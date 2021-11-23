Moody's changes Lippo Karawaci's outlook to positive, affirms B3 rating

Singapore, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the B3 corporate family rating of Lippo Karawaci Tbk (P.T.).

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the B3 backed senior unsecured rating of the bonds issued by Theta Capital Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lippo Karawaci. The bonds are guaranteed by Lippo Karawaci and some of its subsidiaries.

Moody's has also changed the outlook on all ratings to positive from stable.

"The rating affirmation with a change in outlook to positive reflects our expectation of an improvement in Lippo Karawaci's operating cash flow at the holding company level over the next 12-18 months, mainly driven by strong growth in its core marketing sales, the construction completion of its legacy projects and a reduction in rental payments to First REIT," says Jacintha Poh, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

"We expect Lippo Karawaci's net cash flow from its property development business and dividend cash flows from its key operating subsidiaries to be sufficient to meet rental and interest payments at the holding company level over the next 12-18 months, such that it does not need to rely on one-off asset sales," adds Poh.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lippo Karawaci's marketing sales were IDR4.4 trillion in the first 10 months of 2021 (10M 2021), comprising IDR3.2 trillion of sales at the holding company level. This marketing sales achievement has exceeded Moody's initial estimate of around IDR3.5 trillion; hence, Moody's now estimates Lippo Karawaci's 2021 marketing sales to be around IDR4.7 trillion.

Given most of Lippo Karawaci's projects are focused on the mass-market residential segment, which Moody's expects demand from homebuyer to remain strong, the company's 2022 marketing sales will increase to around IDR5.2 trillion.

Around 75% of Lippo Karawaci's marketing sales in 10M 2021 are from projects held at the holding company level, and Moody's expects the same proportion in 2021 and 2022. The rise in marketing sales will lead to growth in cash flow from the company's property development business, such that the company does not need to rely on one-off asset sales.

Lippo Karawaci's liquidity at the holding company level will be good over the next 12-18 months. As of 30 September 2021, Lippo Karawaci had cash and cash equivalents of around IDR2.3 trillion at the holding company level and Moody's expects it will generate positive operating cash flow of around IDR100 billion in 2022. Lippo Karawaci will also have sufficient cash to repay its short-term loan facilities, although the company will likely continue to roll over the loans and keep a larger cash buffer.

The positive operating cash flow in 2022 is supported by stronger cash collection given the growth in marketing sales and lower construction spending following the completion of its legacy projects; higher dividend cash flows because Lippo Karawaci's key operating subsidiaries, 55%-owned Siloam International Hospitals Tbk (P.T.) and 84%-owned Lippo Cikarang (P.T.), have started to pay dividends; and a reduction in rental payments to First REIT.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, Moody's has considered Lippo Karawaci's weak execution track record, which resulted in liquidity pressure that was relieved by an IDR11.2 trillion rights issue backed by the Riady family in 2019. The current management team, led by John Riady, was put in place following the rights issue. Over the past two years, this management team met all the milestones it set in 2019, but the track record remains short.

Moody's has also considered the founding family's concentrated ownership of Lippo Karawaci. However, this risk is mitigated by the oversight exercised through the presence of strategic minority shareholders on the board and partially balanced by demonstration of support from its key shareholder.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Lippo Karawaci's rating could be upgraded if the company continues to improve its core property development business, such that operating cash flow at the holding company level is positive without relying on any one-off asset sales; the company reduces debt at the holding company level; and liquidity stays good over the next 12-18 months.

Lippo Karawaci's rating could be downgraded if operating cash flow deteriorates at the holding company level, weakening liquidity; and if there are signs of cash leakage from Lippo Karawaci to affiliated companies, for example, through intercompany loans, aggressive cash dividends or investments in affiliates. The senior unsecured bond rating could also be downgraded if debt is incurred at its subsidiaries.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Lippo Karawaci Tbk (P.T.) and its subsidiaries are engaged in the development, management and operation of retail malls, hospitals, hotels, condominiums, and residential townships across multiple cities in Indonesia. Lippo Karawaci also manages Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (B1 negative), a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, in which it owned a 58% stake as of 30 September 2021.

