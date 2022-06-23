info

Rating Action:

Moody's changes Lecta's outlook to stable, ratings affirmed

23 Jun 2022

Frankfurt am Main, June 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on the ratings of Lecta Ltd (Lecta) and its fully-owned subsidiary Paper Industries Intermediate Financing S.a r.l. to stable from negative. Concurrently Moody's affirmed all ratings of Lecta and its subsidiary, including the corporate family rating (CFR) of Caa1 and the probability of default rating (PDR) of Caa1-PD.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

"Moody's decision to change the outlook on Lecta's ratings to stable mirrors the expectation of a further improvement of Lecta's credit quality during 2022. Lecta completed the conversion of Condat PM8 in Q4 2021 and is currently in the ramp-up phase. Following the successful ramp-up capacity will be increased by 110,000 tons of Specialty paper," explained Oliver Giani, Moody's VP-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Lecta. "In addition, the current favourable pricing environment, particular in graphic paper, is a supporting factor for the expected improvement, which are expected to be reflected in credit metrics, which should support a solid positioning of Lecta in the Caa1 rating category going forward."

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lecta's operating performance materially improved during Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 on the back of favourable pricing environment, particularly in graphic paper, combined with higher volumes resulting from the completion of Condat PM8 conversion. The currently challenging operating environment as a result of ongoing logistical challenges, and a prolonged labour strike at Finnish paper mills of UPM-Kymmene (Baa1 stable) led to an unprecedented global shortage of graphic paper, effectively benefiting Lecta's graphic paper segment as illustrated by paper volume growth of 24% y-o-y in Q1 2022 and high utilization rates that provide pricing power to paper producers. Capacity closures in graphic paper ensure stability to the market, thereby benefiting Lecta's positioning and pricing power, and will support solid operating performance in the segment during 2022 while Specialties profitability has been gradually recovering towards pre-pandemic levels supported also by the gradual contribution of the converted Condat PM8.

Improving operating performance and stronger profitability with EBITDA Margin increasing to 4% for the twelve months that ended in March 2022, after 2.8% in 2021, led to reduced leverage with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA declining to 9.2x for the twelve months that ended in March 2022, from 14.7x in 2021, albeit Moody's adjusted FCF remained negative at €-38 million for the twelve months that ended in March 2022, compared to €-71 million in 2021. FCF improvement was a result of operating performance recovery and a WC release supported by increased trade payables partially offsetting high capex intensity due to the Condat conversion. Moody's expects credit metrics to further improve during 2022 with Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA further declining to around 6x and EBITDA Margin of around 6% in 2022, albeit with FCF remaining negative. Moody's however notes ongoing challenges from rising macroeconomic uncertainties combined with continued cost inflation.

The Caa1 CFR of Lecta is primarily supported by the company's market-leading position in coated woodfree (CWF) paper in Southern Europe, where its assets are located close to end-customers and require limited maintenance capital spending; solid and growing market positions in specialty papers, which offer higher average operating profitability than CWF paper, and underlying demand growth for the majority of grades; good vertical integration into energy and base paper for specialty papers, with the latter covering around 90% of its needs; and own distribution network, which is a source of additional EBITDA and provides access to a wider portfolio of customers.

At the same time the CFR is primarily constrained by the company's still-sizeable exposure to CWF paper, which is structurally declining in mature markets and requires continuous restructuring and proactive capacity management. The CFR is also constrained by Lecta's limited vertical integration into pulp, with internal production currently covering just about one-third of its needs, exposing the company to the volatility in pulp prices; continued negative free cash flow and still high leverage of 9.2x Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA for the 12 months that ended March 2022, mitigated by a positive trend in profitability and cash flow generation that started in Q4 2021 and the expectation of further improvement through 2022.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, supported by the completion of the Condat PM8 conversion and on the back of a supporting market environment, Lecta will be able to further strengthen profitability and cash flow generation. While we expect that Lecta's leverage will approach 6.0x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA and free cash flow will improve towards breakeven level we remain cautious that increased geopolitical and macroeconomic risks along with persisting inflationary pressure could lead to a protracted deterioration of global economic activity towards full year 2023, which would inadvertently affect Lecta's operating performance. The stable outlook is based on the expectation that upcoming refinancing needs are addressed proactively.

LIQUIDITY

Lecta's liquidity is just adequate, supported by €210 millions of reported cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet as of March 2022, further supplemented by the fully undrawn  €40 million guaranteed senior secured revolving credit facility that matures in February 2023. Nevertheless, continued negative FCF, along with volatile working capital, adds to the company's relatively sizeable exposure to various supply-chain financing and factoring arrangements, some of which are short term in nature and uncommitted.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if Lecta's operating performance improves further and the company successfully executes its commercial strategy and transformation plan. Quantitatively, a rating upgrade would be considered if (1) its Moody's-adjusted EBITDA margin improves towards the high-single-digit percentages; (2) its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA declines below 7.0x on a sustained basis; (3) the company generates positive free cash flow (FCF); (4) interest cover improves to around 1.5x EBIT/interest expense and (5) liquidity improves significantly and there is reduced reliance on short-term funding.

Lecta's ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to timely substitute declining volumes in coated wood free products with a rising share in higher-margin specialty papers. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if Lecta is unable (1) to improve its free cash flow generation to at least break-even levels; (2) to reduce its reliance on short-term funding; (3) to successfully execute its transformational projects; and (4) to improve its interest coverage to well above 1.0x EBIT/interest expense.

LIST OF AFFETED RATINGS

..Issuer: Lecta Ltd

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Paper Industries Intermediate Fin. S.a r.l.

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360648. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

With its legal headquarters in London, Lecta Ltd (Lecta) is a leading coated fine paper manufacturer in Italy, France and Spain. The company also has a growing specialty paper offering and a distribution business in Italy, Spain, Portugal and France. Lecta generated around €1.5 billion in sales for the 12 months that ended in March 2022 and had close to 3,000 employees.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Oliver Giani
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

