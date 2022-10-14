Moody's changes Kroger's outlook to negative; affirms Baa1/Prime-2 ratings

New York, October 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed The Kroger Co.'s ("Kroger") outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Kroger's senior unsecured rating at Baa1 and its commercial paper rating at Prime-2.

The rating actions follows the definitive agreement entered into for Kroger to acquire Albertsons Companies, Inc. ("Albertsons") for $34.10 per share in a largely debt financed transaction valued at approximately $25 billion. Prior to the close of the transaction, Albertsons will issue a special $4.0 billion dividend to its shareholders. In addition, to help facilitate regulatory approval for the acquisition, Kroger and Albertsons will have the option to select a number of stores to be contributed to a new company ("SpinCo"), shares of which would be distributed to the Albertsons shareholders and publicly listed. Both the $4.0 billion special dividend and the value of the SpinCo will reduce the final per share price that Kroger will pay for Albertsons. The acquisition will be financed with balance sheet cash on hand with the remainder financed with new debt. No equity will be issued to finance the acquisition. Due to the regulatory review period, the companies expect the acquisition to close in 2024.

The affirmation of the Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects governance considerations particularly that Kroger's financial strategies will remain balanced including maintaining its 2.5x leverage target as well as suspending all share repurchases until Kroger's leverage reaches its leverage target. The affirmation also recognizes the competitive strength and breadth of the combined entity. The affirmation of the Prime-2 commercial paper rating reflects Krogers continued strong liquidity.

The change in outlook to negative reflects that Kroger's acquisition of Albertson's will result in meaningfully higher debt levels which will result in a long term negative impact to credit metrics, particularly interest coverage.The negative outlook recognizes that the Albertsons transaction will be the largest in Kroger's history and that integration and execution risks will be very high. Strong free cash flow is key to the company's deleveraging goals and the potential for operational shortfalls will remain elevated given the size and complexity of the transaction. The negative outlook also reflects the risk that a more promotional pricing environment could return over the time it takes to close the transaction, pressuring margins and free cash flow.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: The Kroger Co.

.... Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: The Kroger Co.

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Kroger's Baa1 unsecured ratings reflects that the combination of Kroger and Albertsons would result in a broad national footprint and significantly greater scale with $218 billion of combined revenue for the twelve month period ending August 13, 2022. The acquisition provides the opportunity to leverage each company's areas of expertise, such as Kroger's fresh initiative, meal solutions and personalized data science capabilities and Albertson's deli and bakery expertise and lower cost structure, amongst others. It would also expand the private label offering across the chain and create synergy opportunities. The combined company would benefit from continued store format diversity, good liquidity and consistently positive same store sales. The Baa1 also reflects the inherent stability in food demand offset by the intense price competition among the traditional and alternative food retailers. Although Kroger is not insulated from the tough macroeconomic conditions and fierce competition, Moody's believes that Kroger will remain a strong and effective competitor given its size, store format diversifications, price initiatives, and wide array of private and national brands.

Moody's expects that Kroger will continue to demonstrate overall good liquidity pro-forma for the transaction, as demonstrated by the company's good free cash flow and working capital management. Moody's estimates that Kroger will have ample cash on hand with manageable and staggered debt maturities. Governance provides key rating support as Moody's expects Kroger to maintain balanced financial policies, including maintaining its current 2.5x leverage target and a credit profile and financial position consistent with its Baa1 rating category despite any operating environment.

Nonetheless, Kroger's acquisition of Albertsons will result in meaningfully higher debt and a resulting deterioration in credit metrics. At closing Moody's expects debt/EBITDA will be around 3.8x significantly higher than the current 2.5x for the twelve months ended August 13, 2022. Moody's expects leverage to improve to about 3.6x roughly 12 months following close of the transaction and to 3.2x between 18-24 months following the transaction. EBIT to interest will weaken meaningfully to about 3.0x 12 months following close from 5.5x for the twelve months ended August 13, 2022. EBIT to interest will improve to about 3.5x-4.0x 18-24 months following close of the acquisition, which is still weak for the company's Baa1 rating. However, the Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects Moody's belief that the weakening in credit metrics will only be temporary given Kroger's commitment to repay debt in place of share repurchases with its free cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Kroger successfully integrates Albertsons and improves its core operations. An upgrade would also require an increase in share of food sales in most major markets, and sustained robust identical store sales increases. An upgrade would also require sustained improvements in credit metrics such that debt/EBITDA approaches 2.5x and EBIT/interest is sustained above 5.5x.

Ratings could be downgraded if Kroger experiences significant operating disruption due to the integration of Albertsons. The ratings could also be downgraded if Kroger's market position deteriorates, which could be demonstrated by identical store sales performance or operating margin trends turning negative or trailing its peers. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.5x times or if EBIT/interest is sustained below 4.0x 18-24 months following close of the acquisition. Ratings could also be downgraded if the company completes additional debt financed acquisitions, if shareholder enhancements become more aggressive, or if there are any labor disputes that lead to deteriorating operating performance.

The Kroger Co. is the largest traditional supermarket chain in the US. The company operates 2,750 grocery stores under two dozen local banner names including Kroger, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Harris Teeter, Jay C, King Soopers, QFC, Ralphs, Mariano's, Copps, Pick 'n Save and Smith's. The company also manufactures food products for its own supermarkets at 35 manufacturing facilities, mainly comprising bakeries and dairies. Revenues were about $144 billion for the twelve months ending August 13, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

