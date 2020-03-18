Moody's changes Kraton's outlook to stable from positive

|
|
18 Mar 2020
New York, March 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has changed Kraton Corporation's
("Kraton") outlook to stable from positive. At the same time,
Moody's has affirmed Kraton's B1 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"),
B1-PD Probability of Default Rating and other debt instrument ratings.
Kraton's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is downgraded to SGL-3
from SGL-2.
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Kraton Corporation
....Outlook, Changed to Stable from
Positive
..Issuer: Kraton Polymers LLC
....Outlook, Changed to Stable from
Positive
Rating Actions:
..Issuer: Kraton Corporation
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2
..Issuer: Kraton Polymers LLC
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B3 (LGD5)
..Issuer: Kraton Polymers Holdings B.V.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Kraton's B1 CFR with a stable outlook balances the challenging market
environment and lower earnings guidance with substantially reduced gross
debt following completion of the sale of its Cariflex business in March,
2020 and management commitment to a prudent financial policy. Kraton's
debt leverage will continue to support its credit rating. Its cost
savings and expected free cash flow will help weather against demand weakness
and feedstock volatility in 2020," says Jiming Zou, a Moody's
Vice President and Lead Analyst for Kraton.
Although the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak creates
uncertainty over earnings, we expect Kraton's adjusted debt/EBITDA,
including adjustments for pension and leases, will likely be lower
than 5.0x in 2020, versus 5.8x at the end of 2019.
The divesture of Cariflex for $530 million in cash is essential
to the improved leverage. Kraton completed the divesture in March
and has recently paid off its $290 million senior secured USD term
loan and $85 million of its $277 Euro-denominated
secured term loan.
Management has been cautious on its 2020 outlook after the company's
2019 EBITDA hit four-year low. Weakened demand in China,
broader Asia and Europe, constrained CTO availability, sales
price declines, as well as swings in raw material prices remain
key challenges to Kraton's business operations and cash flow generation.
Nevertheless, Kraton should still be able to generate free cash
flow thanks to its cost savings measures, reduced interest expenses
after debt repayment and moderate capital spending.
We expect management will refinance or extend the maturity of its revolving
credit facility in a timely manner. Kraton's $250
million asset based revolving credit facility, which was undrawn
at the end of 2019, will become mature in January 2021. The
revolver remains a critical component to Kraton's liquidity profile,
given its working capital needs and the financial cushion needed in a
volatile market environment. Kraton liquidity profile is still
adequate thanks to its expected free cash flow generation and a large
cash balance, which was boosted by the proceeds from Cariflex divesture
in March 2020. Kraton reported $35 million cash on hand
as of December 31, 2019. We expect adequate cash flow from
operations to meet all of the company's needs, including its
expected capital expenditure of $90 million in 2020.
Kraton's B1 CFR is also supported by its leading market positions in styrenic
block copolymers and pine based specialty chemicals. The company
benefits from its long lived customer and supplier relationships,
diverse end-markets and customers, both hydrocarbon and renewable
raw materials. Its investment in high-margin products and
improved specialty offerings bode well for a prospectively higher credit
rating. Kraton's rating is constrained by earnings volatility,
working capital swings, some risk of product substitution in pine
chemicals and unexpected production outages. Management needs to
balance the competing demands of shareholder return, capital reinvestment
and deleveraging over time, particularly after the disposal of a
business growth engine—Cariflex.
Environmental, social and governance factors are also factored in
Kraton's rating. Being a listed company, Kraton is
transparent in its financial reporting as well as financial policy.
Kraton's pine-based chemicals use coproducts from natural
kraft pulps which are renewable and environmentally friendlier than petrochemical
alternatives. While the company's operation involves the
storage and transportation of chemical substances subject to various environmental
regulations, there were no material expenditures for environmental
fines or remedial actions in the last three years.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The chemical sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
Kraton's exposure to Europe and Asia have made it potentially vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and Kraton remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on Kraton of the breadth and
severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality
it has triggered.
The rating could be upgraded if Kraton's adjusted debt/EBITDA is
sustainability below 4.5x. Additionally, Kraton's
senior unsecured notes, currently rated B3, could be upgraded,
if management continues to pay down senior secured debt and finance the
company mainly with senior unsecured debt.
The rating could be downgraded, if EBITDA margins deteriorate,
leverage exceeds 6.0x, or there is a lack of free cash flow
generation.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Kraton Corporation, headquartered in Houston, Texas,
is a major global producer of styrenic block copolymers (SBCs),
which are synthetic elastomers used in industrial and consumer applications
to impart favorable product characteristics such as flexibility,
resilience, strength, durability and processability.
Major end uses for Kraton's products include personal care products,
packaging and films, medical applications, adhesives,
sealants, coatings, paving, roofing and compounds.
In January 2016, Kraton acquired Arizona Chemical Holdings Corporation,
a producer and seller of pine based specialty chemicals for use in end-markets
including adhesives, fuel additives and roads. The company
generated revenues of about $1.8 billion in 2019.
In March 2020, Kraton sold its Cariflex business to Daelim Industrial
Co., Ltd. (Baa2 stable).
Jiming Zou, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Glenn B. Eckert
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
