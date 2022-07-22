Moody's changes LaserShip's outlook to negative; affirms existing ratings, including B3 CFR

New York, July 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of LaserShip, Inc. ("LaserShip), including its B3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), B3-PD probability of default rating, B2 first-lien credit facilities rating and Caa2 second-lien credit facility rating. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

Moody's expects LaserShip to face significant execution risk as it heads into a critical 2022 peak holiday delivery season. LaserShip's weak credit metrics reflect the company's disappointing 2021 peak season when its network struggled to handle excess package volume. This led to a temporary loss of customers and volumes for several months. It is not yet certain whether LaserShip's actions to add significant capacity in its network with new and expanded sorting centers will prove effective. Further, these actions have required substantial capital investments, which have weakened the company's liquidity.

In Moody's view, LaserShip will require exceptional operational execution during the 2022 peak season and in 2023 in order to restore credit metrics. By the end of 2023, Moody's expects LaserShip to improve debt/EBITDA to about 7x from above 8x at the end of 2022. The rating agency also expects LaserShip to generate modestly positive free cash flow in 2023 following significant cash burn in 2022 due to high capex needs related to expanding and improving its network capacity.

The negative outlook reflects the risk that additional operational missteps will further weaken LaserShip's earnings and its fragile liquidity. In addition, LaserShip faces reputational risk, including a potentially more permanent loss of customers, if it is unable to effectively execute its strategy.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: LaserShip, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: LaserShip, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

LaserShip's B3 CFR reflects the company's moderate, yet rapidly growing scale in the highly competitive e-commerce residential delivery space, a relatively limited track record operating at its current scale and very high financial leverage. LaserShip expanded volumes and added new customers rapidly in 2021, but the company ineffectively planned for the increased volumes during the 2021 peak season. LaserShip's capacity at its primary sorting center was insufficient to handle these excess volumes, which forced the company to temporarily suspend operations and resulted in customers diverting their volumes to more traditional carriers. Moody's notes that the company has since recently demonstrated recovering volume trends and improving margins through the first half of 2022.

Moody's views LaserShip's ability to retain and add new customers in 2022, as well as recover margins, to be encouraging heading into a critical 2022 peak season. New executive management has significantly expanded network capacity and implemented new planning processes to meet expected volumes. However, it still remains to be seen whether the company can service all of its customers at the required service levels and sustain network efficiencies over the long-term as the company continues to scale.

Despite uncertainty regarding consumer spending growth over the next twelve months, Moody's expects LaserShip's consolidated pro forma revenue to grow by at least 25% in 2022 and by about 8% in 2023. LaserShip's position as a lower-cost option to traditional carriers such as UPS and FedEx should allow it to expand its modest market share in the overall parcel delivery space. In addition, the company typically handles smaller, less-expensive packages that consumers may be more inclined to continue to purchase despite higher inflation.

Moody's views LaserShip's liquidity to be weak given the sizable cash burn expected in 2022 mainly driven by significant capital investments needed, which Moody's estimates to be more than double normalized capex levels. To fund this capex and cash burn, the company entered into a new accounts receivable securitization facility, which permits borrowings up to $250 million during the company's peak season (November through February). Moody's expects LaserShip to utilize the majority of this facility by late-2022 since cash flows are seasonally weak at that time. Moody's expects free cash flow to be modestly positive in 2023 as working capital levels reduce and capex spend normalizes. The company's $125 million revolving credit facility due 2026 is expected to remain undrawn over the next twelve months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OR UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if LaserShip experiences additional execution challenges, particularly during the 2022 peak holiday season, which will further pressure earnings and liquidity. Specifically, sustained lower EBITDA margins, persistently negative free cash flow, or Moody's expectation that the capital structure has become untenable could result in a downgrade.

Although unlikely over the next twelve months, the ratings could be upgraded if LaserShip demonstrates improving and sustainable operating leverage as delivery volumes increase, such that EBITDA margin is maintained above 15% and debt/EBITDA decreases toward 5x. Maintaining positive free cash flow with free cash flow-to-debt above 5% could also result in an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360641. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LaserShip, Inc. is a last mile parcel delivery provider with a focus on business to consumer deliveries for leading e-commerce retailers across apparel, health and beauty, food, and mass merchandise markets. Combined revenue of LaserShip and OnTrac for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $1.9 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

