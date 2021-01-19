Moody's changes Indigo's outlook to positive; affirms CFR at B2 and assigns B3 to new notes

New York, January 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") changed the outlook of Indigo Natural Resources LLC (Indigo) to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Indigo's B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Moody's assigned a B3 rating to Indigo's proposed $700 million of senior unsecured notes due 2029. The B3 rating for the existing $645 million of senior unsecured notes due 2026 remains unchanged and will be withdrawn upon redemption.

Indigo plans to use proceeds from the new senior notes to redeem its existing $645 million of 6.875% senior notes due 2026, to pay transaction fees and expenses, and to partially repay its revolver.

"Indigo's outlook change to positive reflects Moody's expectation of improving cash flow generation, as well as solid credit metrics, good liquidity, and benefits of extending the bond maturity by three years," said Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Indigo's B2 CFR reflects low leverage, solid interest coverage and good liquidity offset by geographic concentration and natural gas focus. Natural gas prices have improved over the past several months though are still relatively low. Indigo's hedges through 2024 increase cash flow visibility and mitigate risks from natural gas price volatility. Indigo also has forward sale and transportation agreements through 2025 which mitigate fluctuations in natural gas basis differentials to Henry Hub. Indigo's production benefits from proximity to Henry Hub which supports low basis differentials.

Over the past year, Indigo substantially reduced debt using proceeds from the sale of its 50% interest in a midstream joint venture. The debt reduction supports stronger credit metrics. Among the debt reduction was repayment in full of its senior notes due 2024. The current refinancing transaction further enhances the company's debt maturity profile, extending the bond maturity from 2026 to 2029. Concurrent with the asset sale, Indigo increased its minimum volume commitments on the midstream system through 2022 and Moody's expects modest deficiency fees. Indigo's high proportion of proved undeveloped reserves provides the company with a large drilling inventory but requires significant capital investment to develop.

Moody's expects Indigo will maintain good liquidity through 2021. Indigo's revolver matures in 2023. We expect the revolver will be renewed in advance of becoming current and the lack of other debt maturities provides ample room for extension. The revolver borrowing base would decline slightly because of the additional senior notes in the capital structure but the company expects to enter into a waiver of such reduction with lenders. As of September 30, 2020, Indigo had $61 million of cash on the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2020, Indigo had $625 million available on its revolver pro forma for the transaction.

Indigo's $700 million of senior unsecured notes due 2029 are rated B3, one notch below the CFR, reflecting effective subordination to the company's secured revolver due 2023.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Indigo will achieve modest growth in production and will start to improve its free cash flow generation, backed by gains in capital efficiency over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include consistent positive free cash flow generation while growing both production and proved developed reserves; maintenance of good liquidity and low leverage; retained cash flow (RCF) to debt sustained above 35%; and a leveraged full cycle ratio maintained above 1.5x.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include Moody's expectation for Indigo's production to decline; negative free cash flow that leads to higher debt; higher leverage or RCF to debt below 20%; or weakening liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Indigo, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a privately-owned independent exploration and production company focused on natural gas production in North Louisiana, particularly in the Haynesville/Bossier Shales. The company's owners include Yorktown Partners LLC; Martin Sustainable Resources L.L.C.; Beland Energy, LLC; Ridgemont Equity Partners; Trilantic Capital Partners; GSO Capital Partners; and company management. Indigo's average daily production for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was 1,058 MMcfe/d.

