Moody's changes JFE Holdings' outlook to stable from negative; affirms Baa3

Tokyo, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed JFE Holdings, Inc.'s
(JFE) Baa3 issuer rating, senior unsecured rating, and backed
senior unsecured rating on the bonds guaranteed by JFE Steel Corporation,
JFE's steelmaking subsidiary.
In addition, Moody's has affirmed JFE's senior unsecured domestic
shelf registration rating at (P)Baa3 and subordinate loan rating at Ba2.
The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.
"The change in outlook is supported by the solid recovery in steel
demand and rising steel prices, which we expect will improve JFE's
profits for the fiscal year ended March 2021 (fiscal 2020) and the following
next 12-18 months," says Motoki Yanase, a Moody's
Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
"We expect steel demand to continue to normalize over the next 12-18
months as Japan and other global markets come out of the negative influence
of the pandemic, which in turn will improve JFE's financial
performance, together with its cost-cutting efforts,"
adds Yanase.
RATINGS RATIONALE
JFE's profit improvement for the second half of fiscal 2020 comes
from (1) the strong recovery in steel demand, driven by normalized
activities in the automotive and other manufacturing industries,
and (2) high spot steel prices, which have been surging since late
2020 and hit record highs in March 2021, at more than 50%
above historical averages. For the third quarter, JFE reported
JPY53 billion of recurring profit, a significant increase from JPY67
billion in losses in the second quarter. The company expects to
generate JPY29 billion of recurring profit in the fourth quarter,
reaching fiscal 2019's pre-pandemic profit levels.
Moody's expects that steel demand for the next 12-18 months
will be supported by the continuing recovery in auto and other manufacturing.
Despite the commodity price surge, mainly for iron ore, Moody's
expects that JFE will be able to pass on the higher costs with higher
contracted sales prices and achieve adequate steel spreads.
JFE will also benefit from cost savings related to lower fixed costs and
production optimization as it upgrades some blast furnaces and closes
a blast furnace due to limited demand growth in Japan. Specifically,
JFE plans to complete two blast furnace upgrades by December 2021 and
2022, respectively, which will improve the company's
operational efficiency. In addition, JFE's plans to
close one of its blast furnaces in September 2023 to cut its production
capacity by 13%, which Moody's expects to help improve
its annual profit by about JPY85 billion and raise the utilization rate
of its remaining plants.
As a result, Moody's estimates JFE's EBIT margin will
improve to around 3% during the next 12-18 months from -1.5%
for the twelve months ended December 2020.
The improvement in profit will help JFE lower its leverage while it invests
to increase value-added products. Over the next 2-3
years, JFE's capital spending could be down compared to fiscal
2020 as it restructures its domestic production capacity although it will
not materially come under what it spent in fiscal 2019. The company
could also make investments in overseas businesses because of declining
demand in Japan. As a result, Moody's expects the company's
investments for the next several years to be higher than its averages
from fiscal years 2017 to 2019.
Moody's nevertheless expects that the company will adjust its spending
to manage its leverage. Moody's expects improved profits
will reduce JFE's leverage, as measured by debt/EBITDA,
towards 5.5x over the next 12-18 months from 11.3x
in December 2020 and to below 5.3x by fiscal 2023.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the improvement in the operating
environment and the company's restructuring efforts will support JFE's
financial performance.
The rating could be upgraded if JFE (1) improves its profitability from
optimizing production and realizing cost cuts as planned, and (2)
reduces its debt materially such that its EBIT margin remains above 5%
and debt/EBITDA stays below 4.0x for a sustained period.
The rating could be downgraded if (1) the company's profitability
remains weak due to declining domestic demand, or (2) acquisitions
and shareholder returns materially increase its debt such that debt/EBITDA
remains above 5.3x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry (Japanese)
published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1096464.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Tokyo, JFE Holdings, Inc. is a holding
company with subsidiaries engaged in steelmaking, engineering,
and trading.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are unsolicited.
a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation:
YES
b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES
c.With Access to Management: YES
For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Motoki Yanase
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Mihoko Manabe
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Releasing Office:
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100