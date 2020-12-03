Moody's changes L Brands outlook to positive; affirms B2 CFR

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed all ratings of L Brands, Inc. ("L Brands") including its corporate family rating ("CFR") at B2 and its probability of default rating ("PDR") at B2-PD. The company's existing senior secured notes were affirmed at Ba2. The company's existing senior unsecured guaranteed notes were also affirmed at B2 and the senior unsecured unguaranteed notes were affirmed at Caa1. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains SGL-2. The outlook was changed to positive from negative.

"L Brands has been able to improve its operational performance and extend debt maturities as it navigates the disruption of the pandemic," stated Senior Vice President, Christina Boni. "Bath and Body Works has experienced outsized growth as consumers flock to its key categories of home, personal care and sanitization during the pandemic, while Victoria's Secret has benefitted from lower inventory levels and better execution," stated Senior Vice President, Christina Boni.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: L Brands, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD2)

....GTD Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: L Brands, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of L Brands including the positive effect on its Bath & Body Works divisions from the pandemic balanced by the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

L Brands' B2 CFR rating is supported by its strong Bath & Body Works operations, which generate significant free cash flow, offset by the weak but improving operations at Victoria's Secret. L Brands benefits from significant scale with October 31, 2020 LTM revenues of about $11.7 billion. Its merchandising strategy and supply chain have historically enabled the company to ensure product freshness and higher inventory turns relative to other specialty retail operators. The termination of the sale of Victoria's Secret has led to a focus on decentralizing the business such with the ultimate goal of separating its two divisions.

The positive outlook reflects the outsized performance of Bath and Body Works which has benefitted from significant tailwinds from a change in consumer spending caused by COVID-19 as well as the recent improvement in operations at Victoria's Secret, both of which Moody's expects to be sustained. The positive outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to reduce debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded should operations be positioned to return to 70% of fiscal 2019 EBITDA, the company maintains good liquidity and a conservative financial policy, and near term debt maturities are addressed. A suspension of its common dividend is expected to continue until sales and operating performance at both Bath and Body and Victoria's Secret return to a consistent positive trend.

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates and near term debt maturities are not addressed well in advance or financial policy becomes more aggressive. Quantitatively, ratings could be also be downgraded should operations not be positioned to return to 60% of fiscal 2019 EBITDA.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, L Brands, Inc. operates 2,681 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in 743 franchised locations worldwide as of October 31, 2020. Its brands include Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and PINK.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

