Moody's changes Indiana Michigan Power's outlook to stable from positive; affirms ratings

Approximately $2.9 billion of debt affected

New York, March 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Indiana Michigan Power Company ("I&M"), including its A3 senior unsecured rating, and changed its outlook to stable from positive.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Indiana Michigan Power's outlook change to stable from positive reflects our expectation that credit metrics will not be sustained at their currently high levels going forward," said Nana Hamilton, Vice President - Senior Analyst. "We now expect the utility to incur higher debt to better align with its regulatory allowed capital structure and to support an upcoming period of substantial capital spending, leading to credit metrics that are more appropriate for the current A3 rating and comparable to those of similarly rated peers" added Hamilton.

We had previously anticipated that I&M's credit metrics would remain near the high levels achieved since 2020, including a ratio of operating cash flow excluding working capital changes (CFO pre-WC) to debt in the 23%-25% range. However, we now see the utility increasing debt to be more in-line with its regulatory allowed capital structure. The additional debt will keep credit metrics closer to pre-2020 levels when the ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt was consistently in the 20%-22% range. Furthermore, capital spending is forecast to increase significantly from under $600 million to over $1 billion annually in 2025 and 2026 when the utility plans to add new renewable energy sources. Consequently, we anticipate that credit metrics will be pressured during that period.

I&M's credit quality continues to be supported by its relatively low-risk operating profile as a vertically integrated electric utility company operating under two above average state regulatory jurisdictions, in Indiana (about 70% of system demand) and Michigan (15%), as well as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) (15%). Both state jurisdictions offer a transparent suite of recovery mechanisms, including the use of credit positive forward test years and multiple riders and trackers which provide consistent cash flow for the utility. Revenues for its FERC jurisdictional wholesale contracts are set via predictable formula rates.

The expiration of I&M's relatively high-cost Rockport Plant, Unit 2 lease agreement in December 2022 will result in lower revenues in the near-term but this should help to mitigate the impact of future rate increases on customer bills. I&M and sister company AEP Generating Company (not rated) acquired 100% of the interests in the plant from financial institutions that previously owned it, following the lease expiration. The acquisition gives parent American Electric Power Company, Inc.("AEP", Baa2 stable) the control to ensure the coal plant's retirement by 2028. The retired coal capacity will be replaced with new renewable energy sources that the company plans to invest in during 2025 and 2026.

Rating Outlook

The stable outlook recognizes I&M's credit supportive regulatory environments, all of which incorporate a significant number of automatic and transparent rate recovery mechanisms to reduce regulatory lag. The outlook also considers financial credit metrics that we expect will be supportive of credit quality. For example, we anticipate I&M will maintain a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt in the 20%-22% range beyond 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that Could Lead to an Upgrade

The rating could be upgraded if I&M's rates, capital investment plans and regulatory recovery mechanisms support a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt consistently above 22%.

Factors that Could Lead to a Downgrade

An adverse change in either Indiana's or Michigan's regulatory support leading to increased lag or reduced assurance of cost recovery, or a significant deterioration in financial metrics, including CFO pre-W/C to debt below 18% for a sustained period, could put downward pressure on the rating.

I&M is a vertically integrated electric utility company headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP, Baa2 stable).

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Indiana Michigan Power Company

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

..Issuer: Rockport (City of) IN

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Indiana Michigan Power Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Nana Hamilton

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

