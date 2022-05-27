Moody's changes Land Securities PLC's outlook to stable from negative; affirms ratings

London, May 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the P-1 (Prime-1) short-term issuer and commercial paper ratings of Land Securities PLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Land Securities Group PLC (Landsec or the company) and the issuer of its short-term debt. At the same time Moody's changed the outlook to stable from negative.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change reflects (1) the improvement in operating performance across the office and retail portfolio that the rating agency expects to be maintained and will lead to improved credit metrics (2) Moody's expectation of more stable asset values, especially for the retail exposure that has seen material value drops over the last few years and (3) a successful capital recycling programme that will see a further Â£3 billion of mature and subscale asset sales in the medium term, leading to further deleveraging in the next 12 to 18 months.

Operating performance for the year to March 2022 was strong with like for like (LFL) gross rental income up 4.1%. Demand for modern office space has recovered strongly leading to a record leasing year for Landsec with Â£63 million of leases signed at 4% above of their estimated rental value (ERV).

The company's retail portfolio has bounced back strongly and shown signs of stabilisation with its outlet centers continuing to outperform the wider retail sector. While footfall is down 19.6% on 2019 levels, same center retail sales are 7.6% below 2019 levels, and broadly flat at -0.1% below 2019 sales levels on a same store/same tenant like-for-like basis for tenants that were open and trading throughout the period.

Landsec took advantage of strong investment markets with Â£400 million of disposals in the year for an average 13% premium to March 2021 book value. Overall portfolio values were up 3.6% with retail broadly flat for the year at -0.1% but more positively up 1.7% in the second half of the year.

The affirmation of Land Securities PLC's Prime-1 short-term rating reflects the credit strengths of its parent, Land Securities Group PLC, including its large and well-diversified property portfolio with limited tenant concentration risk. Land Securities PLC's rating is further supported by its strong liquidity, which includes the company's steady cash flow from long-term lease contracts with a diversified tenant base. Land Securities PLC is subject to a whole business securitisation, which includes a protective liquidity regime and tiered covenants that reduce the probability of default, providing the security group with additional credit strength.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of stable asset values and Landsec's continued good operating performance while maintaining good liquidity. The outlook also assumes the company will continue to execute it capital recycling program in a disciplined manner without taking on excessive development risk or compromising the quality of the portfolio including maintaining a high exposure to Central London.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The governance risks Moody's takes into consideration in Landsec's credit profile include (1) its policy of keeping loan to value (LTV) below the mid 30% level and (2) minimum governance standards imposed on the company because of its listing on the London stock exchange, its non-concentrated shareholder structure, and the number of independent board members on its board.

Environmental risks Moody's considers include the company's Â£135 million capital spend budget to meet its carbon emissions target and to comply with the UK government's requirement for all commercial buildings to achieve EPC 'B' rating by 2030. Around 44% of Landsec's office portfolio is already at the EPC 'B' rating level.

KEY CREDIT METRICS

For the financial year ending 31 March 2022, and proforma for the deleveraging proceeds from the Â£195 million sale of the Strand property that will close post reporting date, Landsec's credit metrics were as follows:

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt / total assets ratio was 34.4% and the rating agency expects this ratio to reduce to around the 33% level in the next 12 to 18 months as further assumed disposals of Â£1 billion or so per year reduce leverage, partly offset by the company's Â£378 million of committed development spend

• Moody's adjusted net debt / EBITDA ratio was 10.4x (or 8.6x when including Â£106 million profit on disposals), and the rating agency expects this ratio to stabilise around the 9x level in the next 12 to 18 months

• Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage ratio was 4.5x and the rating agency expects this ratio to remain above 4x in the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There is no upward pressure on the Prime-1 rating because it is the highest on our scale of short-term ratings.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

• A deterioration in credit metrics including if (1) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets is sustained well above 35% for a prolonged period, or (2) Moody's adjusted net debt / EBITDA is not maintained well below 10x, or (3) Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage ratio is persistently below 3.5x

• A weakening of Land Securities PLC's liquidity, such as its inability to maintain enough backup facilities to cover the commercial paper programme from financial institutions rated Prime-1

• A weakening of its business risk profile or the quality of its investment portfolio, or both

• Excessive risk within the development pipeline including a high level of committed development as a percentage of total assets or a high level of speculative development in weakening markets.

LIQUIDITY

As of 31 March 2022, Landsec had Â£1.12 billion of cash and available facilities, net of Â£494 million repayments due under its commercial paper programme, and no material near term bond debt or bank facilities maturing until a Â£400 million bond is due in February 2024.

The terms of the security group funding arrangements require undrawn facilities to be reserved in a scenario where debt facilities mature within one year, or where commercial paper has been issued.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Land Securities PLC

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Land Securities PLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PROFILE

Landsec is one of the UK's largest real estate investment trusts (REITs) by market capitalisation (Â£5.6 billion as of 25 May 2022). Landsec is a leading commercial property development and investment company in the UK. It has a property portfolio of 24 million square feet predominantly focused on London offices and shops, UK retail, and leisure and hotels. The company had an investment portfolio of more than Â£12 billion as of 31 March 2022.

