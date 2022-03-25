Moody's changes IFS' outlook to stable from negative, affirms B2 ratings

Frankfurt am Main, March 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed IGT Holding III AB's (IFS) B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the B2 instrument ratings on the EUR 520 guaranteed senior secured term loan B1, the EUR 67 million guaranteed senior secured acquisition loan facility, the USD 720 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B2 and the SEK 2.35 billion guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) issued by IGT Holding IV AB. The outlook on both entities ratings was changed to stable from negative.

The change of the outlook to stable from negative reflects IFS' strong revenue and EBITDA growth which increased by 11% and 25% respectively during the 12 months ended December 2021 driven by continued strong performance in software revenue (up by 22% on constant currency (+15% on actual rate) in 2021 compared to last year). The performance improvements supported a reduction of IFS' leverage from 6.4x in 2020 to 5.6x in 2021, pro forma all recent acquisitions, back in line with the requirements for the B2 rating category.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects the robust operating performance of IFS over the recent quarters with solid profitability levels. In 2021, Revenue and company adjusted EBITDA grew by 11% and 25% respectively driven by continued growth in software revenue and sustained cloud adoption, the latter now represents 30% of total software revenue. Margins, as measured by Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin, grew from around 30% in 2020 to 33% in 2021. The increase in profitability is driven by shift in revenue mix towards subscription and cloud revenue and less low margin consulting revenue. It is also driven by continued good cost management. As a result, leverage as measured by Moody's-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA, declined to 5.6x in December 2021 from the high levels of 6.4x in 2020. However, the company's Moody's free cash flow (FCF) to debt is limited for the B2 rating and stands at 0.9% in 2021, excluding the dividends payment of SEK 840million. Going forward, Moody's expects IFS to generate positive free cash flow (after dividends) and FCF to debt to be slightly below 5% by 2023 due to large working capital outflow in the range of SEK800 million to SEK 1,200 million as the company continues its transition from perpetual to subscription based license solutions.

IFS' B2 CFR continues to reflect (1) the company's leading market positions in defined industry verticals, (2) the very high renewal rates and strong level of recurring revenue of around 82% of software revenues as of end December 2021, (3) the company's ability to provide more tailored solutions as a specialized provider, (4) the opportunities for further margin expansion across all functions including consulting with the expanding partner network.

IFS' B2 CFR is constrained by (1) the company's scale as medium-sized provider of operational enterprise application software provider with a focus on defined industry verticals (2) the challenges associated with competing with larger enterprise software providers, such as salesforce.com, inc. (Salesforce, A2 stable), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft, Aaa stable), and Oracle Corporation (Oracle, Baa2 Ratings Under Review), in some sectors, particularly for large global customers; though Moody's recognizes that IFS holds a leadership position across all its product segments (3) and the risk that debt financed acquisitions increases leverage which would weaken the positioning of the company, currently adequately positioned in the B2 category.

RATINGS OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that IFS will continue to grow its revenue mid to high double-digit and its Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margins above 30% supported by increased subscription and cloud offerings, as well as remain free cash flow generative. The ratings and outlook do not incorporate any debt-funded acquisitions and shareholder distributions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if IFS maintains a track record of solid organic revenue growth and gain scale; its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA decreases sustainably below 5.0x and FCF (after cash interest)/debt approaches 10% while the company maintains good liquidity.

The rating could be downgraded if IFS' Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably increases above 6.5x, FCF (after cash interest)/debt fails to improve towards mid-single-digit percentages or liquidity weakens. Any further debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distribution could also strain the rating.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 instrument ratings of IFS are in line with the CFR, reflecting the pari passu capital structure comprising of EUR 520 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B1, the EUR 67 million guaranteed senior secured acquisition loan facility and USD 720 million guaranteed senior secured term loan B2. Guarantors for the facilities we rate represent at least 80% of EBITDA and the security comprises shares, bank accounts, intercompany receivables, and, where possible, a general and floating charge over assets.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's views IFS' liquidity as adequate. The company's liquidity is supported by cash on balance sheet of SEK 2,110 million as of end December 2021. It is complemented by the fully undrawn SEK 2,350 million RCF due in 2027 and our expectation of positive free cash flow generation. There is a springing net leverage covenant set at a level of 9.67x for the RCF, tested quarterly, if the RCF is drawn more than 40%. We expect the company to maintain sufficient capacity.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

IGT Holding III AB (IFS) is an enterprise software provider with a focus on enterprise resource planning (ERP), enterprise asset management (EAM) and field-service management (FSM) solutions. The company serves defined industry verticals including manufacturing, aerospace and defense, energy and utilities, service companies and construction. EQT Partners has a controlling stake and TA associates has a minority stake with 25% ownership. In fiscal year 2021, IFS generated around SEK 7 billion in revenue with company adjusted EBITDA of SEK 2.3 billion, pro forma for all recent acquisitions.

