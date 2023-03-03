Moody's changes MFG's outlook to positive from stable, affirms its B2 CFR

London, March 03, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed CD&R Firefly 4 Limited's (Motor Fuel Group, MFG or the company) B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Simultaneously, Moody's assigned B2 instrument ratings on the €1086 million and GBP 765 million backed senior secured first lien term loans (B4 and B5 tranches respectively), the GBP 305 million backed senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) and the GBP 50 million backed senior secured letter of credit (LC) facility all issued by CD&R Firefly Bidco Limited (MFG) (Motor Fuel Limited is a co-borrower of B4 and B5 term loans). The outlook on CD&R Firefly 4 Limited and CD&R Firefly Bidco Limited (MFG) has changed to positive from stable.

Today's rating actions follow the company's planned amend-and-extend (A&E) exercise on the existing first lien GBP and euro denominated term loans maturing in 2025 and the first lien RCF and LC facility maturing in 2024. The company is seeking consent to extend all the maturities of these facilities by three years, with maturities on the term loans to June 2028 and on the RCF and LC facility to December 2027. The company also intends to repay its GBP 308 million outstanding backed senior secured second lien term loan due June 2026, as part of the process, using excess cash available from recent asset disposals.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of MFG's B2 CFR with a positive outlook reflects the more prudent use of its excess cash balance to repay its more expensive second lien debt, compared to the aggressive financial policies executed previously with notable dividend recapitalisation. The action is further supported by the company's track record of strong operating performance and ability to deleverage. The company's operating performance during 2022 was strong, with reported EBITDA of GBP 421.6 million, up 23.9% year-on-year, driven by rising fuel margins, recovering but still subdued fuel volumes compared to pre-pandemic levels, broadly stable retail margins, and a strong increase in food-to-go profits, albeit from a very small base. Leverage, measured in terms of Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA, stood at 5.1x at the end of 2022 (4.7x pro forma for the new capital structure and disposals), down from 6.2x at the end of 2021. Moody's expects some softening of fuel margins this year to levels closer to those achieved in 2021. This would translate into a reduction of EBITDA this year although Moody's still expects leverage to trend below 5.5x over the next 12-18 months.

The company, however, has a track record in terms of periodic re-leveraging through large dividend payments, with two transactions completed between 2019 and 2021. Today's rating action does not factor in the risk of additional dividend recapitalisation or other transactions leading to a re-leveraging of the company's capital structure. It rather factors the greater focus on investing into the business, managing the company's position through the transition to alternative fuel sources, with its commitment to investing in its electric vehicle charging infrastructure and growing the convenience retail and food-to-go markets.

MFG's B2 CFR continues to reflect its (1) strong market position as the largest petrol station operator in the UK by number of sites, with a high-quality forecourt network; (2) stable cash flows; (3) growing convenience retail and food-to-go markets providing significant rollout opportunities across its estate; (4) experienced, founder-led management team and; (5) well-invested predominantly freehold sites. The B2 rating is also underpinned by MFG's company-owned franchise-operated (COFO) business model, with limited fixed costs and relatively predictable income streams.

Constraints to the rating include the company's (1) exposure to the inherently low and volatile profit margin associated with fuel retail operations, though strongly rising over the past two years; (2) limited contributions, albeit growing, from non-fuel offering reflected by the COFO model and; (3) historical aggressive financial policy and potential to re-leverage the capital structure, as evidenced by rapid successive dividend recapitalisations over the past few years. The rating also factors the company's high investment requirements needed to manage the transition to alternative fuel and the negative impact on cash flows.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

MFG's ESG Credit Impact Score is very highly negative (CIS-5). This reflects Moody's assessment that ESG attributes are overall considered to have a very high impact on the current rating driven by governance risk exposures including an aggressive financial strategy as demonstrated by high leverage and a history of dividend recapitalisations, and its concentrated ownership structure. High environmental and social risk exposures are mainly related to the company's fuel sales activities.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views MFG's liquidity as adequate. Liquidity is supported by the agency's expectation of ongoing availability under the RCF of GBP 305 million, which will be undrawn post transaction but could be drawn to meet internal cash flow needs. Moody's considers this facility to be adequate to cover intra-quarter working capital needs. The RCF has only one springing maintenance covenant based on net senior secured leverage, tested only when drawn by more than 40% and against, which Moody's expects MFG to maintain sizeable headroom. The first lien term debt is covenant-lite.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 rating of the senior secured first lien debt instrument ratings is as a result of the proposed refinancing and the repayment of the subordinated senior secured second lien term loan. This results in the company's capital structure becoming all senior and pari passu ranking and hence the instrument ratings are now aligned with the CFR.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectations of leverage trending below 5.5x, towards Moody's upward rating guidance of 5.25x over the next 12-18 months, as well as the absence of re-leveraging transactions, including dividend recapitalisations. The positive outlook also incorporates expected continued strong operational performance, and that the company will continue to grow its adjusted EBITDA and generate positive free cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could experience upward pressure if Moody's-adjusted gross leverage was expected to (1) sustainably reduce below 5.25x or (2) Moody's adjusted EBIT/ interest expense was to exceed 1.75x. An upgrade would also require expectations of broadly stable fuel volumes and margins, as well as reduced event risk associated with potential dividend recapitalisations.

On the other hand, negative pressure could arise if: (1) Moody's-adjusted gross leverage increased above 6.25x over the next 12-18 months; (2) there was additional dividend payments that increased leverage above this level; (3) free cash flow was to turn negative for an extended period or; (4) a case of weaker than expected liquidity transpired.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Assignments:

..Issuer: CD&R Firefly Bidco Limited (MFG)

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2

Affirmations:

..Issuer: CD&R Firefly 4 Limited

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CD&R Firefly 4 Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: CD&R Firefly Bidco Limited (MFG)

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in St Albans, MFG is the largest independent forecourt operator in the United Kingdom (UK) with 866 stations, pro forma for recent net disposals (this is a decrease from 930, as reported in December 2022, due to disposals following the CMA conclusion and several signed acquisitions), operating under multiple fuel brands. The company mainly operates petroleum filling stations and offers convenience retail stores and food-to-go-services. It has grown through a combination of transformative and bolt-on acquisitions (the largest being the acquisition of MRH in 2018 when the company basically doubled its EBITDA to GBP 159.6 million from GBP 81.7 million and its number of sites to 925 from 439), as well as through solid organic performance. The company has been majority owned by funds managed by private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice, LLC (CD&R) since 2015.

