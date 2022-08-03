Moody's changes Keter's outlook to stable from positive

Madrid, August 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Keter Group B.V. (Keter). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B3 senior secured term loans B (TLB) and senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) ratings. The outlook on the ratings has been revised to stable from positive.

The stabilization of the outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Keter's reduction in leverage over the next 12-18 months will be slower than initially expected, reducing the likelihood of an upgrade. This reflects a challenging economic environment as well as the expectation that consumer confidence will continue to be negatively affected by the general high inflation. The outlook change reflects expectations of a weaker free cash flow generation capacity going forward as well as Moody's expectation that higher interest costs will have a negative impact on the already weak interest coverage metrics and the company's liquidity profile.

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's assumption that the company will successfully complete the refinancing of its €1.2 billion TLB at least 12 months ahead of its maturity. Moody's also assumes that the company's performance will continue to be resilient and management will be able to take further actions to mitigate inflationary pressure on margins.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The stabilization of the outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Keter's credit metrics improvement over the next 12-18 months will be slower than initially expected reflecting Moody's lower economic growth forecasts as well as the expectation that consumer confidence will continue to be negatively affected by elevated inflation.

Keter's top line growth of 18% YTD June 2022 continues to be strong supported by price increases and particularly strong demand in the company's outdoor storage and tool storage segments. However, the company's reported EBITDA margin declined by around 4 p.p. during the same period as a result of continued inflationary pressures. Moody's expects management to continue to implement mitigating actions including price increases, SKU rationalization and operational efficiency measures to improve profitability in the second half of 2022.

Moody's expects the company to report continued revenue growth in the mid-single digits over the next 12-18 months. However, Keter remains exposed to a degree of earnings volatility owing to input cost inflation. Moody's expects adjusted EBITDA margins to further decline in 2022, following a contraction to 13% in 2021, leading to a slower deleveraging than initially anticipated.

The outlook change reflects expectations of a weaker free cash flow generation capacity going forward as well as Moody's expectation that higher interest costs will have a negative impact on the already weak interest coverage metrics and the company's liquidity profile.

In this respect, Moody's assumes that the company will address its debt maturities in a timely manner, with the RCF and TLB maturing in July and October 2023, respectively, and acknowledges that the refinancing risk is progressively increasing in light of the currently challenging financial markets conditions. However, the rating agency recognises the supportive shareholder structure, as illustrated by the equity injections in 2017 and 2018.

Keter's B3 rating reflects (1) its leading market positions in the global resin-based products industry including consumer furniture, tool storage and home storage; (2) good geographic diversification of sales across a number of countries in Europe, North America and Israel; and (3) its strong product diversification and a broad distribution channel mix, underpinned by long-standing relationships with major retail chains.

The B3 rating also reflects Keter's (1) weak Moody's adjusted EBIT-to-interest cover ratio, currently below 1.0x; (2) the significant exposure to polypropylene prices, despite the progressively higher use of recycled resin, which creates earnings volatility risk and could materially slow the pace of deleveraging; and (3) Moody's expectation that FCF will be negative in 2022.

LIQUIDITY

As of June 2022, the company had €68 million of cash and cash equivalents and fully undrawn €110 million revolving credit facility, of which however €8 million is due October 2022 and €102 million is due July 2023. The company also relies on uncommitted short-term loans from local banks, with an outstanding amount of €89 million as at June 2022, including drawn amounts under its €31 million credit facility secured by trade receivables and inventory, due in September 2022.

The company's expected cash requirements include significant intra-year working capital swings due to business seasonality, and approximately €50-60 million annual capex (excl. the portion related to the lease adjustment). The liquidity is weakened by the upcoming debt maturities, which Moody's assumes will be refinanced in a timely manner.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured credit facilities, i.e. the €1,205 million TLB and the €110 million RCF, are rated in line with the B3 CFR, as these represent the vast majority of Keter's financial indebtedness. The B3-PD PDR reflects the use of a 50% family recovery rate as is customary for capital structures with bank debt only and limited covenant protection.

While Moody's notes the presence of a PIK instrument outside of the restricted group (the immediate parent of the top company within the restricted group capitalises its ownership of Keter via common equity), Moody's does not include this instrument in its debt and leverage calculations.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics will remain within the thresholds for the current rating over the next 12-18 months with Moody's adjusted leverage expected to be below 7.0x.

The stable outlook also assumes that the company will maintain an adequate liquidity profile over the period and will successfully complete the refinancing of its debt at least 12 months ahead of maturity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the ratings could arise in case of stronger than anticipated sales and earnings growth momentum, resulting in a Moody's adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA trending towards 5.5x, consistently improving free cash flow and overall good liquidity.

Negative pressure on the ratings could materialize if the company fails to refinance its 2023 debt maturities in the coming months or if operating performance deteriorates, such that Moody's adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA remains sustainably above 7.0x. Weakening liquidity and persistently negative free cash flow generation would also add negative pressure on the ratings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Keter Group B.V.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Keter Group B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Keter Group B.V. (Keter) is the holding company, based in the Netherlands, for a group of entities involved in the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of resin-based consumer goods. Keter's key products include garden furniture and home storage solutions. Keter is majority owned by BC Partners, while minority shareholders include funds advised by Private Equity firm PSP and the original founders, the Sagol family. In 2021, Keter Group generated €1.6 billion of revenues and €228 million of (company-reported) EBITDA.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria del Pilar Anduiza de la Hera

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

