Moody's changes Jiangsu Zhongnan's outlook to negative; affirms B2/B3 ratings

Hong Kong, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Grp Co., Ltd.'s (Jiangsu Zhongnan) and Haimen Zhongnan Investment Development (International) Co., Ltd.'s (Haimen Zhongnan) rating outlooks to negative from stable.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Jiangsu Zhongnan's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3 senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by Haimen Zhongnan and guaranteed by Jiangsu Zhongnan.

"The change in outlook to negative reflects Jiangsu Zhongnan's weakening sales and credit, which will weakly position the company at the B2 level," says Daniel Zhou, a Moody's Analyst.

Moody's also expects the company's tight access to funding and use of internal cash for debt repayment will reduce its liquidity buffer.

"However, the rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Jiangsu Zhongnan will maintain adequate liquidity to address its refinancing needs over the next 6-12 months," adds Zhou.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Jiangsu Zhongnan's operating and credit metrics to weaken over the next 6-12 months due to difficult operating and funding conditions.

Specifically, Zhongnan's contracted sales will decline 20%-25% over the next 6-12 months, after a 12% fall in 2021. This weak performance will reduce the company's operating cash flow and, in turn, pressure the company's profit margins, credit metrics and liquidity.

In 2021, the company's contracted sales decreased 12% to RMB197.4 billion, with a considerable 46% year-over-year reduction in the fourth quarter. This performance is weaker than many of its Chinese property peers'.

Moody's also estimates Jiangsu Zhongnan's gross profit margin will drop to around 10% over the next 12-18 months from 17% in 2020 because the rating agency expects the company to offer price discounts to boost sales and due to rising material costs for its construction business.

As a result, its EBIT/interest will reduce to 1.5x-1.6x over the next 12-18 months from 2.4x for the 12 months ended June 2021. This ratio weakly positions the company at the B2 level.

Moody's expects Jiangsu Zhongnan's liquidity to remain adequate and enable the company to utilize internal cash to repay its maturing debt over the next 12 months. Specifically, the company will have RMB5.7 billion bonds maturing or becoming puttable before the end of June 2023, including USD223 million of offshore bonds maturing in June 2022 and USD240 million of offshore bonds becoming puttable in April 2023.

However, the company's continued usage of internal resources to repay debt will deplete its liquidity buffer if it is unable to secure other funding channels over the next 6-12 months.

Jiangsu Zhongnan's total cash balance declined to RMB23 billion as of the end of September 2021, from RMB33 billion as of the end of 2020. Moody's estimates that the company's cash balance would likely reduce at a similar pace as of the end of 2021. Meanwhile, its adjusted debt fell to RMB82 billion as of the end of September 2021, from RMB93 billion as of the end of 2020.

Jiangsu Zhongnan's B2 CFR also reflects its sizable operating scale and track record in the Yangtze River Delta region.

However, Jiangsu Zhongnan's B2 rating is constrained by its high exposure to trust borrowings, significant exposure to lower-tier cities, the low profitability of its construction and property development businesses, and its high exposure to joint ventures (JV).

The B3 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than Jiangsu Zhongnan's B2 CFR due to structural subordination risk. The subordination risk refers to the fact that the majority of Jiangsu Zhongnan's claims are at its operating subsidiaries and, in the event of a bankruptcy, have priority over claims at the holding company. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. Consequently, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Moody's has considered the company's concentrated ownership by Zhongnan Urban Construction Investment Co., Ltd., which had a 54.12% stake in the company as of 29 January 2022, and the risks posed by its shareholder's share pledge financing.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the rating is unlikely in the near term, given the negative rating outlook.

However, the rating outlook could return to stable if the company (1) improves its liquidity and demonstrates its ability to access funding by refinancing its onshore and offshore debt maturing over the next 6-12 months, as well as (2) increases its profit margin and EBIT interest coverage, with the latter staying above 1.5x-1.75x consistently.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Jiangsu Zhongnan's rating if the company suffers further declines in contracted sales, or if its liquidity or access to funding further deteriorates.

Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include EBIT/interest coverage falling below 1.5x and unrestricted cash/short-term debt dropping below 1.0x, both on a sustained basis.

The rating could also be downgraded if the contingent liabilities associated with the company's JVs or the likelihood of it providing funding support to the JVs increases significantly. This could arise from a substantial increase in the company's investments in new JV projects.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Jiangsu Zhongnan is based in China's Jiangsu Province and principally engages in property development and construction services. The company had a total land bank of around 47.4 million square meters as of June 2021.

Jiangsu Zhongnan was founded by Chen Jinshi, who has been in China's construction business since 1988 when he established the company. The company was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2009.

