Moody's changes Marathon Oil's rating outlook to negative

New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed the rating outlook of Marathon Oil Corporation (Marathon Oil) to negative from stable. Moody's also affirmed Marathon Oil's ratings, including its Baa3 senior unsecured rating and its P-3 commercial paper rating.

"Marathon Oil's credit metrics will weaken considerably due to low oil prices in 2020," commented Amol Joshi, Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer. "While the company's very good liquidity and spending cuts should help it weather weak commodity prices in the near-term, credit metrics resulting from a prolonged downturn might not be supportive of an investment grade rating."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Marathon Oil Corporation

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: St. John the Baptist (Parish of) LA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Marathon Oil Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Marathon Oil's decision to reduce capital spending and suspend its dividend will help protect its 2020 cash flow in a low oil price environment. While the company's very good liquidity is supportive, the negative rating outlook reflects the company's limited resilience to a prolonged industry downturn due to an anticipated decline in production and lack of meaningful hedges in 2021.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The exploration and production sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. More specifically, the weaknesses in Marathon Oil's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Marathon Oil remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and oil prices remaining weak. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Marathon Oil of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Marathon Oil's Baa3 rating is supported by its position as a large independent exploration and production company with a diversified production and reserves base. The company has re-positioned its portfolio through asset sales including its 2019 UK North Sea exit, its 2018 Libya exit and the 2017 sale of its Canadian oil sands mining subsidiary. Marathon Oil is striving to preserve its credit profile by slashing 2020 capital spending, suspending its dividend and implementing operating and G&A cost reductions. However, production will decline while the company is challenged by increased capital intensity of its shale assets and a shorter reserve life based on proved developed reserves. We expect Marathon Oil to focus its remaining 2020 capital spending on its higher-return short-cycle resource plays in the Bakken and Eagle Ford, while ceasing activity in the STACK/SCOOP and the Delaware Basin. Marathon Oil has a relatively high sensitivity to oil prices, and its cash margins, capital efficiency and leverage metrics will weaken considerably in 2020 due to low realized oil prices.

Marathon Oil should have very good liquidity to fund its capital budget and support its P-3 commercial paper rating. The company had $817 million of balance sheet cash at March 31, 2020. Marathon Oil's $3 billion credit facility was undrawn at March 31 and it expires in May 2023. The company's nearest significant debt maturity is its $1 billion unsecured notes due November 2022. While 2020 cash flow will reduce considerably, spending cuts should preserve the company's liquidity. The revolving credit facility contains a maximum debt-to-capitalization covenant of 65% as of the last day of each fiscal quarter, and Marathon Oil should remain in compliance with this covenant.

The negative rating outlook reflects Marathon Oil's deteriorating credit metrics and uncertainty regarding the duration of low oil prices.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A downgrade of the ratings would be considered if retained cash flow (RCF) to debt falls below 25%, capital efficiency deteriorates significantly, or the company borrows to fund acquisitions or share repurchases causing debt to grow faster than cash flow.

An upgrade of the ratings would require Marathon Oil's production and reserves to grow at competitive returns with a leveraged full cycle ratio (LFCR) exceeding 2x, debt to proved developed reserves below $6 per barrel of oil equivalent, RCF to debt above 50%, and free cash flow generation while adjusting any share repurchases in line with actual results and cash flow.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Marathon Oil is a large independent exploration and production company with a diversified asset base across US unconventional shale plays: the Eagle Ford, Bakken, Oklahoma Resource Basins and the Permian Basin, as well as international operations primarily offshore Equatorial Guinea.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

