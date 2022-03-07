Moody's changes Landsea's outlook to negative; affirms B2/B3 ratings

Hong Kong, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed Landsea Green Properties Co., Ltd.'s (Landsea) rating outlook to negative from stable.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Landsea's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3 senior unsecured rating.

"The change in outlook to negative reflects our expectation that Landsea's liquidity buffer will weaken over the next 12-18 months, driven by the company's sizable refinancing needs for its maturing offshore bonds, and weakened access to the offshore bond market," says Daniel Zhou, a Moody's Analyst.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Landsea will maintain adequate liquidity over the next 6-12 months and maintain its ability to upstream cash flow from its projects in China and the US through dividends for debt repayment," adds Zhou.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Landsea's liquidity to remain adequate over the next 6-12 months. However, the buffer to absorb market volatility will meaningfully narrow from the current level, because the company is likely to use internal resources to repay its sizable maturing debt amid weakened access to the capital market. The shrinkage in buffer will weaken Landsea's position at the B2 level.

Landsea has $147 million and $165 million of offshore bonds maturing in June and October 2022, respectively. The two bonds collectively accounted for 30% of Landsea's total debt as of the end of June 2021.

While Moody's expects Landsea will utilize internal cash to repay the maturing bonds, such a move will deplete the company's cash and reduce its financial flexibility for its operations.

Landsea conducts its property business in China mainly through JVs while operating in the US through its 71%-owned subsidiary Landsea Homes Corporation, which is listed on Nasdaq. This business model limits the company to access the cash flow of its projects, aside from dividends upstream, to replenish liquidity at the holdco level.

Moody's forecasts Landsea's contracted sales in China will decline by 5%-10% over the next 6-12 months due to weak market sentiment. This will reduce cash flow upstreamed to the company. While the robust demand in the US will support property sales there, the company is likely to reinvest the capital in the US market to meet the demand.

Landsea's gross sales, including contribution from JVs and non-equity-holding development management projects, increased 16% to RMB46.5 billion in 2021. But the sales were down by 17% year on year in the second half of the year after a strong 91% year-on-year growth in the first half.

On financial metrics, Moody's expects Landsea's debt leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, to improve toward 5.5x-5.7x over the next 12-18 months from 6.8x over the past 12 months ended June 2021, driven mainly by revenue and profit growth from its US operations.

Likewise, Landsea's EBIT interest coverage will improve to 1.7x-1.8x over the next 12-18 months from 1.5x over the past 12 months ended June 2021.

Landsea's B2 CFR continues to reflect its asset-light business model, recognized brand in green property development and growing US operations, which support growth and offer geographic diversification.

However, Landsea's B2 CFR is constrained by the developing track record of its asset-light business model, the company's narrow funding sources and its moderate financial metrics.

The B3 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the corporate family rating due to structural subordination risk. This subordination risk reflects the fact that the majority of Landsea's claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. Consequently, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's has taken into account Landsea's concentrated ownership by its key shareholder, Mr. Tian Ming, who held an approximate 57.94% stake (direct and indirect) in Landsea as of 30 June 2021.

Moody's has also considered the presence of three independent nonexecutive directors out of a total of seven board members and the presence of other internal governance structures and standards as required by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Landsea's heavy reliance on JVs exposes the company to greater governance risk, as this practice weakens the company's corporate and financial transparency.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the rating is unlikely in the near term, given the negative rating outlook.

However, the rating outlook could return to stable if Landsea improves its liquidity and demonstrates its ability to access funding by refinancing its offshore debt maturing over the next 6-12 months.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Landsea's rating if the company's contracted sales decline, financial metrics weaken, or liquidity or access to funding further deteriorates.

Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA rising above 6.0x-6.5x and EBIT/interest coverage falling below 1.5x-2.0x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Landsea is a property developer, as well as a development and management services provider in China and the US, specializing in green property projects.

The company listed its shares in Hong Kong through a reverse IPO in 2013, after acquiring Shenzhen High-Tech Holding Limited. As of June 2021, the company was 57.94% owned by its founder Tian Ming. Landsea had total land reserves of 5.0 million square meters on a gross basis across 36 cities in China and six states in the US as of the same date.

Yiwei Daniel Zhou

Franco Leung

