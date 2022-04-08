info

Rating Action:

Moody's changes IDG's outlook to stable; affirms B2 ratings

08 Apr 2022

Madrid, April 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the B2 ratings on the €400 million guaranteed senior secured fixed rate notes due 2025 and on the €470 million guaranteed senior secured floating rate notes due 2026 of International Design Group S.p.A. ("IDG", "the company" or "the group"), an Italian high-end lighting and furniture company. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to stable from negative.

"The outlook change to stable reflects the strong operating performance of IDG in 2021 leading to a better than anticipated improvement in the company's credit metrics. The change in outlook also reflects our expectation that IDG will reduce leverage towards 5.0x over the next 12-18 months and will maintain good liquidity" says Pilar Anduiza, lead analyst for IDG.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings' affirmation reflects the better than expected performance in 2021 and the company's track record in earnings growth and stable operating performance. In the first nine months of 2021 IDG pro forma consolidated revenue grew 28% driven by growth across all brands as the company benefited from strong consumer spending on home improvement and furniture. However, operating performance was also supported by growing sales of new products as well an increasing number of shop-in-shops.

The affirmation also reflects the successful completion of the acquisition of YDesign as planned. Moody's recognizes the benefits from an increased footprint in North America as well as the potential to leverage on YDesign's e-commerce capabilities in other regions.

The change in IDG's outlook to stable from negative reflects improvements in IDG's credit metrics, including Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio which is expected to be at around 5.6x in 2021, compared to the rating agency's previous expectation of around 6.0x for 2021 and to 6.1x at the end of 2020. Moody's expects IDG's leverage ratio to further decline below 5.5x in the next 12-18 months, a level consistent with its current ratings.

Moody's expects the company to achieve revenue growth in the low to mid-single-digit range in percentage terms in 2022 and 2023 and EBIT margins to remain broadly stable at around 20% in 2022 as a result of cost inflation only improving from 2023. Sales growth will be supported by the full contribution from YDesign, as well as by the increasing penetration of online retail in the US and several strategic growth initiatives that will start contributing to revenue from 2022, including the licensing agreement with Fendi Casa. Moody's forecasts that free cash flow will remain positive broadly in line with the company's track record at around €30-35 million per annum.

Moody's notes that Russia's invasion of Ukraine remains a key risk to the company's earnings growth. Consumer inflation as well as potential macroeconomic deterioration pose risks to demand for the company's products given the discretionary nature. However, Moody's expects IDG to continue to take actions such as price increases to offset inflation and to mitigate supply chain disruptions, as it did in 2021. Moody's also positively notes the company's good track record at maintaining stable margins at times of declining demand in light of its high proportion of variable costs.

The B2 corporate family rating of IDG is supported by the group's solid brand portfolio, leading market position, although in a niche and fragmented industry, track record of consistent positive free cash flow generation, the good strategic fit of YDesign acquisition, resilience of its business model and operating results as well its good liquidity profile. In particular, the portfolio of high-end brands balances off the group's reliance on external designers for new products and ideas to remain competitive, with only limited in-house designers and intellectual properties.

The rating is constrained by the group's modest size in a still-highly fragmented market, which might result in fierce competition and M&A risk, its exposure to discretionary spending, and the need to remain competitive and innovative through new product launches.

LIQUIDITY

IDG's good liquidity is supported by €133 million cash on balance sheet as of 30 September 2021 and a €100 million fully undrawn RCF. This is more than enough to cover basic cash needs and the increase in capex. The company's next upcoming debt maturities include the RCF and the guaranteed senior secured fixed rate notes, which are both due in 2025, while the guaranteed senior secured floating rate notes mature in 2026.

The RCF contains a springing financial covenant defined as super senior net debt/EBITDA of 2.5x (tested when more than 40% of the RCF is drawn), which, if not met, would stop any incremental drawing under the facility.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

International Design Group S.p.A. is the issuer of the €870 million guaranteed senior secured notes and the main borrower of the €100 million multicurrency super senior RCF, also available at the main operating companies within the group. The €870 million guaranteed senior secured notes comprise the €400 million guaranteed senior secured fixed rate notes due 2025 and the €470 million guaranteed senior secured floating rate notes due 2026.

The RCF and the senior secured notes benefit from guarantees from the three main operating companies (representing approximately 75% of group's adjusted EBITDA) and are secured on a first ranking basis on (1) the shares of the issuer, guarantors and material subsidiaries, including the target companies; (2) certain material structural intercompany receivables; and (3) certain material bank accounts. The notes rank behind the super senior RCF which benefits from priority call on the security package. However, Moody's views the security package as weak and the size of the revolver is not enough to cause a notching differential on the guaranteed senior secured notes.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that IDG's key credit metrics will continue to improve through 2023, when Moody's expects leverage to reduce below 5.5x. The stable outlook also assumes that the company will maintain good liquidity and a prudent approach towards acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates the ability to implement a common strategy with YDesign deriving full revenues and cost synergies, together with success in maintaining an operating margin in the high teens in percentage terms. In addition, upward pressure on the rating could develop should the group's financial leverage, measured as Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA, reduce towards 4.5x and its Moody's adjusted EBIT interest cover increase above 2.5x.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is a sustained deterioration in the company's operating margins towards the low teens in percentage terms leading to a financial leverage towards 6.0x also on a sustainable basis. The rating could come under negative pressure also in case of a weakening in the company's liquidity profile or in case of a more aggressive financial policy signaled by aggressive acquisitions or shareholders distribution in excess of free cash flow generation.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: International Design Group S.p.A.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: International Design Group S.p.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276767. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

International Design Group S.p.A. was formed through the combination of three high-end design companies: Flos, a leading Italian high-end lighting manufacturer; B&B Italia, a leading Italian high-end furniture company; and Louis Poulsen, a leading Danish high-end lighting company. In 2020 IDG generated €526 million in revenue and €125 million in company reported EBITDA. In June 2021, the company acquired YDesign, a US-based e-commerce retailer.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria del Pilar Anduiza de la Hera
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid, 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid, 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

