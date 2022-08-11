info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's changes Letiste Praha´s outlook to negative; affirms Aa3 rating

11 Aug 2022

Madrid, August 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's")  has today changed the outlook on Letiste Praha, a.s. (LP) to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody´s has affirmed LP´s Aa3 long-term issuer rating; its a1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and the Aaa.cz national scale rating.

The rating action follows the outlook change on Government of Czech Republic´s ratings to negative from stable, on 5 August 2022. For more details, please refer to the press release https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_467883.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR CHANGING THE OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

The outlook change to negative reflects the negative outlook on the Government of Czech Republic's Aa3 rating and the fact that a one notch downgrade of the government's rating will likely lead to a one notch downgrade of LP's rating.

Given the 100% ownership by the Government of Czech Republic, LP falls within the scope of Moody´s rating methodology for Government-Related Issuers. Accordingly, LP´s Aa3 long-term issuer rating incorporates one notch of rating uplift from its standalone credit quality, expressed as a BCA of a1, to reflect the expectation of strong support from, and moderate dependence with, the Government of Czech Republic, in case of financial distress.

RATIONALE FOR  AFFIRMING THE RATING AT Aa3

The ratings affirmation reflects the gradual recover in LP´s traffic and the expectation that the company´s fund from operations (FFO) to debt ratio will improve to at least 25% over the next eighteen months, sustained by a low level of debt.

Following the severe reduction in passenger volumes during 2020-21, in the first half of 2022 traffic at Prague airport started to rebound, albeit at a slower pace in comparison with the average traffic recovery at Moody´s rated European airports. More specifically, LP´s slower recovery is underpinned by its purely international traffic profile, which included around 8% of long-haul as of end of 2019; its higher exposure to direct routes with Ukraine and Russia, which represented over 5% of its annual total traffic before the pandemic; and the weak credit quality of its carrier base.

         

Moody´s anticipates a recovery in LP's traffic to around 60% of 2019 traffic in full-year 2022, and full recovery to pre-pandemic volumes between 2024 and 2025. While worsening macroeconomic conditions, the threat of new COVID variants and the spread of geopolitical tensions, provide uncertainty and could translate into lower than anticipated traffic, the improvement in LP´s credit metrics will be largely supported by the company´s low debt levels and moderate capital expenditure requirements, which underpin the current rating. Furthermore, LP´s exposure to weak airlines, and more particularly Czech Airlines a.s. (CSA), will continue to decline thanks to the replacement of the routes operated by the company.        

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and the introduction of travel restrictions severely reduced the company´s traffic, leading to a material drop in annual passengers to 3.6 million from 17.8 million in 2019, a 79% reduction. In the first half of 2021, traffic continued to be affected by travel restrictions and despite signs of traffic recovery during the second half of the year, yearly passenger traffic was still some 75% below 2019 levels. Helped by the lift of travel restrictions  and the increased offer of capacity from airlines, passenger traffic gradually recovered in the first six months of 2022. As of end of June 2022, year-to-date traffic at LP equaled 4.3 million passengers, 45% below 2019 levels. On the same date, monthly traffic was 35% below the pre-pandemic level.

More generally, LP's Aa3 rating continues to reflect positively (1) the company's position as the owner of Prague airport, the sole airport serving the city of Prague and the main international gateway to the Czech Republic; (2) its competitive aeronautical charges; (3) its very strong financial profile as reflected by an FFO/Debt ratio expected to be above 25% beyond 2023, and (4) its strategic role as the owner and operator of a critical piece of Czech infrastructure.

However, LP´s rating also reflects (1) the expectation that passenger traffic will remain below the pre-pandemic levels at least over the next 12-18 months; (2) the risks to recovery stemming from worsening macroeconomic conditions, and (3) LP´s residual exposure to airlines whose credit quality has weakened significantly as a result of COVID.

The National Scale Rating of Aaa.cz is assigned in accordance with guidance set out in Moody's "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings Methodology" (August 2022) and maps to an Aa3 global scale rating.

LIQUIDITY ANALYSIS

As of end of June 2022, the company benefits from a good liquidity position, in view of its reduced capital expenditure requirements and low debt levels. In addition, the company benefits from around CZK8.0 billion of undrawn committed credit facilities provided by local banks. Importantly, LP has a strong relationship with local commercial banks and maintains good access to short and long-term bank loan as well as debt capital market funding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure is unlikely in the near future given the negative outlook and the fact that LP´s rating is aligned with that of its owner, the Government of Czech Republic.

However, the company´s BCA could be revised upward following a faster and substantial recovery in LP´s operational and financial profile that resulted in an improvement of the company´s credit metrics to the pre-coronavirus level. This condition is not likely to materialize for at least the next eighteen months.

A downgrade of the rating of the Government of Czech Republic would likely trigger a downgrade of LP's long-term issuer rating.

Additionally, LP´s BCA could be lowered if (1) there is a prolonged deterioration in operating conditions and/or the company´s debt level were to increase beyond our current expectations, such that its FFO/Debt ratio were likely to remain below 25%, on a sustained basis; or (2) there were concerns about the liquidity position.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES

The methodologies used in these ratings were Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63380, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com  for a copy of these methodologies.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in August 2022 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings Methodology". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

PROFILE

Letiste Praha, a.s. is the parent company as well as the operating company for Prague airport, the only airport servicing the capital city of Prague and the main airport servicing the Czech Republic. The company handled 4.4. million passenger in the 12 months to December 2021. LP captures more than 95% of passenger traffic at Czech airports and holds a strong market position with no direct competition.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Corrado Trippa
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid, 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Andrew Blease
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid, 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

