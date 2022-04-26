Moody's changes ITW's ratings outlook to positive from stable; affirms A2 senior unsecured rating

New York, April 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has changed the outlook for Illinois Tool Works Inc. ("ITW") to positive from stable and affirmed all ratings for the company, including ITW's A2 senior unsecured debt rating and Prime-1 short-term rating.

"ITW's resilience through difficult market conditions of the last two years provides confidence that the company will continue to generate industry-leading margins and strong cash flow, while maintaining relatively low leverage for the foreseeable future" says David Berge, Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for the company. "Further, while we expect the company to pursue portfolio rebalancing including modest sized acquisitions and divestitures, we do not expect large, leveraging M&A."

The change in outlook to positive reflects Moody's expectations that the company will maintain EBITA margins at close to 25% through 2023, while generating free cash of $1.0 to $1.5 billion annually over the next two years. This will allow the company to maintain debt-to-EBITDA at close to 2.0x over this period.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Illinois Tool Works Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Illinois Tool Works Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

ITW's A2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's industry-leading operating margins and returns on its assets, both of which exceed 20%. Each of the company's seven diverse business segments contribute strong margins, which validates the company's success in implementing its business model. The company demonstrated resilience through the difficult economic cycle of the past two years that featured a dramatic drop in demand and sales across most of its businesses in 2020 followed by a recovery in 2021 that was hampered by inflation and supply chain challenges. ITW was able to maintain EBITA margins at close to 25% over that time while generating free cash (after dividends) of close to $1 billion annually.

Moody's expects that ITW's revenue and earnings will grow at a modest pace over the next few years on strong demand in each of its businesses. This supports Moody's expectations that ITW will repay a modest amount of debt and maintain debt-to-EBITDA at close to 2.0x over the next few years. Moody's also expects the company to maintain strong liquidity over this period, generating sufficient free cash to cover share repurchases and maintaining ample cash reserves. As well, proceeds from planned business disposals will supplement ITW's liquidity.

However, ITW's businesses are exposed to cyclical industries. This results in a moderate amount of volatility in revenue and margins through economic cycles. Also, Moody's expects that the company will undertake a moderate pace of acquisitions over the next two years, while also divesting lower-performing businesses over that time. Proceeds from divestitures will likely be applied to acquisitions and debt repayment. As well, Moody's expects the company to engage in share repurchases at levels close to free cash flow through 2023, which will limit further debt repayment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Moody's believes that ITW will maintain EBITA margins of close to 25% over the next few years while successfully executing a modest level of acquisitions and business dispositions. Debt-to-EBITDA that remains in the low 2x range and free cash flow to debt in the upper teens percentage range would also support a higher rating.

Ratings could be downgraded if ITW implements more aggressive shareholder return policies that involve share repurchases well in excess of free cash flow. Lower ratings would also be considered if the company increases the size and pace of debt-financed acquisitions, especially if such acquisitions introduce new and more volatile industry sectors to ITW's portfolio of businesses. Debt-to-EBITDA that is sustained in the high 2x range could prompt a downgrade, as would EBITA margins weakening to around 15%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc., headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, is a global manufacturer of a diversified range of industrial products and equipment. The company conducts operations through 83 divisions that span 52 countries. These businesses are organized in seven reporting segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. Revenue in 2021 was $14.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

