Moody's changes Israel's outlook to stable from positive, affirms A1 ratings

London, 24 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today changed the outlook on the Government of Israel's A1 ratings
to stable from positive. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed
Israel's long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at
A1, senior unsecured MTN programme and shelf ratings at (P)A1 and
backed senior unsecured rating at Aaa.
The change in the outlook to stable from positive was driven by the following
factors:
(1) Israel's impaired fiscal outlook given the recent deterioration
in the budget deficit, which is amplified by the coronavirus outbreak;
and
(2) Israel's weakening fiscal policy effectiveness, driven
in part by a more polarized political environment.
The affirmation of the A1 ratings reflects Israel's robust medium term
growth potential, strong external position and highly credible institutions,
which Moody's expects will help its credit profile to withstand
the impact of the severe but temporary crisis arising from the coronavirus
outbreak. These strengths are balanced against a combination of
longer-term demographic challenges and persistent geopolitical
risks.
The Aaa rating on the backed senior unsecured bonds issued by the government
was also affirmed. That rating reflects the debt guarantee provided
by the United States Government (Aaa, stable) on these instruments,
and the loan guarantee programme is currently authorized until end September
2023[1].
Israel's Aa3/P-1 country ceilings for foreign currency bonds,
A1/P-1 country ceilings for foreign currency bank deposits and
Aa3 country ceilings for domestic currency bonds and bank deposits remain
unchanged.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE CHANGE IN THE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE
FIRST DRIVER: IMPAIRED FISCAL OUTLOOK GIVEN DETERIORATION IN BUDGET
DEFICIT
The first driver of the decision to stabilize the outlook on the A1 rating
is Moody's conclusion that Israel's fiscal performance has
deteriorated since the time of assigning the positive outlook in July
2018, and that the fiscal outlook will be further impaired by the
impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Israel's fiscal performance has materially worsened over the last
two years, with the general government budget deficit reaching an
estimated 4% of GDP last year, which compares with an average
deficit of just over 1% between 2015 and 2017 and Moody's
expectation at the time of assigning the positive outlook that the budget
deficit would likely remain at or below 3% of GDP.
In particular, last year's fiscal target of a 2.9%
of GDP deficit at the central government level was missed by a large margin
as civilian expenditures were higher than budgeted at the same time as
government revenues have been impacted by weak growth in indirect taxes
and fewer one-off revenue windfalls relative to recent years.
As a result, Israel's structural budget balance has materially
worsened over the last two years, reaching a deficit of 4.5%
of GDP in 2019, according to the Bank of Israel.
Furthermore, the current crisis prompted by the coronavirus outbreak
will serve to amplify Israel's already worsening fiscal trajectory.
Moody's expected a renewed rise in the government debt to GDP ratio
even before the crisis and, given the sizeable fiscal response package
and the expected economic contraction, Moody's forecasts the
government debt burden to reach around 72% of GDP this year,
which is around 12pp higher than the end of 2019.
A strong rebound in economic activity next year, together with only
modest fiscal consolidation efforts in line with the evidence of recent
years, will help reduce the budget deficit to 5.5%
of GDP in 2021, from a deficit of 9% in 2020. That
said, Moody's forecasts that Israel's government debt
burden will remain elevated in the coming years, reducing the fiscal
space to absorb future shocks. Indeed, while there remains
a high degree of uncertainty around these forecasts given the evolving
nature of the current crisis and policy response, Moody's
expects that, even under optimistic scenarios, it would still
take a number of years for the government debt burden to return closer
to 2019 levels. Nevertheless, Israel's debt burden
would still remain moderate relative to many other advanced economies,
while Israel's overall fiscal strength will remain supported by
its improved debt affordability.
SECOND DRIVER: WEAKENING FISCAL POLICY EFFECTIVENESS, DRIVEN
IN PART BY A MORE POLARIZED POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT
The second driver of the decision to stabilize the outlook is Moody's
conclusion that Israel's fiscal policy effectiveness, which
has been negatively impacted by a more polarized political landscape,
is weaker than was expected at the time of assigning the positive outlook
in July 2018. Moody's considers fiscal policy effectiveness
a Governance consideration under its ESG framework.
An increasingly polarized domestic political environment has resulted
in an unprecedented three general elections in the space of a year,
leading to a series of transitional governments since December 2018 and
in turn delaying the passing of the 2020 budget. As a result,
caretaker governments have lacked the authority to adopt material fiscal
adjustment measures, even as Israel's structural deficit markedly
worsened over the last two years amid weaker than expected revenue growth
and above budget expenditure.
At the same time, Israel's fiscal rules have proved less effective
than expected in encouraging fiscal discipline, with longstanding
issues, such as largely reactive policy making and frequent revisions
to fiscal targets, magnified by the political stalemate.
Moody's expects the domestic political environment in Israel will
remain more polarized than in the past and, while a major shift
in policy direction remains unlikely, is likely to continue to pose
a headwind to prompt and decisive fiscal policy.
