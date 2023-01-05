Moody's changes Lippo Karawaci's outlook to stable; affirms B3 ratings

Singapore, January 05, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the B3 corporate family rating of Lippo Karawaci Tbk (P.T.).

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the B3 backed senior unsecured rating of the bonds issued by Theta Capital Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lippo Karawaci. The bonds are guaranteed by Lippo Karawaci and some of its subsidiaries.

Moody's has also changed the outlook on all ratings to stable from positive.

"The change in outlook to stable from positive reflects our expectation that Lippo Karawaci's marketing sales will likely drop over the next 12 months as housing demand moderates on the back of higher mortgage and inflation rates. It also takes into account the weaker-than-expected operating cash flow generation at the holding company such that it would be marginally cash flow negative over the next 12-18 months," says Rachel Chua, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"While refinancing risk is not yet imminent, the company has a large debt maturity wall with $405 million of bonds maturing in January 2025 and another $417 million of bonds maturing in October 2026," adds Chua, who is also the Lead Analyst for Lippo Karawaci.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Lippo Karawaci's marketing sales were IDR3.5 trillion during the first nine months of 2022 (9M 2022), comprising IDR2.9 trillion of sales at the holding company level. Its full-year marketing sales will likely be IDR4.7 trillion-IDR4.8 trillion, lower than its original target of IDR5.2 trillion.

Given weaker macroeconomic conditions and Lippo Karawaci's focus on the mass-market residential segment, Moody's estimates Lippo Karawaci's marketing sales in 2023 will likely fall 5% year-on-year to IDR4.5 trillion-IDR4.6 trillion.

Around 60% of Lippo Karawaci's marketing sales during 9M 2022 are from projects held at the holding company level. Moody's expects the proportion to remain the same over the next two years. A dependence on asset sales to boost operating cash flows would be credit negative.

Lippo Karawaci's liquidity at the holding company level will be good over the next 12-18 months. As of 30 September 2022, Lippo Karawaci had cash and cash equivalents of IDR2.8 trillion at the holding company level, which will be more than sufficient to fund its negative operating cash flow of around IDR40 billion in 2023. Lippo Karawaci will also have sufficient cash to repay its short-term loan facilities, although the company will likely continue to roll over the loans and keep a larger cash buffer.

Moody's expects operating cash flow (excluding land sales to third parties) at the holding company level will be marginally negative in 2023 despite continued cash collection from its strong marketing sales over the past two years, as well as lower construction spending following the completion of its legacy projects. However, its dividend cash flows have declined. While Lippo Karawaci's key operating subsidiaries, 58%-owned Siloam International Hospitals Tbk (P.T.) has and will continue to pay dividends, the 84%-owned Lippo Cikarang (P.T.) did not pay dividends in 2022.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, Moody's has considered Lippo Karawaci's weak execution track record, which resulted in liquidity pressure that was relieved by an IDR11.2 trillion rights issue backed by the Riady family in 2019. The current management team, led by John Riady, was put in place following the rights issue. Over the past three years, this management team met all the milestones it set in 2019, but the track record remains short.

Moody's has also considered the founding family's concentrated ownership of Lippo Karawaci. However, this risk is mitigated by the oversight exercised through the presence of strategic minority shareholders on the board and partially balanced by support from its key shareholder.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Lippo Karawaci's rating if (1) the company improves its core property development business, such that operating cash flow at the holding company level is positive without relying on any one-off asset sales; (2) the company reduces debt at the holding company level; (3) liquidity stays good over the next 12-18 months and (4) the company addresses its refinancing requirements through January 2025.

Moody's could downgrade Lippo Karawaci's rating if (1) operating cash flow deteriorates at the holding company level and refinancing risk heightens, weakening liquidity; and (2) there are signs of cash leakage from Lippo Karawaci to affiliated companies, for example, through intercompany loans, aggressive cash dividends or investments in affiliates. The senior unsecured bond rating could also be downgraded if debt is incurred at its subsidiaries.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding and Property Development published in October 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/394515. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Lippo Karawaci Tbk (P.T.) and its subsidiaries are engaged in the development, management and operation of retail malls, hospitals, hotels, condominiums, and residential townships across multiple cities in Indonesia. Lippo Karawaci also manages Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (B3 negative), a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange, in which it owned a 47% stake as of 30 September 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rachel Chua

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Vikas Halan

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

