Moody's changes MEG Energy's outlook to positive; affirms B2 CFR

Toronto, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed MEG Energy Corp.'s
(MEG) outlook to positive from stable. Moody's also affirmed MEG's
B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default
rating, Ba3 secured second lien notes rating, and B3 senior
unsecured notes rating. The speculative grade liquidity rating
remains SGL-1.
"The positive outlook reflects debt reduction that has led to strong credit
metrics through 2022 and 2023," said Paresh Chari Moody's analyst.
"MEG's stable, low cost and long-lived asset base,
and very good liquidity profile also supports the change in outlook."
Affirmations:
..Issuer: MEG Energy Corp.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba3 (LGD2)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B3 (LGD4) from (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: MEG Energy Corp.
....Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
MEG's B2 CFR is supported by: (1) expected bitumen production
of over 90,000 bbls/d (net of royalties), with substantial
reserves in key productive areas of the Athabasca oil sands region;
(2) a long-lived reserve base that requires a low C$8/bbl
to maintain production; (3) an ability to move up to about two thirds
of blend volumes to the higher-priced Gulf Coast market; and
(4) debt reduction that will improve retained cash flow to debt to around
30% in 2022 and 2023. MEG's rating is constrained
by: (1) its exposure to one commodity -- bitumen -- that
is benchmarked to the historically volatile Western Canadian heavy oil
price; and (2) concentration in one asset - the Christina
Lake oil sands project.
MEG's Credit Impact Score was changed to a CIS-3 from a CIS-4
as a result of the Line 3 replacement pipeline coming into service in
Q4 2021 despite social opposition to the project. Social opposition
to oil pipeline projects has been material, and had led to egress
constraints and wide Canadian heavy oil differentials due to delays or
cancellations of projects. As a result of Line 3 coming on stream,
pipeline constraints have alleviated and heavy oil differentials have
remained narrow, improving MEG's cash flow, which will
be used to reduce debt.
MEG's liquidity is very good (SGL-1), with sources of C$1.4
billion and no mandatory uses through 2022. At September 30,
2021, MEG had C$210 million of cash and C$788 million
available (after letters of credit) under its C$800 million revolving
credit facility due July 2024. We expect C$400 million in
free cash flow through 2022. MEG will be in compliance with its
sole financial maintenance covenant under the revolving credit facility
through this period, with the covenant only being tested at or above
C$400 million of utilization. MEG's next nearest debt maturity
is the second lien secured notes in 2025.
MEG's second lien secured notes are rated Ba3, two notches above
the B2 CFR, and the senior unsecured notes are rated B3, one
notch below, due to the priority ranking of the first lien revolver
and EDC letter of credit facility ahead of the second lien notes,
all of which ranks ahead of the unsecured notes.
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that 2022 leverage metrics
will improve through debt reduction, with some production growth
also contributing to improving cash flow.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if retained cash flow to debt is above 25%
(18% at LTM Sept 2021), EBITDA to interest rises above 4x
(3.5x at LTM Sept 2021) and if MEG can maintain positive free cash
flow.
The ratings could be downgraded if retained cash flow to debt is below
10% (18% at LTM Sept 2021), if EBITDA to interest
falls below 2x (3.5x at LTM Sept 2021), or if liquidity deteriorates.
MEG is a publicly-listed Calgary, Alberta-based steam-assisted-gravity-drainage
(SAGD) oil sands developer and operator. MEG produces over 90,000
bbls/day of bitumen at the Christina Lake project in the Athabasca Oil
Sands region in Northern Alberta.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
