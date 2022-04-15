info

Rating Action:

Moody's changes IGM Resins' outlook to negative; affirms B3 ratings

15 Apr 2022

Stockholm, April 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Ignition Topco BV's (IGM Resins or the company) B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently Moody's affirmed the B3 ratings for the €325 million backed senior secured term loan B (TLB) and the €50 million backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) borrowed by Ignition Midco BV. Moody's changed the outlook on both entities to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects the deterioration of IGM Resins' liquidity profile with reduced financial flexibility to withstand potential cash shortfalls. IGM Resins' liquidity profile mainly weakened because of a large capital spending including some cost overruns for the new Anqing (China) site, after IGM Resins was forced to close the old facility in Haimen, working capital consumption and one-off costs predominantly related to closure of the old facility in Haimen and certain transformation costs that the company is incurring to structurally enhance the business under the new management. Through February 2022, IGM Resins' free cash flow generation and cash on balance lag significantly behind its budget plan for 2022, partly driven by some once a year expenses. Moody's nevertheless considers the liquidity profile to be adequate, with potential for improvement from better working capital management and a decline in capital expenditures once the project in Anqing is completed (foreseen for August 2022, full ramp up by the end of 2022). However, the company's B3 CFR was already weakly positioned and IGM Resins' liquidity is now more vulnerable to potential unfavorable developments.

Since the beginning of 2021, IGM Resins' liquidity profile weakened as evidenced by the decrease in its cash balance to €25.6 million (including €14 million of RCF drawings) as of end February 2022 from €51.3 million (including €10 million of RCF drawings) as of end December 2020. During 2021, substantial growth capital spending for the Anqing project and one-off costs resulted in negative Moody's-adjusted free cash flow of around €20 million which included around €16 million of compensation proceeds in December 2021. Year-to-date February 2022, the company continued to generate negative free cash flow of around €21 million mainly due to substantial working capital consumption and Anqing-related capex. However, Moody's expects FCF to improve significantly and to be positive once the company has completed the Anqing facility. The additional production capacity will further support FCF, which in turn supports the affirmation of the B3 CFR.

Positively, the company's underlying performance, excluding one-off costs, has been improving. Company-adjusted EBITDA increased to €54 million for the last twelve months (LTM) ended February 2022 from €39 million during the year-earlier period, boosted by a combination of higher volumes for energy curing resins and higher average selling prices. However, the company also incurred significant one-off costs (including costs related to the closure of its old facility and the build-up of organization at its new facility) amounting to approximately €21 million for the last twelve months ended February 2022. On a Moody's adjusted basis, including one-off costs, gross leverage remains elevated for the rating category at around 10x for the LTM ended February 2022, and Moody's forecasts gross leverage to remain above the downgrade trigger of 7x in 2022. Today's rating action also incorporates the expectation that Moody's adjusted gross leverage will decrease below 7x in 2023.

LIQUIDITY

IGM Resins' liquidity profile remains adequate. As of end February 2022, the company had around €25.6 million of cash on balance and access to a €50 million RCF, €14 million of which was drawn. In combination with forecasted funds from operations, these sources should be sufficient to cover capex, working cash and working capital swings. However, the company's liquidity profile is vulnerable to unexpected cash shortfalls. Moody's understands that the company is working on plans to improve its working capital which could improve its liquidity profile over the next months.

The RCF is subject to a springing covenant test (40% of drawings) set at a senior secured net leverage of 7.7x. Currently, the company has ample headroom under the financial covenant (senior secured net leverage ratio is at 5.8x as of end February 2022), although under a downside scenario, the headroom would narrow significantly. During the COVID-19 pandemic, as a precaution, the company received a covenant waiver, and the senior secured net leverage peaked in November 2020 at around 8.3x, even though RCF was only drawn by €10 million (20% of RCF commitments).

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on IGM Resins' B3 rating highlights the risk that the company's liquidity profile and credit metrics might not remain at levels deemed commensurate with the B3 rating over the next 12 months. The outlook could return to stable with sustainable improvement in the company's liquidity profile, such as levels indicated in its internal budget, as well as evidence of sustained improvement in operations and a declining trend of one-off costs.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The €325 million guaranteed senior secured TLB and €50 million RCF are rated B3, in line with the company's CFR. The bank facilities benefit from upstream guarantees of the main operating subsidiaries representing in aggregate no less than 80% of Ignition's consolidated EBITDA. Moody's views the TLB and RCF as essentially unsecured, given the security package provided (such as shares, intragroup receivables and bank accounts other than those dedicated to cash pooling accounts).

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's governance assessment for IGM Resins incorporates its highly leveraged capital structure, reflecting high risk tolerance of its private equity owners. The private equity business model typically involves an aggressive financial policy and a highly leveraged capital structure to extract value.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if (1) debt/EBITDA dropped sustainably to below 5.5x; (2) EBITDA margins increased to around 20%; (3) positive FCF generation; and (4) absent any debt-funded, transforming acquisitions or material shareholder remuneration.

Moody's could downgrade ratings if (1) debt/EBITDA were to remain above 7.0x; (2) FCF remains negative coupled with deteriorating liquidity; or (3) if there are further delays in the ramp-up of the Anqing facility.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Ignition Topco BV is the parent company of operating companies that trade under the name IGM Resins (IGM), with head offices in Waalwijk, the Netherlands. IGM is a leading global supplier of energy curing (UV) raw material solutions. These products are high-value-added photoinitiators, acrylates and additives that are used in a wide variety of industries, among which the packaging and printing industry, wood, plastic, and metal coatings industry along with the electronics and electrics industry and other special applications such as 3D printing and optical products. In 2021, the company generated revenues of €257 million and company-adjusted EBITDA of €48 million. The company has been owned by funds managed by Astorg since 2018.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frederic Massard
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm, 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Karen Berckmann, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB
Norrlandsgatan 20
Stockholm, 111 43
Sweden
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com