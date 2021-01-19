Moody's changes Indigo's outlook to positive; affirms CFR at B2 and assigns B3 to new notes

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") changed
the outlook of Indigo Natural Resources LLC (Indigo) to positive from
stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Indigo's
B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default
Rating (PDR). Moody's assigned a B3 rating to Indigo's
proposed $700 million of senior unsecured notes due 2029.
The B3 rating for the existing $645 million of senior unsecured
notes due 2026 remains unchanged and will be withdrawn upon redemption.
Indigo plans to use proceeds from the new senior notes to redeem its existing
$645 million of 6.875% senior notes due 2026,
to pay transaction fees and expenses, and to partially repay its
revolver.
"Indigo's outlook change to positive reflects Moody's
expectation of improving cash flow generation, as well as solid
credit metrics, good liquidity, and benefits of extending
the bond maturity by three years," said Jonathan Teitel,
a Moody's analyst.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Indigo Natural Resources LLC
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B3 (LGD5)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Indigo Natural Resources LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Indigo Natural Resources LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Indigo's B2 CFR reflects low leverage, solid interest coverage
and good liquidity offset by geographic concentration and natural gas
focus. Natural gas prices have improved over the past several months
though are still relatively low. Indigo's hedges through
2024 increase cash flow visibility and mitigate risks from natural gas
price volatility. Indigo also has forward sale and transportation
agreements through 2025 which mitigate fluctuations in natural gas basis
differentials to Henry Hub. Indigo's production benefits
from proximity to Henry Hub which supports low basis differentials.
Over the past year, Indigo substantially reduced debt using proceeds
from the sale of its 50% interest in a midstream joint venture.
The debt reduction supports stronger credit metrics. Among the
debt reduction was repayment in full of its senior notes due 2024.
The current refinancing transaction further enhances the company's
debt maturity profile, extending the bond maturity from 2026 to
2029. Concurrent with the asset sale, Indigo increased its
minimum volume commitments on the midstream system through 2022 and Moody's
expects modest deficiency fees. Indigo's high proportion
of proved undeveloped reserves provides the company with a large drilling
inventory but requires significant capital investment to develop.
Moody's expects Indigo will maintain good liquidity through 2021.
Indigo's revolver matures in 2023. We expect the revolver
will be renewed in advance of becoming current and the lack of other debt
maturities provides ample room for extension. The revolver borrowing
base would decline slightly because of the additional senior notes in
the capital structure but the company expects to enter into a waiver of
such reduction with lenders. As of September 30, 2020,
Indigo had $61 million of cash on the balance sheet. As
of December 31, 2020, Indigo had $625 million available
on its revolver pro forma for the transaction.
Indigo's $700 million of senior unsecured notes due 2029
are rated B3, one notch below the CFR, reflecting effective
subordination to the company's secured revolver due 2023.
The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Indigo will
achieve modest growth in production and will start to improve its free
cash flow generation, backed by gains in capital efficiency over
the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include consistent positive free
cash flow generation while growing both production and proved developed
reserves; maintenance of good liquidity and low leverage; retained
cash flow (RCF) to debt sustained above 35%; and a leveraged
full cycle ratio maintained above 1.5x.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include Moody's expectation
for Indigo's production to decline; negative free cash flow
that leads to higher debt; higher leverage or RCF to debt below 20%;
or weakening liquidity.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Indigo, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a privately-owned
independent exploration and production company focused on natural gas
production in North Louisiana, particularly in the Haynesville/Bossier
Shales. The company's owners include Yorktown Partners LLC;
Martin Sustainable Resources L.L.C.; Beland
Energy, LLC; Ridgemont Equity Partners; Trilantic Capital
Partners; GSO Capital Partners; and company management.
Indigo's average daily production for the quarter ended September
30, 2020 was 1,058 MMcfe/d.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jonathan Teitel, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653