Moody's changes MEG Energy's outlook to positive; affirms B2 CFR

Toronto, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed MEG Energy Corp.'s (MEG) outlook to positive from stable. Moody's also affirmed MEG's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating, Ba3 secured second lien notes rating, and B3 senior unsecured notes rating. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains SGL-1.

"The positive outlook reflects debt reduction that has led to strong credit metrics through 2022 and 2023," said Paresh Chari Moody's analyst. "MEG's stable, low cost and long-lived asset base, and very good liquidity profile also supports the change in outlook."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: MEG Energy Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD2)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD4) from (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MEG Energy Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

MEG's B2 CFR is supported by: (1) expected bitumen production of over 90,000 bbls/d (net of royalties), with substantial reserves in key productive areas of the Athabasca oil sands region; (2) a long-lived reserve base that requires a low C$8/bbl to maintain production; (3) an ability to move up to about two thirds of blend volumes to the higher-priced Gulf Coast market; and (4) debt reduction that will improve retained cash flow to debt to around 30% in 2022 and 2023. MEG's rating is constrained by: (1) its exposure to one commodity -- bitumen -- that is benchmarked to the historically volatile Western Canadian heavy oil price; and (2) concentration in one asset - the Christina Lake oil sands project.

MEG's Credit Impact Score was changed to a CIS-3 from a CIS-4 as a result of the Line 3 replacement pipeline coming into service in Q4 2021 despite social opposition to the project. Social opposition to oil pipeline projects has been material, and had led to egress constraints and wide Canadian heavy oil differentials due to delays or cancellations of projects. As a result of Line 3 coming on stream, pipeline constraints have alleviated and heavy oil differentials have remained narrow, improving MEG's cash flow, which will be used to reduce debt.

MEG's liquidity is very good (SGL-1), with sources of C$1.4 billion and no mandatory uses through 2022. At September 30, 2021, MEG had C$210 million of cash and C$788 million available (after letters of credit) under its C$800 million revolving credit facility due July 2024. We expect C$400 million in free cash flow through 2022. MEG will be in compliance with its sole financial maintenance covenant under the revolving credit facility through this period, with the covenant only being tested at or above C$400 million of utilization. MEG's next nearest debt maturity is the second lien secured notes in 2025.

MEG's second lien secured notes are rated Ba3, two notches above the B2 CFR, and the senior unsecured notes are rated B3, one notch below, due to the priority ranking of the first lien revolver and EDC letter of credit facility ahead of the second lien notes, all of which ranks ahead of the unsecured notes.

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that 2022 leverage metrics will improve through debt reduction, with some production growth also contributing to improving cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if retained cash flow to debt is above 25% (18% at LTM Sept 2021), EBITDA to interest rises above 4x (3.5x at LTM Sept 2021) and if MEG can maintain positive free cash flow.

The ratings could be downgraded if retained cash flow to debt is below 10% (18% at LTM Sept 2021), if EBITDA to interest falls below 2x (3.5x at LTM Sept 2021), or if liquidity deteriorates.

MEG is a publicly-listed Calgary, Alberta-based steam-assisted-gravity-drainage (SAGD) oil sands developer and operator. MEG produces over 90,000 bbls/day of bitumen at the Christina Lake project in the Athabasca Oil Sands region in Northern Alberta.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production published in August 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1284973. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

