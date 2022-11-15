Moody's changes Lifetime Brands' outlook to negative, affirms B1 CFR

New York, November 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed Lifetime Brands, Inc.'s ("Lifetime Brands") outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Lifetime Brands' ratings including its B1 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B1-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), and the B2 rating on its senior secured term loan due 2025. The Speculative Grade Liquidity rating is unchanged at SGL-2.

"The outlook change to negative reflects Lifetime Brands' high financial leverage due to materially lower profitability in 2022 and currently challenging operating environment," stated Moody's AVP-Analyst Oliver Alcantara. "Weakening consumer demand and macro-economic conditions in the US and Europe will make it difficult for the company to reduce its currently high leverage and improve free cash flow meaningfully over the next 12-18 months." added Alcantara.

Lifetime Brands' reported year-to-date through September revenue and company-adjusted EBITDA declines of -14% and -40% respectively versus the prior year. The negative operating results were impacted by lower replenishment orders from the company's retail partners, as they focus on reducing elevated inventory levels in the channel amid weakening consumer demand. As a result, Lifetime Brands' debt/EBITDA leverage is high at around 4.7x as of the last twelve months (LTM) period ending 30 September 2022, up from 3.4x for the same period last year (all ratios are Moody's adjusted unless otherwise stated).

The ratings affirmation reflects Lifetime Brands' good liquidity supported by good availability on its upsized $200 million asset-based lending (ABL) revolving facility due 2027 (unrated), and its good track record of positive free cash flow generation. Moody's expects that the company's inventory reduction initiatives should support positive free cash flow of around $15-20 million in 2023. The anticipated positive free cash flow over the next 12 months provides the company the financial flexibility to reduce debt and execute its strategy to turn around the operating performance. The company had liquidity of $170 million (cash and revolver availability) as of the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022 , and subsequently improved to $185 million in early November 2022. The company has no required term loan amortization and no near-term maturities until the term loan expires in February 2025.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Lifetime Brands, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility (Term Loan), Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Lifetime Brands, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lifetime Brands' B1 CFR reflects its strong market position in the homewares industry with many leading brands in narrowly defined product categories, and its good brand and product diversification. Lifetime Brands' well-diversified retail distribution channel, which includes e-commerce, positions the company well to benefit from the continued shift of consumer spending to online. The company's SGL-2 liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectation for positive free cash flow of around $15-20 million over the next 12 months, and access to a mostly undrawn $200 million ABL revolving facility. Governance considerations include the company's financial policy that targets a net debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio (company's calculation) of below 3.0x, which supports moderate leverage, although the company has a history of operating above its stated target.

The credit profile also considers Lifetime Brands' high financial leverage with debt/EBTIDA at 4.7x as of the LTM period ending 30 September 2022, and its relatively small scale with annual revenue under $1.0 billion. The company has high geographic and customer concentration, and operates in the mature and highly competitive kitchenware product category. Lifetime Brands' products are discretionary in nature and susceptible to consumer spending reductions, and a prolonged period of high unemployment or weak economic conditions will negatively impact demand. The company sources its products mostly from China, exposing the company's supply chain to manufacturing issues affecting the region, as well as social risk factors such as responsible sourcing. The outsourced manufacturing leads to good cost variability that limits downward gross margin pressure when sales contract.

Lifetime Brand's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4), mainly driven by highly negative exposure to governance risks, primarily related to its aggressive financial strategy that includes operating with high leverage and debt-financed acquisitions, and high ownership concentration by Centre Partners Management LLC. The company is moderately negatively exposed to environmental and social risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects Lifetime Brands' high financial leverage amid a challenging operating environment. Weakening consumer demand and economic outlook increases the uncertainty around the company's ability to reduce its high leverage, and improve earnings and free cash flow in 2023.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company materially increases its revenue scale along with improved geographic diversification, and generates consistent organic revenue growth with a higher EBIT margin. A ratings upgrade would also require debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.5x and free cash flow/debt above 10%.

The ratings could be downgraded if Lifetime Brands' fails to improve earnings and free cash flow in 2023, or if debt/EBTIDA is sustained above 4.5x. The ratings could also be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates, including high reliance on revolver borrowings, or if the company completes a debt-financed acquisition or shareholder distribution that impedes deleveraging.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home. Lifetime Brands is publicly traded (ticker: LCUT) and reported revenue of $776 million for the 12 months ended 30 September 2022.

