Moody's changes JSW Infrastructure's outlook to positive; affirms Ba2 ratings

Singapore, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has revised the rating outlook of JSW Infrastructure Limited (JSWIL) to positive from stable.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed JSWIL's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and senior secured bond rating.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The positive outlook is supported by JSWIL's solid track record of managing execution and ramp-up risks related to port expansion projects, and reflects our expectation that the company's credit metrics will continue to exceed current upgrade triggers, driven by increasing demand of key off-takers and incremental volumes from recently developed port assets," says Erman Zhang, a Moody's Analyst.

JSWIL has demonstrated a solid track record in managing project risks related to its sizable capital expenditure program. Strong ramp-up was delivered coupled with incremental third-party cargos, which is a supportive development as it helps optimize the company's revenue mix that has been historically dominated by related company cargos. Fiscal year (FY) 2022 has seen the first full-year operation of the company's newly acquired terminals Ennore Bulk Terminal, Ennore Coal Terminal and Mangalore Coal Terminal. Another two terminals Paradip East Quay Coal Terminal and New Mangalore Container Terminal also achieved commercial operations in FY2022.

At the same time, JSWIL's cash flow predictability will continue to be supported by the presence of take-or-pay contracts, which account for around 40% of its revenue in FY2022. Most of the counterparties for these contracts are related group companies that are located in proximity to JSWIL's ports. The company's credit quality will also be supported by the ports' long-life concessions which have a weighted average remaining concession life of more than 25 years as of FY2022.

Tariff arrangements at most ports are subject to escalation based on India's Wholesale Price Index (WPI), which is helpful to offset incremental costs due to inflation. Additionally, about USD65-90 million of JSWIL's annual tariffs are denominated in USD, which are primarily related to vessel handling and berth hire charges. This USD income is credit supportive in relation to JSWIL's capacity to service USD-denominated debt.

JSWIL is exposed to environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks since its key off-takers are in carbon-intensive industries such as steel making, thermal power generation and cement manufacturing, though the exposure will gradually moderate as JSWIL diversifies its cargo mix and ventures into the less carbon-intensive container sector. Additionally, growth expansion and sizable capital expenditure will continue to expose the company to execution and ramp-up risks and drive up funding requirements. New port concession arrangements that come with moderate to high revenue share will also weigh on the company's profit margin.

For FY2023 to FY2025, Moody's expects JSWIL's funds from operations (FFO)/debt to be in the region of 15%-20% and cash interest coverage to be 3x-4x, such metrics are strong for its current ratings and would indicate a higher credit quality. However, the projected metrics are sensitive to the company's decisions on the funding and timing of future capital expenditure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The positive rating outlook reflects JSWIL's improving credit quality as the company achieves financial metrics exceeding our original expectations, while continuing to demonstrate a track record of managing capacity expansion risks.

Moody's could upgrade JSWIL's ratings if the company's funds from operations (FFO)/debt rises above 12%-15% and cash interest coverage is above 2.7x-3x on a sustained basis.

Given the positive outlook, a downgrade is unlikely. However, Moody's could revise the outlook back to stable if FFO/debt and cash interest coverage return to below 12% and 2.7x respectively, on a sustained basis, possibly due to (1) the company pursuing an aggressive debt-funded capital spending program that introduces additional regulatory or operational risks; (2) a weakening of operational performance as a result of ramp-up risks that lead to a lower-than-expected throughput growth.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Ports Methodology published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72199. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

JSW Infrastructure Limited (JSWIL) is a leading port operator in India, with nine operational port concessions around the country. As of 31 December 2022, JSWIL's total port handling capacity was around 182 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). This includes an operation and maintenance concession for a 24 MTPA terminal in Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates.

JSWIL is 93% owned by the Sajjan Jindal Family Trust. Related JSW entities such as JSW Steel Limited (JSWSL, Ba1 stable) and JSW Energy Limited are key off-takers for JSWIL.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Erman Zhang

Analyst

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Terry Fanous

MD-APAC Proj Infra Fin

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 61 2 9270 8141

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

