Moody's changes Marfrig's outlook to positive; Ba3 rating affirmed

New York, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (Marfrig) Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and changed the outlook to positive from stable.

Ratings actions:

Issuer: Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

LT Corporate Family Rating: affirmed at Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Marfrig Global Foods S.A.

....Outlook, Changed to positive from stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to positive from stable reflects Marfrig's continued strong operational performance and adequate liquidity, which increases its ability to weather the volatility of the beef business, and the financial strategies recently implemented, which has led to reduction in leverage and debt levels, extension of bond maturities and lower financial expenses. Moody's expects Marfrig to continue to extend debt maturities and reduce 2021-2022 maturities, which represent about 38.8% of total debt at the end of 1Q21.

The Ba3 rating is supported by Marfrig's scale as the second largest beef producer globally, its good geographic footprint and diversification in terms of raw material sourcing, which reduce weather-related risks and animal diseases. The company is well-positioned to capture the positive fundamentals of the US market and the growth in exports from South America, while higher participation of processed foods in its mix and continuous focus on productivity and cost-cutting will support margins. These strengths are balanced against the company's narrow focus in the cyclical beef industry, which is characterized by volatile earnings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upward rating movement would require Marfrig to maintain a strong liquidity position and a track record of financial discipline, or if the company is able to increase its financial flexibility with reduction in debt levels, with leverage, measured by Moody's total adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained at or below 3.0x and interest coverage, measured by EBITA/interest expense, sustained at 4.5x and above. An upgrade would also require a maintenance of strong operating performance, with CFO/Debt sustained at 20% or above, and a resilient performance regardless of the underlying cattle cycle, macroeconomic environment, and consumption and trade patterns in key markets, in particular in the US. Further visibility on Marfrig's strategy towards BRF S.A. (BRF) is a necessary condition for an upgrade, as Marfrig has acquired 31.66% in BRF's shares in the past months.

Marfrig's ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance weakens, its financial policy becomes more aggressive or its liquidity deteriorates. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if total debt/EBITDA trends towards 4x over the next 12-18 months, EBITA/interest expense falls below 3x or CFO/debt stays below 15%. All credit metrics incorporate Moody's standard adjustments.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Protein and Agriculture published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (Marfrig), headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil, is the second-largest beef producer globally, with consolidated revenue of BRL71.2 billion (around $13.9 billion) in the 12 months ended March 2021. The company has a large scale and is diversified in terms of operating production facilities, with a total cattle slaughtering capacity of 31,200 heads per day and lamb slaughtering capacity of 6,500 heads per day (including 100% capacity of National Beef) through its slaughtering plants (including one lamb slaughtering unit in Chile) and processing facilities located in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and the US. In June 2018, Marfrig acquired the control of National Beef (through a 51% stake), headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and, in November 2019, Marfrig increased its equity stake in National Beef to 81.73%.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Barbara Mattos, CFA

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marcos Schmidt

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

