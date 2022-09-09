Moody's changes Mali's outlook to stable; affirms Caa2 ratings

New York, September 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Mali's local and foreign currency long-term issuer ratings at Caa2 and has changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The stabilization of the outlook is prompted by the settlement of all unpaid debt obligations including late-payment interest by the Malian government on 12 August. This ultimately resulted in limited losses incurred by investors. This resolution of the default was only possible after the lifting of economic and financial sanctions, following the agreement reached on 3 July between the military-led government and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for a return to civilian rule.

The affirmation of the Caa2 ratings reflects very weak institutional and governance strength weakened by the successive coup d'états, which exacerbates risks regarding a successful return to civilian rule, in a process inclusive of all political parties and in accordance with the timeframe committed by the military government. Additionally, political tensions, security issues and ongoing violence continue to be detrimental to Mali's economic, financial and social standing. These risks are balanced by a moderate fiscal debt burden, and strong debt affordability especially given the recent shocks experienced by the country.

The local currency (LC) ceiling remains unchanged at B2 and the foreign currency (FC) ceiling remains at Caa1. The three-notch gap between the LC ceiling and the sovereign rating reflects Moody's assessment of the small footprint of the government in the economy, low risks related to external imbalances due to Mali's membership in the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU); balanced by a very weak institutional framework. The two-notch gap between the FC ceiling and LC ceiling reflects Moody's assessment of increased Transfer & Convertibility (T&C) risks due to the track record of sanctions, notwithstanding the French Treasury guarantee of the peg between the CFA franc and the euro which contribute to macroeconomic and financial stability.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK CHANGE TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE

On 3 July 2022, all economic and financial sanctions imposed on Mali were lifted by the Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS. The sanctions had included the blocking of all payments by Mali's government passing through the payment systems of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO) and a freeze on all assets owned by the government of Mali held at the BCEAO. Sanctions also encompassed the closure of land and air borders between ECOWAS countries and Mali, suspension of all commercial and financial transactions with ECOWAS member states (with the exception of food products, pharmaceutical products, medical supplies and equipment) and the suspension of Mali from all financial assistance with all financial institutions. During the period when sanctions were in place, the country was unable to service its debt, leading to the accumulation of arrears on debt payments, which constituted a default under Moody's definition.

With the lifting of the sanctions, the government of Mali has settled all unpaid debt which included CFA 85.1 billion ($131 million) worth of external debt, CFA 66 billion ($102 million) worth of market debt issued by syndication and CFA 65 billion ($100 million) worth of market debt issued by auction. Additionally, restored access to regional capital markets allowed the authorities to successfully issue CFA 215 billion ($331 million) worth of treasury bills and bonds, in order to repay the arrears on debt payments. Late payment penalty interest was also paid to investors, amounting to CFA 6.7 billion ($10 million). As a result, losses incurred by investors were ultimately limited and the government is once again able to finance its deficit from the regional capital market and official lenders when in need.

Moreover, the removal of economic sanctions will allow for a gradual normalization of trade and economic activity including in the mining and agriculture sectors. In particular, regaining access to the neighbouring ports of Dakar and Abidjan is essential to the economy given the country is landlocked, with this to facilitate trade activity especially for channeling aid. Government revenues will also benefit from the gradual increase in trade and economic activity through a rebound in tax and custom duties collected. The resulting easing of the fiscal constraint will allow for a better budget execution including capital spending which will support real GDP growth. In the medium term, Moody's also expects investment in the country to gradually pick up and international support to resume to some extent. These improvements remain conditional on the implementation of the agreement with the ECOWAS to return to civilian rule by 2024. Increased investment and international support would reinforce the economy in the face of political and security threats and are likely to gain from an increased level of cooperation between the Malian military-led government and the international community. Therefore, Moody's expects growth to progressively recover to pre-pandemic levels, between 4%-5% per year, in the coming years assuming the successful implementation of the agreement between the military-led government and the ECOWAS.

