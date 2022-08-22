Moody's changes Martin Midstream's outlook to positive; affirms Caa1 CFR

New York, August 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed Martin Midstream Partners L.P.'s (MMLP) outlook to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed MMLP's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Caa1, senior secured 1.5 lien notes due 2024 rating at Caa1 and senior secured second lien notes due 2025 rating at Caa2. MMLP's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains SGL-3.

"The change in Martin Midstream's outlook to positive reflects our expectation for MMLP to maintain low leverage over the next 12-18 months, and once it addresses its refinancing needs the rating could be upgraded," said Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

.... Senior Secured 1.5 Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured 2nd Lien Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

MMLP's Caa1 CFR and positive outlook reflects refinancing risks in volatile capital market conditions balanced by Moody's expectation for improved EBITDA generation in 2022 and maintenance of low leverage. Moody's expects EBITDA to remain solid into 2023 but to moderate somewhat from stronger than average operating conditions in 2022.

MMLP has small scale balanced by a diversified asset base and long-standing customer relationships. A majority of MMLP's EBITDA is derived from fee-based contracts mitigating commodity price risk though volume risk remains. MMLP's focus on the US Gulf Coast results in concentrated exposure to regional drivers but also positions the partnership well to serve oil refiners which are large customers. There are risks inherent in the master limited partnership business model but currently MMLP pays only a nominal distribution to limited partners. While Moody's anticipates that MMLP will eventually increase distributions, Moody's also expects reduction of borrowings on the revolver and maintenance of low leverage to be prioritized when the company considers boosting distributions. Favorable governance considerations include the steps that MMLP has taken to reduce leverage.

MMLP's SGL-3 rating reflects Moody's expectation for MMLP to maintain adequate liquidity predicated on MMLP obtaining an extension of its revolver in the near term. MMLP's $275 million revolver matures in August 2023. As of June 30, 2022, $149 million of borrowings were outstanding on the facility and $39 million in letters of credit outstanding. Moody's expects letters of credit will decrease as MMLP enters the butane sale season. Revolver financial covenants include a maximum leverage ratio, minimum interest coverage ratio and maximum first lien leverage ratio. Moody's expects the company to remain in compliance with these covenants through 2023.

MMLP's approximately $54 million senior secured 1.5 lien notes due February 2024 are rated Caa1 and the approximately $291 million senior secured second lien notes due February 2025 are rated Caa2. The revolver (unrated) has a first lien priority claim on assets, ahead of both the 1.5 lien and second lien notes.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include an extended debt maturity profile and sustained adequate liquidity; consistent EBITDA generation and maintenance of low leverage; and EBITDA/interest above 2.5x.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include weakening liquidity.

MMLP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded master limited partnership with primary operations in the US Gulf Coast region. Martin Resource Management Corporation controls Martin Midstream GP LLC, which is MMLP's general partner, and owns 15.7% of MMLP's outstanding limited partner units.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jonathan Teitel, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter Speer

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