The recent agreement on the formation of a "national emergency"
coalition government reduces the immediate risk of fourth elections,
and paves the way for the passing of a budget to support the government's
policy response to the coronavirus outbreak which had been slowed by the
political stalemate. That said, Moody's expects the
elaboration of an effective post-crisis fiscal strategy that would
seek to bring the government debt burden quickly back to 2019 levels will
be challenging given the likely impact of a more fractured political environment
on policymaking. For example, there remains a significant
risk of renewed political stalemate, particularly if the new government
does not last beyond its initial narrow mandate to focus on the current
crisis over the next six months.
As a result, the outlook period has revealed that Israel's
fiscal policy framework does not demonstrate the degree of resilience
to domestic political developments which would be consistent with the
characteristics of an Aa-rated sovereign.
RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE RATING AT A1
The affirmation of the A1 ratings reflects Israel's robust medium term
growth potential, strong external position and highly credible institutions,
which are balanced against a combination of longer-term demographic
challenges and persistent geopolitical risks.
Israel's economy has demonstrated resilience to a range of domestic
and external shocks, supported by its highly competitive tech sector
which benefits from the country's strong capacity for innovation,
while the start of production from the Leviathan gas fields at the end
of 2019 will, over time, further enhance the country's
already favourable external position. Furthermore, the country's
well-developed macroeconomic policy environment and the central
bank's strong record in maintaining macroeconomic and financial
stability has allowed the economy to recover quickly after previous crises.
As such, while Moody's forecasts the coronavirus outbreak
to lead to a contraction in GDP growth of around 4% this year,
the economy's underlying strengths position it to recover strongly
from the crisis, and Moody's expects Israel's medium
term growth potential will remain robust at around 3.5%.
That said, long-term structural changes in the labour market,
including the increasing share of the population expected to come from
those groups who are underrepresented in the labour force for cultural
reasons, will pose a headwind to achieving higher potential growth.
While government debt will rise, Israel's debt affordability
has strengthened amid reduced funding costs in recent years given its
deep and highly developed domestic market and exceptional access to external
funding. Finally, the affirmation of the A1 rating also reflects
that Israel will continue to face persistent geopolitical event risks
inherent in the Middle East which can impact on the economy and public
finances.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's takes account of the impact of environmental (E), social
(S), and governance (G) factors when assessing sovereign issuers'
economic, institutional and fiscal strength and their susceptibility
to event risk. In the case of Israel, the materiality of
ESG to the credit profile is as follows.
Environmental considerations currently exert limited impact on Israel's
credit profile. Although Israel is exposed to environmental risk
through rising temperatures, drought episodes and water scarcity
given its geographical location in a semiarid climate zone, the
authorities have taken a number of successful steps to address these risks,
including through seawater desalination and wastewater recycling.
Social factors are material to Israel's credit profile. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety,
and that the outbreak will have an adverse economic and fiscal impact
for Israel. The country also faces a shifting demographic composition
and the challenge of maintaining its competitive advantage in human capital
because of large educational and productivity gaps among the country's
various population groups, which could limit further improvements
in Israel's growth potential over the medium to long term.
In terms of governance, Israel's institutions remain strong,
as measured by the Worldwide Governance Indicators. Moody's
considers policy effectiveness a Governance consideration under its ESG
framework and the weakening in Israel's fiscal policy effectiveness
is a key driver of the decision to stabilize the outlook. Furthermore,
Israeli leaders have been at the center of a number of scandals involving
bribery and abuse of power, eroding public confidence in the country's
politicians. In addition, politicians have increasingly sought
to challenge the country's judicial system which may, over
time, reduce the effectiveness of the courts to act as a check on
the exercise of government power.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
While unlikely in light of the economic and fiscal implications of the
coronavirus outbreak, upward pressure on the rating could develop
from a material improvement in the shock absorption capacity of government
finances. This would likely entail not only a prompt restoration
of public finances following the impact of the coronavirus outbreak,
but also increased confidence that future governments would be willing
and able to return government debt to its historic downward trend.
Furthermore, continued healthy rates of medium-term economic
growth and current account surpluses in the face of persistent geopolitical
tensions would also likely be required to support an upward move in the
credit rating.
Negative rating pressure could develop if the current shock arising from
the coronavirus outbreak were to result in a prolonged deterioration in
economic potential and/or public finances, leading to a continued
upward trend in government indebtedness. This could arise from
another prolonged period without a formal government in place, or
from the formation of a coalition unable to advance policy measures to
offset such a deterioration, signaling a marked further weakening
in Israel's institutional capacity. Downward pressure on
the rating could also develop if geopolitical developments materially
disrupted Israel's economic stability, by deterring investment
and likely requiring increased defense spending, with negative implications
for the country's external position and fiscal accounts.
Furthermore, an escalation of tensions with Palestinians which leads
to increased international isolation, hurting Israel's export
orientated economy, would also place downward pressure on the rating.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 37,994 (2018
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 3.4% (2018 Actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.8%
(2018 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3.6%
(2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: 2.6% (2018 Actual) (also
known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 25.3% (2018 Actual)
Economic resiliency: aa3
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 21 April 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of the Government of Israel. The main points raised during the
discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including
its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's
institutions and governance strength, have decreased. The
issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile,
has decreased. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not
materially changed.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
