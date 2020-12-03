Moody's changes L Brands outlook to positive; affirms B2 CFR

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed all ratings of L Brands, Inc. ("L Brands") including
its corporate family rating ("CFR") at B2 and its probability of default
rating ("PDR") at B2-PD. The company's existing senior
secured notes were affirmed at Ba2. The company's existing senior
unsecured guaranteed notes were also affirmed at B2 and the senior unsecured
unguaranteed notes were affirmed at Caa1. The speculative grade
liquidity rating remains SGL-2. The outlook was changed
to positive from negative.
"L Brands has been able to improve its operational performance and extend
debt maturities as it navigates the disruption of the pandemic,"
stated Senior Vice President, Christina Boni. "Bath
and Body Works has experienced outsized growth as consumers flock to its
key categories of home, personal care and sanitization during the
pandemic, while Victoria's Secret has benefitted from lower
inventory levels and better execution," stated Senior Vice President,
Christina Boni.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: L Brands, Inc.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)
....GTD Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B2 (LGD4)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: L Brands, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis
has considered the effect on the performance of L Brands including the
positive effect on its Bath & Body Works divisions from the pandemic
balanced by the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery
for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway,
it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment
of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around
our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
L Brands' B2 CFR rating is supported by its strong Bath & Body Works
operations, which generate significant free cash flow, offset
by the weak but improving operations at Victoria's Secret. L Brands
benefits from significant scale with October 31, 2020 LTM revenues
of about $11.7 billion. Its merchandising strategy
and supply chain have historically enabled the company to ensure product
freshness and higher inventory turns relative to other specialty retail
operators. The termination of the sale of Victoria's Secret has
led to a focus on decentralizing the business such with the ultimate goal
of separating its two divisions.
The positive outlook reflects the outsized performance of Bath and Body
Works which has benefitted from significant tailwinds from a change in
consumer spending caused by COVID-19 as well as the recent improvement
in operations at Victoria's Secret, both of which Moody's expects
to be sustained. The positive outlook also reflects Moody's expectation
that the company will continue to reduce debt.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded should operations be positioned to return to
70% of fiscal 2019 EBITDA, the company maintains good liquidity
and a conservative financial policy, and near term debt maturities
are addressed. A suspension of its common dividend is expected
to continue until sales and operating performance at both Bath and Body
and Victoria's Secret return to a consistent positive trend.
Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates and near term debt
maturities are not addressed well in advance or financial policy becomes
more aggressive. Quantitatively, ratings could be also be
downgraded should operations not be positioned to return to 60%
of fiscal 2019 EBITDA.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, L Brands, Inc.
operates 2,681 company-owned specialty stores in the United
States, Canada, and Greater China, and its brands are
also sold in 743 franchised locations worldwide as of October 31,
2020. Its brands include Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body
Works, and PINK.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Christina Boni
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653