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE RATINGS AT Caa2

Mali's Caa2 ratings reflect very weak institutions and governance strength as well as very high political risk, balanced by the country's moderate fiscal burden and low external risks supported by WAEMU membership.

Political risk alongside risks related to the transition to a civilian rule remain elevated. The political situation and the security issues also pose significant constraints to the development of the economy and exacerbate the risk of social unrest. The level of violence in the country and the multiple coup d'états have severely undermined Mali's institutions over time, in particular the quality of legislative and executive institutions. The country's creditworthiness also continues to be constrained by very low income levels, at around $2,447 GDP per capita in 2021 (purchasing power parity basis), low economic diversification and very low competitiveness which all illustrate a limited capacity to absorb shocks.

Mali's creditworthiness is supported by a moderate fiscal debt burden and strong debt affordability, especially given the recent shocks experienced by the country. Despite spending pressures related to the adverse security environment and social demands, Moody's expects the government's fiscal prudence to remain. Given these pressures, Moody's only expects a very gradual fiscal consolidation with the fiscal deficit averaging 4.1% of GDP during the period 2022-2025. As a result, the country's debt burden is likely to remain in the vicinity of 60% of GDP on average over that period against 52% of GDP in 2021. This compares favourably to the median debt burden of Caa2-rated peers, at 68% of GDP at the end of 2021.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Mali's ESG Credit Impact Score is very highly negative (CIS-5), reflecting very high social risk, very weak governance and a moderate exposure to environmental risk. Weak governance along with very low wealth levels, reduce overall resilience to shocks.

Mali's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative as reflected in its E-3 issuer profile score, driven by high physical climate risk. The country is exposed to the agricultural sector (almost 40% of GDP) for both economic growth and employment, with close to 80% of the population depending on this sector. As a result, it is vulnerable to climate change, including droughts, deforestation, and land degradation. Rising temperatures by only a few degrees by 2060 would accelerate desertification, among other consequences. Water risks are moderate, more intense in the north of the country, exposed to desertification but less prevalent in the south (thanks to availability of fresh water resources), which tends to be the main center of economic activity.

Exposure to social risks is very highly negative (S-5 issuer profile score). Mali displays very low-income levels, high levels of poverty, and limited access to basic services in some areas. Close to 50% of people live on less than PPP $1.90 a day. In addition, inequality between the north and the south is one of the main root causes of long-standing conflict. Moreover, driven by security unrest and climate change, the country has a very high number of internally displaced people, with around 350,000 living in internal displacement as of end-2021.

Mali has a very highly negative governance profile score (G-5 issuer profile score) based on the government's weak performance in the quality of institutions and policy effectiveness. Governance has been deteriorating for years. The recent coup d'état in Mali illustrates the country's deteriorating legislative and executive institutions and, more broadly, its institutional and governance strength. Institutional weakness that has been the norm in the north and center of the country, illustrated by the absence of many public administrations, explains the rise of social unrest especially from disfranchised young people.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 2,447 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 3.1% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 3.9% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -4.9% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -4.5% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 32.2% (2021)

Economic resiliency: caa1

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

On 07 September 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Mali, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

Moody's would consider upgrading the ratings if the agreement between the Malian military-led government and the ECOWAS/international community is fully implemented with a return to civilian rule by early 2024 in a process inclusive of all political parties. This will likely trigger renewed and higher support from the donor community to support the political transition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Negative pressures on the rating will materialise if Moody's concludes that similar economic and financial sanctions will be reimposed on Mali in particular due to a failure to fully implement the agreement between the government and the ECOWAS for the return to civilian rule. This would likely be the result of a severe deterioration of the security issues and/or increase in political tensions. Increasing risks of a lasting loss of financial support from the international community would also exert negative pressure on the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

The local market analyst for this rating is Aurelien Mali, +971 (423) 795-37.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Elisa Parisi-Capone

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Sovereign Risk Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marie Diron

MD - Sovereign Risk

Sovereign Risk Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

