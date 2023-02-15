Moody's changes J.Crew's outlook to negative; affirm B2 CFR

New York, February 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed Chinos Intermediate 2 LLC's (dba JCrew) outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed JCrew's ratings, including the B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default (PDR) and the B2 senior secured credit facility rating.

The outlook change to negative reflects Moody's view that the company's credit metrics will continue to weaken through fiscal year-end January 2023 and fiscal January 2024 due to the expectation of a heavily promotional retail environment, uncertain customer demand, elevated inventory levels and margin compression.

Through the quarter-ended Oct 29, 2022, J. Crew has been contending with higher freight, input and labor costs, increased marketing expense and an industry-wide promotional environment which has weighed on margins and cashflow even though topline has remained resilient. While revenue growth has been strong (up approximately 15% on a same-store basis), gross margins have declined approximately 500 bps and EBITA margins are down approximately 400 bps for YTD 3Q'23. Moody's adjusted EBITA is down approximately 28% over the same time period. These factors have led Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to increase to 3.2x from 2.4x at fiscal year-ended 2022 and EBITA/interest to decline from 2.6x to 2.1x over the same time period. Moody's expects these difficult operating trends to persist into mid-year fiscal January 2024.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Chinos Intermediate 2 LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Chinos Intermediate 2 LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

J.Crew's B2 CFR is constrained by the company's relatively small scale, high fashion risk and the highly competitive nature of the apparel retail sector. In addition, the ratings are constrained by governance considerations, including ownership by its former lenders, which increases the risk of aggressive financial strategy actions. The difficult turnaround of the J.Crew business over the past several years coupled with the more recent industry-wide promotional environment and elevated inventory levels are also key credit negatives.

At the same time, the rating is currently supported by J.Crew's adequate credit metrics with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of 3.2x and EBITA/interest expense of 2.1x, based on LTM 10/29/22. While we anticipate a weakening of credit metrics for fiscal year-ended 1/29/2023 through the first half of fiscal 2024, we expect the company to have good liquidity over the next 12-18 months, including adequate cash balances and access to a $400 million asset-based revolving credit facility (currently undrawn outside of $67 million in letters of credit). The company also benefits from a lack of near-term maturities and the company's ownership of the Madewell business, which demonstrated sustained growth before the pandemic.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates a transparent and strong commitment to conservative financial policies. An upgrade would also require a sustained period of solid operating performance in both the Madewell and J.Crew businesses and turnaround on recent operating trends. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is maintained below 3 times and EBITA/interest expense remains above 3 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance remains weak or liquidity deteriorates. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded with expectations that debt/EBITDA will be sustained above 4 times or EBITA/interest expense below 2 times.

Chinos Intermediate 2 LLC (J.Crew) is a retailer of women's, men's and children's apparel, shoes and accessories under the J.Crew and Madewell brands. For the last twelve months ended October 29, 2022, the company generated revenue of approximately $2.55 billion through its stores, websites and retail partners. The company is majority owned by Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. following the 2020 bankruptcy emergence.

