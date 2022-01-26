Moody's changes ITOCHU's outlook to positive from stable; affirms A3 ratings

Tokyo, January 26, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed ITOCHU Corporation's A3
issuer and senior unsecured ratings, (P)A3 senior unsecured medium-term
note (MTN) program rating, and P-2 Commercial Paper rating.
Moody's has also affirmed the (P)A3 backed senior unsecured MTN
program rating of ITOCHU Treasury Centre Europe Plc.
At the same time, Moody's has changed the rating outlook to positive
from stable.
"The change in outlook to positive from stable reflects our expectations
that ITOCHU will continue to demonstrate some of the strongest credit
metrics among the Japanese trading companies we rate," says Mariko
Semetko, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
In particular, the company's funds from operations (FFO)/debt,
at nearly 25% for the 12 months through 30 September 2021,
is materially higher than its peers'. Moody's expects
the metric to remain high over the next 12-18 months.
RATINGS RATIONALE
ITOCHU's A3 issuer rating incorporates the company's well-diversified
portfolio that limits its exposure to commodity price fluctuations and
results in relatively stable cash flow, and adherence to a financial
policy of maintaining positive free cash flow (FCF) after shareholder
returns.
The business model of Japanese trading companies (JTCs) is inherently
cyclical, with commodity price fluctuations often resulting in significant
volatility in earnings. ITOCHU is not immune to such volatility,
and Moody's expects its earnings will fall when the currently very
high commodity prices decline. However, the company's
earnings are less volatile than many of its JTC peers', because
it has less exposure to such market-price driven businesses.
Instead, ITOCHU's portfolio is more focused on consumer and
services-oriented businesses.
The company also has a track record of deleveraging, supported by
management's conservative financial policy to maintain positive
FCF after shareholder returns. For example, the company deleveraged
in advance of the privatization of the FamilyMart convenience store chain
in 2020. Although the company is committed to increasing its dividends
and will conduct share repurchases, Moody's expects ITOCHU
to be able to fund shareholder returns with cash flow.
ITOCHU has a relatively high concentration in China. A material
further increase in geographic concentration could weigh on its credit
profile.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The positive rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that ITOCHU will
continue to generate free cash flow and maintain conservative financial
policies that will allow the company to lower its leverage, including
debt/capitalization, while internally financing shareholder returns.
The positive rating outlook incorporates Moody's assumption that
the company will be measured in its growth, so that it will not
undertake any large debt funded acquisitions that weaken its financial
profile. Moody's expects that ITOCHU will maintain a portfolio
that is well diversified, allowing it to weather a potential decline
in commodity prices.
Upgrade pressure will rise if the quality and size of its asset portfolio
improve significantly. Moody's will consider upgrading the
rating if the company maintains debt/capitalization below 45% and
FFO/debt above 15%, both on a sustained basis.
Moody's will consider changing the outlook to stable if it becomes
unlikely for the company to sustain these credit metrics or if business
diversification worsens.
Downward rating pressure would emerge if the business risk in the company's
asset portfolio deteriorates, its earnings volatility rises,
or its shareholder returns become more aggressive, resulting in
debt/capitalization above 55% or FFO/debt below 12%.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Trading Companies
(Japanese) published in July 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_191144.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
a copy of this methodology.
ITOCHU Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is Japan's third-largest
trading company by assets.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
