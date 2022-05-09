Moody's changes Indiana Michigan Power outlook to positive; affirms ratings

Approximately $2.8 billion of debt affected

New York, May 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") revised the outlook of Indiana Michigan Power Company ("I&M") to positive from stable and affirmed its current ratings, including its A3 senior unsecured rating.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Indiana Michigan Power continues to benefit from credit supportive regulation, with numerous automatic and transparent rate recovery mechanisms that have enhanced cash flow predictability", said Nana Hamilton, Vice President - Senior Analyst. The positive outlook recognizes the utility's manageable capital spending over the next three years and improved cash flow from recent regulatory actions that we expect to support strong credit metrics going forward.

I&M's credit quality is supported by its relatively low-risk operating profile as a vertically integrated electric utility company operating under two above average state regulatory jurisdictions, in Indiana (about 70% of system demand) and Michigan (15%), as well as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) (15%). Both state jurisdictions offer a transparent suite of recovery mechanisms, including use of credit positive forward test years and multiple riders and trackers which provide consistent cash flow for the utility. Revenues for its FERC jurisdictional wholesale contracts are set via predictable formula rates.

Another favorable development for I&M is the upcoming expiration of its relatively high-cost Rockport Plant, Unit 2 lease agreement in December 2022. We view the expiration of the lease as credit positive because it will help offset the impact of I&M's recently approved $61 million Indiana revenue increase (to be phased in over 2022 and 2023) on customer rates. It will also increase the company's ability to raise rates in the future. I&M and sister company AEP Generating Company (not rated) have agreed to acquire 100% of the interests in the plant from financial institutions that currently own it, following the lease expiration. The acquisition will give parent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) the control to ensure the coal plant's retirement by 2028.

The positive outlook also reflects I&M's improving cash flow coverage metrics. Whereas the utility's 2017-2019 ratios of operating cash flow excluding working capital changes (CFO pre-WC) to debt were consistently in the range of 21%-22%, a combination of rate increases in both Indiana and Michigan and a moderation in capital expenditures and debt issuance supported a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio of 28% in 2020. The ratio fell in 2021 but remained strong at 23.7% with still low capital spending.

Over the next three years, we expect the ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt to be sustained in the 23% - 25% range as I&M's recently approved rate increase in Indiana and capital spending that is moderately higher than historical levels contribute to a stronger financial performance. Longer term, capital spending is expected to increase from under $700 million to about $1 billion annually in 2025 and 2026 when the company plans to add new renewable energy sources. Consequently, we expect credit metrics to weaken somewhat beyond 2024 but remain stronger than pre-2020 levels with strong cash flow driven by the company's ability to recover investments in a timely manner.

Rating Outlook

The positive outlook reflects the potential for upward movement in I&M's long-term ratings over the next twelve to eighteen months as financial metrics improve, new rates are implemented in Indiana in 2023 and an unfavorable coal plant lease agreement expires.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade

The rating could be upgraded if I&M's rates, capital investment plans and regulatory recovery mechanisms continue to support a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt above 22%.

Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade

Although unlikely given the positive outlook, an adverse change in either Indiana's or Michigan's regulatory support leading to increased lag or reduced assurance of cost recovery, or a significant deterioration in financial metrics, including CFO pre-W/C to debt below 18% for a sustained period, could put downward pressure on the rating.

I&M is a vertically integrated electric utility company headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP, Baa2 stable).

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Indiana Michigan Power Company

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

..Issuer: RGS (AEGCO) Funding Corporation

....Senior Secured Sec. Lease Oblig. Bond, Affirmed A3

..Issuer: RGS (I&M) Funding Corporation

....Senior Secured Sec. Lease Oblig. Bond, Affirmed A3

..Issuer: Rockport (City of) IN

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Indiana Michigan Power Company

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: RGS (AEGCO) Funding Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: RGS (I&M) Funding Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

