Moody's changes Kirin's outlook to negative; affirms A3 ratings

Tokyo, October 27, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed the A3 issuer rating of Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, along with its (P)A3 senior unsecured shelf rating and the A3 senior unsecured rating.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to negative from stable.

The rating action reflects Moody's assessment of Kirin's credit quality, including the relative competitive conditions in its operating environment, its evolving business mix and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The negative outlook reflects Kirin's weak margins when compared to its peers and uncertainty around its ability to improve profitability relative to the previous levels over the next few years," says Mariko Semetko, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Moody's expects Kirin's profitability will likely lag that of peers, even after the beverage industry emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

In its struggle to expand in the highly competitive Japanese beverage market, Kirin has been exiting domestic and overseas low-margin businesses and is seeking to replace them and grow through non-beverage businesses, such as its 2019 FANCL acquisition. It is unclear whether and when profit from its evolving health science and food related businesses will offset the weakness in its core beverage and Australian segments.

Moody's anticipates that Kirin's profitability will remain below that of global peers engaged in beer businesses. While Moody's forecasts the company's EBITA margin, at 10.2% for the 12 months to 30 June 2020, to improve gradually towards 2022, it will continue to lag that of its alcoholic beverage peers such as Heineken N.V. (Baa1 stable) and Carlsberg Breweries A/S (Baa2 stable), whose EBITA margins were in the high-teens prior to the pandemic. Kirin's margin will likely also remain weak relative to that of Japanese peers Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (Baa1 negative) and Suntory Holdings Limited (Baa2 stable).

At the same time, the affirmation of the A3 ratings reflects the relatively moderate impact of the pandemic on Kirin's domestic alcoholic beverage and soft drink businesses and some diversification benefit and higher margins from its pharmaceuticals segment. The company has maintained conservative financial policies.

We expect EBITDA will decline this year from the pandemic, but relative to its peers, its limited exposure to on-premise sales will likely help contain the increase in leverage -- as measured by debt/EBITDA -- to the high 3.0x range to 4.0x in 2020 from 2.7x in 2019.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings outlook is negative. The outlook reflects the potential that Kirin's margins will remain low relative to its global peers, given the highly competitive conditions in its core domestic beverage business and the uncertain contributions from its evolving non-beverage investments.

Given the negative outlook, the ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the near term. However, Moody's could change Kirin's outlook to stable if the company demonstrates a path toward sustaining EBITA margin approaching the mid-teens and debt/EBITDA to below 2.75x.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to demonstrate a path toward a timely recovery of its profit and leverage amid the competitive conditions in its core business and its efforts to diversify its business mix into new areas. Credit metrics Moody's could consider include lack of progress in reducing debt/EBITDA towards 2.75x or EBITA margin in the low 10% range.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Alcoholic Beverages Methodology (Japanese) published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1214556. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the largest producers of alcoholic and soft beverages in Japan.

