained basis or if liquidity deteriorates.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: IDEMIA Group

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: IDEMIA Group

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Courbevoie, France, IDEMIA is an international company that develops, manufactures and markets specialized security technology products and services mainly in identity & public security, payments and telecommunications markets.

IDEMIA generated revenue of €2.65 billion and company-adjusted EBITDA of €555 million in 2022. The company is organised along two divisions: Secured Enterprise Transactions (key products include payment cards, mobile money solutions, SIM cards, embedded secure elements for mobile phones and tablets, and access cards for digital television) and Government Solutions (products include identity solutions, public security, and biometric and document identification).

