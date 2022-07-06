Moody's changes MIC Glen's outlook to stable; affirms B3 CFR

New York, July 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today changed MIC Glen LLC's ("MIC Glen") outlook to stable from positive. At the same time, Moody's affirmed all of MIC Glen's ratings, including its B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). In addition, Moody's affirmed MIC Glen's B2 first lien senior secured term loan and revolving credit facility rating and Caa2 second lien term loan rating.

The affirmation and outlook change to stable reflects the challenging operating environment for restaurant operators, including meaningful inflation in primary commodity costs and labor expenses. At the same time, inflationary pressures are also impacting consumers' disposable income. Should inflation pressures persist, margin contraction would lead to reduced operating cash flow, hampering the company's growth plans and targeted credit metric improvement.

The stable outlook reflects the strength of the Taco Bell brand which supports a level of performance that would maintain at least the current level of credit metrics. The outlook also incorporates MIC Glen's good liquidity and that new restaurant additions will be financed through cash flow and will come at a measured pace.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: MIC Glen LLC

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MIC Glen LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

MIC Glen's B3 CFR is constrained by the difficult operating environment for restaurant operators due to meaningful inflation, as well as governance considerations including its high leverage related to its private equity ownership. Moody's adjusted debt / EBITDA is high at around 6.0x relative to the company's modest size and scale as measured by total number of restaurants and revenue. The company is also constrained by its concentration in predominantly one brand, and geographic concentration in the South Central region of the US, notably Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri. The rating is supported by the strength, value proposition, and high level of awareness of the Taco Bell brand, which has helped drive a solid track record of same-store sales growth. Liquidity is good supported by excess cash balances, positive free cash flow, the ability to access the sale-leaseback market as an alternate source of liquidity, and ample covenant cushion, with no meaningful corporate refinancings before the revolver comes due in 2026.

MIC Glen's private ownership is a rating factor given the potential implications from both a capital structure and operating perspective. Financial policies are always a key concern of privately-owned companies with regard to the potential for higher leverage, extractions of cash flow via dividends, or more aggressive growth strategies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in an upgrade include sustained improvement in credit metrics, and increased size, scale, and geographic diversification. An upgrade would also require adherence to more conservative financial policies, including a demonstrated willingness to achieve and maintain stronger credit metrics. Specific metrics include debt to EBITDA sustained under 5.5 times and EBIT coverage of interest expense over 1.75 times.

A downgrade could occur if operating performance sustainably weakens or if financial strategies become more aggressive, such as through debt-financed dividends. Specific metrics include Debt/EBITDA sustained above 6.25x or EBIT to interest falling below 1.25x.

MIC Glen LLC owns and operates approximately 320 Taco Bell and dual brand restaurants throughout the South Central region of the U.S. Revenue for the LTM period ending March 22, 2022 was approximately $535 million. MIC Glen is majority-owned by affiliates of private equity firm Mubadala Capital.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74304. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

