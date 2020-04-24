Moody's changes LJ Ruby Holdings outlook to negative; downgrades first lien rating to B3 and affirms all other ratings

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded its rating for the senior secured first lien term loan of LJ Ruby Holdings, LLC (dba Kaman Distribution Group; "LJ Ruby") to B3, from B2, and affirmed all other ratings, including the company's corporate family rating (CFR, B3) and probability of default rating (B3-PD), and the rating for its senior secured second lien term loan (Caa2). The ratings outlook is negative.

"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that LJ Ruby's earnings decline will be more pronounced in 2020 as demand volumes fall in response to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the broader macroeconomic slowdown," says Shirley Singh, Moody's lead analyst for LJ Ruby. Moody's nonetheless affirmed its fundamental benchmark ratings for the company, including its B3 corporate family rating, in large part given LJ Ruby's adequate liquidity provisions, which after borrowings under its asset-based lending facility are expected to provide sufficient cushion to absorb the coming anticipated sales, earnings and cash flow declines.

"The downgrade of the senior secured first lien loan rating to B3 reflect increased ABL borrowings, which rank ahead of the rated term debt with respect to the company's most valuable current assets," added Singh.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The industrial sector has been adversely affected by the shock given its sensitivity to broad market demand and sentiment. More specifically, weaknesses in LJ Ruby's end markets make it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's actions reflect the impact on LJ Ruby of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: LJ Ruby Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: LJ Ruby Holdings, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: LJ Ruby Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATING RATIONALE

LJ Ruby's B3 CFR broadly reflects the company's elevated financial risk as evidenced by its adjusted debt-to-EBITDA (leverage) in excess of 6.5x (as of September 2019), particularly in the context of the inherent cyclicality in its end-markets and limited operating history as a standalone entity. Moody's expects earnings and cash flow to decline over the course of 2020, which will increase LJ Ruby's leverage to more than 8.0x. The rating, nonetheless, benefits from the company's good market position with long-standing customer relationships that are enhanced by its value-add services, and meaningful diversity within its supplier base, customers and end-markets. The company also generates a significant share of revenue from maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) activities, which combined with its highly variable cost structure and counter-cyclical working capital somewhat mitigate the downside risk to cash flows in an economic slowdown.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO RATINGS UPGRADES OR DOWNGRADES

Ratings could be upgraded if LJ Ruby's end markets and/or economic conditions stabilize, earnings and free cash flow remain positive, adjusted debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 5.5x and free cash flow-to-debt increases to 5%.

Ratings could be downgraded if LJ Ruby's revenue or margins meaningfully decline such that liquidity deteriorates, including increased cash consumption and/or ABL usage.

Headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, LJ Ruby Holdings (dba Kaman Distribution Group; LJ Ruby) is a US distributor of engineered bearings & power transmission, automation and fluid power solutions. Operating through five distribution centers and 18 fabrication and assembly centers, the company serves diverse end-markets including in the machinery, metals & mining and food & beverage sectors. The company is owned by Littlejohn & Co., LLC. Sales for the twelve months ended September 2019 were $1.1 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued [with/with no] amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Shirley Singh

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Russell Solomon

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

