Moody's changes JFE Holdings' outlook to stable from negative; affirms Baa3

Tokyo, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed JFE Holdings, Inc.'s (JFE) Baa3 issuer rating, senior unsecured rating, and backed senior unsecured rating on the bonds guaranteed by JFE Steel Corporation, JFE's steelmaking subsidiary.

In addition, Moody's has affirmed JFE's senior unsecured domestic shelf registration rating at (P)Baa3 and subordinate loan rating at Ba2.

The outlook has been changed to stable from negative.

"The change in outlook is supported by the solid recovery in steel demand and rising steel prices, which we expect will improve JFE's profits for the fiscal year ended March 2021 (fiscal 2020) and the following next 12-18 months," says Motoki Yanase, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"We expect steel demand to continue to normalize over the next 12-18 months as Japan and other global markets come out of the negative influence of the pandemic, which in turn will improve JFE's financial performance, together with its cost-cutting efforts," adds Yanase.

RATINGS RATIONALE

JFE's profit improvement for the second half of fiscal 2020 comes from (1) the strong recovery in steel demand, driven by normalized activities in the automotive and other manufacturing industries, and (2) high spot steel prices, which have been surging since late 2020 and hit record highs in March 2021, at more than 50% above historical averages. For the third quarter, JFE reported JPY53 billion of recurring profit, a significant increase from JPY67 billion in losses in the second quarter. The company expects to generate JPY29 billion of recurring profit in the fourth quarter, reaching fiscal 2019's pre-pandemic profit levels.

Moody's expects that steel demand for the next 12-18 months will be supported by the continuing recovery in auto and other manufacturing. Despite the commodity price surge, mainly for iron ore, Moody's expects that JFE will be able to pass on the higher costs with higher contracted sales prices and achieve adequate steel spreads.

JFE will also benefit from cost savings related to lower fixed costs and production optimization as it upgrades some blast furnaces and closes a blast furnace due to limited demand growth in Japan. Specifically, JFE plans to complete two blast furnace upgrades by December 2021 and 2022, respectively, which will improve the company's operational efficiency. In addition, JFE's plans to close one of its blast furnaces in September 2023 to cut its production capacity by 13%, which Moody's expects to help improve its annual profit by about JPY85 billion and raise the utilization rate of its remaining plants.

As a result, Moody's estimates JFE's EBIT margin will improve to around 3% during the next 12-18 months from -1.5% for the twelve months ended December 2020.

The improvement in profit will help JFE lower its leverage while it invests to increase value-added products. Over the next 2-3 years, JFE's capital spending could be down compared to fiscal 2020 as it restructures its domestic production capacity although it will not materially come under what it spent in fiscal 2019. The company could also make investments in overseas businesses because of declining demand in Japan. As a result, Moody's expects the company's investments for the next several years to be higher than its averages from fiscal years 2017 to 2019.

Moody's nevertheless expects that the company will adjust its spending to manage its leverage. Moody's expects improved profits will reduce JFE's leverage, as measured by debt/EBITDA, towards 5.5x over the next 12-18 months from 11.3x in December 2020 and to below 5.3x by fiscal 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the improvement in the operating environment and the company's restructuring efforts will support JFE's financial performance.

The rating could be upgraded if JFE (1) improves its profitability from optimizing production and realizing cost cuts as planned, and (2) reduces its debt materially such that its EBIT margin remains above 5% and debt/EBITDA stays below 4.0x for a sustained period.

The rating could be downgraded if (1) the company's profitability remains weak due to declining domestic demand, or (2) acquisitions and shareholder returns materially increase its debt such that debt/EBITDA remains above 5.3x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry (Japanese) published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1096464. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, JFE Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in steelmaking, engineering, and trading.

