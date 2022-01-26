Moody's changes ITOCHU's outlook to positive from stable; affirms A3 ratings

Tokyo, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed ITOCHU Corporation's A3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings, (P)A3 senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program rating, and P-2 Commercial Paper rating.

Moody's has also affirmed the (P)A3 backed senior unsecured MTN program rating of ITOCHU Treasury Centre Europe Plc.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the rating outlook to positive from stable.

"The change in outlook to positive from stable reflects our expectations that ITOCHU will continue to demonstrate some of the strongest credit metrics among the Japanese trading companies we rate," says Mariko Semetko, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

In particular, the company's funds from operations (FFO)/debt, at nearly 25% for the 12 months through 30 September 2021, is materially higher than its peers'. Moody's expects the metric to remain high over the next 12-18 months.

RATINGS RATIONALE

ITOCHU's A3 issuer rating incorporates the company's well-diversified portfolio that limits its exposure to commodity price fluctuations and results in relatively stable cash flow, and adherence to a financial policy of maintaining positive free cash flow (FCF) after shareholder returns.

The business model of Japanese trading companies (JTCs) is inherently cyclical, with commodity price fluctuations often resulting in significant volatility in earnings. ITOCHU is not immune to such volatility, and Moody's expects its earnings will fall when the currently very high commodity prices decline. However, the company's earnings are less volatile than many of its JTC peers', because it has less exposure to such market-price driven businesses. Instead, ITOCHU's portfolio is more focused on consumer and services-oriented businesses.

The company also has a track record of deleveraging, supported by management's conservative financial policy to maintain positive FCF after shareholder returns. For example, the company deleveraged in advance of the privatization of the FamilyMart convenience store chain in 2020. Although the company is committed to increasing its dividends and will conduct share repurchases, Moody's expects ITOCHU to be able to fund shareholder returns with cash flow.

ITOCHU has a relatively high concentration in China. A material further increase in geographic concentration could weigh on its credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The positive rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that ITOCHU will continue to generate free cash flow and maintain conservative financial policies that will allow the company to lower its leverage, including debt/capitalization, while internally financing shareholder returns. The positive rating outlook incorporates Moody's assumption that the company will be measured in its growth, so that it will not undertake any large debt funded acquisitions that weaken its financial profile. Moody's expects that ITOCHU will maintain a portfolio that is well diversified, allowing it to weather a potential decline in commodity prices.

Upgrade pressure will rise if the quality and size of its asset portfolio improve significantly. Moody's will consider upgrading the rating if the company maintains debt/capitalization below 45% and FFO/debt above 15%, both on a sustained basis.

Moody's will consider changing the outlook to stable if it becomes unlikely for the company to sustain these credit metrics or if business diversification worsens.

Downward rating pressure would emerge if the business risk in the company's asset portfolio deteriorates, its earnings volatility rises, or its shareholder returns become more aggressive, resulting in debt/capitalization above 55% or FFO/debt below 12%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Trading Companies (Japanese) published in July 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_191144. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com a copy of this methodology.

ITOCHU Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is Japan's third-largest trading company by assets.

