Moody's changes Ilim Timber's outlook to negative; affirms B2 ratings

London, March 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed Ilim Timber Continental S.A.'s (Ilim Timber) outlook to negative from positive. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR).

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects the heightened geopolitical and macro uncertainty that Ilim Timber is exposed to following Russia's (Ca negative) invasion of Ukraine (Caa2 review for downgrade). In particular, there are significant risks to Russia's macro-economic stability posed by the imposition of severe and co-ordinated sanctions and this has financial ramifications on the domestic banking and corporate sector. About a quarter of Ilim Timber's revenues are generated in Russia and are impacted by the significant depreciation of the rouble. Moody's will continue to monitor the current developments and in particular how they may translate into business disruptions or a weaker operating environment.

Ilim Timber's rating factors in (1) the proximity of the company's production assets to reliable and accessible raw material supply and an established distribution infrastructure; (2) its diversified customer base and established sales channels to all key regions; and (3) its well-invested modern saw mills in Germany that require low-maintenance capital spending.

The rating also takes into account Ilim Timber's (1) low product portfolio diversification because around 74% of the company's sales are represented by sawn timber, a market characterised by seasonality and volatility in terms of price; (2) fairly small size on a global scale; (3) high operational concentration at Wismar mill in Germany; and (4) somewhat volatile spreads between cost of logs and sawn timber prices, resulting in volatile profitability.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the downside risks that Ilim Timber is exposed to given its operations in Russia, and more broadly to heightened geopolitical risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating is unlikely to be upgraded given the negative outlook. Moody's could downgrade Ilim Timber's rating if (1) the heightened geopolitical risk materially impacts the business or financial profile of the company; (2) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA was to rise above 5.0x on a sustained basis; (3) operating performance, cash generation or market position were to weaken materially; or (4) liquidity was to deteriorate.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1299152. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Switzerland-domiciled Ilim Timber is one of the largest softwood sawn timber producers in Europe. The company operates two facilities in Germany and two in Russia, with a total annual production capacity of 2.6 million cubic meters of sawn timber and 0.2 million cubic meters of plywood. The company generates about 75% of its revenue from operations in Germany and 25% from its mills in Russia. Ilim Timber is controlled by Boris and Mikhail Zingarevich.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

