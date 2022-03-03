Moody's changes Jinke's outlook to negative; affirms B1 rating

Hong Kong, March 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has revised the rating outlook of Jinke Property Group Co., Ltd. to negative from stable.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Jinke's B1 corporate family rating (CFR).

"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Jinke's sales and credit metrics will weaken over the next 6-12 months amid difficult operating and funding conditions," says Celine Yang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The affirmation of the rating reflects our expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity and access to various onshore funding channels," adds Yang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Jinke's contracted sales to decline by 10%-20% over the next 6-12 months, driven by weak homebuyer confidence amid tight funding conditions. This will weaken the company's operating cash flow and credit metrics. In 2021, the company's gross contracted sales fell 14% to RMB 187.6 billion compared with the prior year's.

Moody's forecasts Jinke revenue/adjusted debt will decrease towards around 75% over the next 12-18 months from 87% for the 12 months ended June 2021, due to the expected reduction in revenue recognition as a result of weakening contracted sales. Meanwhile, its EBIT/interest coverage will moderate to around 2.2x-2.3x from 2.5x over the same period, as increased land costs and the prevalence of price caps in its key markets will pressure its profit margins.

Jinke's cash balance declined to RMB30 billion as of the end of September 2021, from RMB37 billion as of end of June 2021 and RMB43.5 billion as of the end of 2020. The cash balance reduction was largely driven by debt repayment, narrowing the company's liquidity buffer. However, Moody's expects the company to maintain adequate liquidity and to have sufficient internal cash to repay its maturing debt over the next 12 months. Specifically, Jinke will have a total of RMB13 billion of onshore bond becoming mature or puttable before end of March 2023.

Jinke Property's B1 CFR reflects the company's track record of developing residential properties and its well-recognized brand in the Chinese city of Chongqing; its sizable scale and geographic diversification; and its adequate liquidity, supported by a good cash collection ratio from its sales, and continued access to various onshore funding channels.

On the other hand, Jinke Property's rating is constrained by its weakening credit metrics and sizable exposure to trust financing.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Moody's has considered Jinke Property's concentrated ownership by Huang Hongyun and persons acting in concert, who together held a 29.39% stake as of 17 January 2021. Moody's has also considered the fact that 10.95% of its total outstanding shares were pledged by its major shareholder.

Moody's has also considered (1) the presence of three independent non-executive directors on Jinke Property's nine-member board; (2) the company's moderate 35%-37% dividend payout ratio over the past three years; and (3) the application of the listing rules of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on the company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of Jinke's ratings is unlikely over the next 12 months, given the negative outlook.

However, the outlook could be revised to stable if Jinke improves its liquidity buffer and reduces its trust loan exposure, while strengthening sales and credit metrics.

Credit metrics that could indicate a stable rating outlook include EBIT/interest coverage above 2.5x and revenue/adjusted debt above 65%-70%, all on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if the company's funding access weakens or liquidity worsens, such that its unrestricted cash/short-term debt falls below 1.0x. The rating would also be under pressure if the company's contracted sales weakens materially such that EBIT/interest coverage falls under 2.0x and revenue/adjusted debt remains below 60%-65% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Jinke Property Group Co., Ltd. is a residential property developer based in Chongqing. It was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2011 through a backdoor listing. The company generates more than 90% of its revenue from property development. It reported RMB44.0 billion in revenue in the first half of 2021. As of 30 June 2021, the company had a land bank of around 73 million square meters in gross floor area, which is sufficient for around three years of property development.

