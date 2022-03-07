Moody's changes Landsea's outlook to negative; affirms B2/B3 ratings

Hong Kong, March 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed Landsea Green Properties Co.,
Ltd.'s (Landsea) rating outlook to negative from stable.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Landsea's B2 corporate family
rating (CFR) and B3 senior unsecured rating.
"The change in outlook to negative reflects our expectation that Landsea's
liquidity buffer will weaken over the next 12-18 months,
driven by the company's sizable refinancing needs for its maturing
offshore bonds, and weakened access to the offshore bond market,"
says Daniel Zhou, a Moody's Analyst.
"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Landsea will maintain
adequate liquidity over the next 6-12 months and maintain its ability
to upstream cash flow from its projects in China and the US through dividends
for debt repayment," adds Zhou.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's expects Landsea's liquidity to remain adequate over
the next 6-12 months. However, the buffer to absorb
market volatility will meaningfully narrow from the current level,
because the company is likely to use internal resources to repay its sizable
maturing debt amid weakened access to the capital market. The shrinkage
in buffer will weaken Landsea's position at the B2 level.
Landsea has $147 million and $165 million of offshore bonds
maturing in June and October 2022, respectively. The two
bonds collectively accounted for 30% of Landsea's total debt
as of the end of June 2021.
While Moody's expects Landsea will utilize internal cash to repay
the maturing bonds, such a move will deplete the company's
cash and reduce its financial flexibility for its operations.
Landsea conducts its property business in China mainly through JVs while
operating in the US through its 71%-owned subsidiary Landsea
Homes Corporation, which is listed on Nasdaq. This business
model limits the company to access the cash flow of its projects,
aside from dividends upstream, to replenish liquidity at the holdco
level.
Moody's forecasts Landsea's contracted sales in China will
decline by 5%-10% over the next 6-12 months
due to weak market sentiment. This will reduce cash flow upstreamed
to the company. While the robust demand in the US will support
property sales there, the company is likely to reinvest the capital
in the US market to meet the demand.
Landsea's gross sales, including contribution from JVs and
non-equity-holding development management projects,
increased 16% to RMB46.5 billion in 2021. But the
sales were down by 17% year on year in the second half of the year
after a strong 91% year-on-year growth in the first
half.
On financial metrics, Moody's expects Landsea's debt leverage,
as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, to improve toward 5.5x-5.7x
over the next 12-18 months from 6.8x over the past 12 months
ended June 2021, driven mainly by revenue and profit growth from
its US operations.
Likewise, Landsea's EBIT interest coverage will improve to 1.7x-1.8x
over the next 12-18 months from 1.5x over the past 12 months
ended June 2021.
Landsea's B2 CFR continues to reflect its asset-light business
model, recognized brand in green property development and growing
US operations, which support growth and offer geographic diversification.
However, Landsea's B2 CFR is constrained by the developing track
record of its asset-light business model, the company's narrow
funding sources and its moderate financial metrics.
The B3 senior unsecured debt rating is one notch lower than the corporate
family rating due to structural subordination risk. This subordination
risk reflects the fact that the majority of Landsea's claims are at the
operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company
in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company
lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination.
Consequently, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding
company will be lower.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
Moody's has taken into account Landsea's concentrated ownership by its
key shareholder, Mr. Tian Ming, who held an approximate
57.94% stake (direct and indirect) in Landsea as of 30 June
2021.
Moody's has also considered the presence of three independent nonexecutive
directors out of a total of seven board members and the presence of other
internal governance structures and standards as required by the Hong Kong
Stock Exchange.
Landsea's heavy reliance on JVs exposes the company to greater governance
risk, as this practice weakens the company's corporate and financial
transparency.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of the rating is unlikely in the near term, given the
negative rating outlook.
However, the rating outlook could return to stable if Landsea improves
its liquidity and demonstrates its ability to access funding by refinancing
its offshore debt maturing over the next 6-12 months.
On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade Landsea's rating if the
company's contracted sales decline, financial metrics weaken,
or liquidity or access to funding further deteriorates.
Credit metrics indicative of a downgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA
rising above 6.0x-6.5x and EBIT/interest coverage
falling below 1.5x-2.0x on a sustained basis.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Landsea is a property developer, as well as a development and management
services provider in China and the US, specializing in green property
projects.
The company listed its shares in Hong Kong through a reverse IPO in 2013,
after acquiring Shenzhen High-Tech Holding Limited. As of
June 2021, the company was 57.94% owned by its founder
Tian Ming. Landsea had total land reserves of 5.0 million
square meters on a gross basis across 36 cities in China and six states
in the US as of the same date.
