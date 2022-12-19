Moody's changes L3Harris' rating outlook to negative, affirms Baa2 senior unsecured rating

New York, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's) affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured and P-2 short-term ratings assigned to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. ("L3Harris") following last night's announcement that it reached a definitive agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. ("Aerojet"). L3Harris will pay $58 per share, valuing Aerojet at $4.7 billion, including its net debt. The companies expect the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals among other customary closing conditions to be consummated in 2023. Moody's anticipates a closing would not occur before the fourth quarter of 2023. The company will issue new debt for a majority of the purchase price. Moody's changed the rating outlook to negative from stable. Aerojet is unrated.

The announcement follows the company's announcement in October 2022 that it had agreed to acquire the tactical data link business of Viasat, Inc. for $1.96 billion. That transaction will be funded from the $2.25 billion term loan that L3Harris arranged in November 2022. The closing of the data link purchase awaits the approval of Australian regulatory authorities.

The affirmation of the Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects Moody's expectation that L3Harris will prioritize the retirement of debt to restore credit metrics to near their pre-transactions levels. Moody's believes that by materially reducing, if not suspending, share repurchases, L3Harris could materially reduce debt by the end of 2025 when debt/EBITDA would approach 3.0x. Debt/EBITDA was 2.6x at Sep. 30, 2022, and Moody's estimates that it will be above 4.0x at the end of 2023, following the closing of the Aerojet acquisition. The affirmation also reflects Moody's view that the two announced strategic acquisitions will strengthen the company's business profile. The equipment and technologies of Viasat, Inc.'s tactical data link business and of Aerojet will broaden L3Harris' offerings to the U.S. Department of Defense and other customers. The revenue risk profile will be enhanced by the longer contract terms for the acquirees' products and services.

The negative outlook reflects the meaningful increase in leverage from both the data link and Aerojet acquisitions and the risk that leverage remains elevated if the company fails to prioritize the retirement of debt, or if supply chain constraints persist well into 2024.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured rating considers L3Harris' solid positioning in the aerospace and defense sector, the broad span of offerings and expected sustained strong free cash flow. A number of the company's technologies, products and services are aligned with the US Department of Defense' ("DoD") strategic priorities included in the National Defense Strategy, which Moody's believes will support the company's ongoing operations and financial performance. Moody's anticipates recurring annual free cash flow (after dividends) of at least $1.3 billion, somewhat constrained in 2023 and in 2024 because of ongoing constraints in the aerospace supply chain.

The two acquisitions will strengthen the company's business profile by broadening its offerings and adding long-cycle business to its backlog. However, the company's acquisitive nature and elevated leverage will constrain the rating at Baa2. Moody's expects that the company will prioritize debt retirement until Debt/EBITDA on a Moody's adjusted basis is restored to below 3.0x. This will require the suspension of share repurchases to reduce leverage in a reasonable timeframe -- of about 24 months.

Liquidity will remain strong, with cash being sustained above $650 million, annual free cash flow of at least $1.25 billion and a $2 billion revolving credit facility expiring in July 2027. Moody's expects the revolver to remain undrawn.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if there is a material decline in US defense spending that results in a sustained reduction in the company's scale, or if share repurchases are not materially, if not entirely, curtailed through at least 2025, to facilitate the amount of debt retirement needed to restore Debt/EBITDA to near 3.0x. Cash balances being sustained below $500 million could also lead to a ratings downgrade as could sustained weaker credit metrics, such as EBITDA margin below 15% or Debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.5x beyond 2025, or annual free cash flow sustained below $1 billion. The ratings could be upgraded if EBITDA margins are sustained near 20% and debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 3x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, is a global aerospace and defense technology company. The company reports its operations in three segments: 1) Integrated Mission Systems, 2) Space and Airborne Systems and 3) Communications Systems. Revenue was $17.8 billion in 2021. Moody's expects revenue of $16.8 billion in 2022.

