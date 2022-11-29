Moody's changes Johnson Controls' ratings outlook to positive from stable; affirms Baa2 senior unsecured rating

New York, November 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has changed the outlook for Johnson Controls International plc ("JCI") to positive from stable and affirmed all ratings for the company, including the company's Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating and Prime-2 short term rating.

"JCI has made meaningful working capital improvements contributing to our expectation of healthy annual free cash flow" said Gigi Adamo, Moody's Senior Analyst. "The company will continue to benefit from favorable long-term secular trends in its primary end markets as well as benefits from positive pricing actions and productivity initiatives."

The change in outlook is based on Moody's expectation that JCI will maintain a well-balanced financial policy, underpinned by conservative financial leverage, an improving margin profile and continued strong cash generation.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Johnson Controls International plc

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Johnson Controls International plc

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

JCI's Baa2 senior unsecured debt ratings reflect the company's significant scale with a diverse customer base and end markets in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), fire and security products. The company's product portfolio is complemented by a large service offering, which augments revenue and reduces volatility. The company benefits from its leadership position among the largest participants in the worldwide building equipment market. Further, positive secular tailwinds underpinning the HVAC and building markets will underpin continued long-term top line growth. High backlog levels and order activity are also supportive of the company's medium-term outlook despite macro-economic risks.

At the same time, the ratings are primarily constrained by financial leverage at the higher end of the Baa2 rating category with debt/EBITDA at approximately 3.0x for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022. Further, the company is not immune to the current and near term inflationary cost pressures, as well as supply chain challenges. However, Moody's expects demand for the company's products to remain resilient and margins to improve due to the realization of pricing actions and benefits from operating efficiencies. Balancing these factors, Moody's believes that earnings growth will drive debt/EBITDA below 3.0x over the next 12 months.

The positive ratings outlook reflects our expectation that JCI will continue to improve EBITA margins and free cash flow over the next 12-18 months and that the company's debt-to-EBITDA will decline towards the mid 2x range.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if JCI improves EBITA margins, free cash flow returns to be well in excess of $1 billion annually, and debt-to-EBITDA declines towards 2.5x. The maintenance of share repurchases within free cash flow levels generated annually would be an important factor to support an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if annual EBITA margins contract meaningfully, or if free cash flow to debt falls to and is sustained below 5%. Ratings could also be downgraded in the event of a material increase in debt to fund sizeable acquisitions or increased amounts of share repurchases, resulting in debt-to-EBITDA that will be sustained above 3.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Johnson Controls International plc, headquartered in Cork, Ireland, is a leading global provider of services and solutions to optimize energy and operational efficiencies of buildings. The company is a leading manufacturer of building products and systems, including residential and commercial HVAC equipment, industrial refrigeration systems, controls, security systems, fire-detection systems and fire-suppression solutions. The company also provides technical services and provides fire protection and security products and services across global commercial, institutional and government markets. JCI's consolidated revenue was $25.3 billion for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

