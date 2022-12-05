Moody's changes Marubeni's outlook to positive; affirms Baa2 ratings

Tokyo, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Marubeni Corporation's Baa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the rating outlook to positive from stable.

"The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Marubeni will deploy at least JPY200 billion in cash proceeds from the sale of its Gavilon grain trading business to reduce debt," says Mariko Semetko, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Marubeni has shown sustained commitment to reducing its leverage. In October 2022, it completed the share transfer of Gavilon upon obtaining regulatory approvals and received proceeds of USD3 billion (approximately JPY410 billion), an amount calculated based on working capital and grain prices on the announcement date. The amount is subject to adjustments on closing.

The divestment of Gavilon is credit positive, as a means to reduce not only debt, but also business risk. The grain trading business had low margins, was volatile and required significant working capital. Its earnings fluctuated with grain prices, and grain exports from the US to China had declined due to trade tensions and tariffs since Marubeni bought Gavilon in 2013. Marubeni reported losses on Gavilon of about JPY 78 billion in the fiscal year ended March 2020. The business has remained profitable since the write-off, but the rising interest rate environment and the need to finance large amounts of working capital likely means that margins and returns will stay low.

The positive outlook anticipates Marubeni reducing its debt with about half the proceeds, by at least JPY200 billion. Such a reduction accounts for approximately 7% of Marubeni's reported debt in the high JPY2 trillion range.

The debt reduction from the Gavilon sale would accelerate Marubeni's organic deleveraging from earnings accretion, which has doubled its equity over the past two and a half years. The stronger balance sheet would provide better buffer for the company in future cyclical downturns.

Marubeni enjoyed exceptionally high earnings and cash flow over the past two years, driven by higher prices on the company's key commodity products. A surge in retained earnings to about JPY1.6 trillion as of 30 September 2022 from about JPY870 billion on 31 March 2020, when the company recorded large impairment charges including on Gavilon, led to its leverage, as measured by debt/book capitalization, to decline to 50% from 67% over the same period. Its debt/book capitalization could moderate further to the high 40% range over the next 12 months with the combination of debt reduction and retained earnings.

The company's funds from operations (FFO) increased to about JPY630 billion in the 12 months through 30 September 2022 from about JPY 340 billion in the fiscal year ended 31 March 2020. This has caused its FFO/debt to nearly double to 20.2% from 10.6% over the same period. While Moody's expects this metric will come down to the mid-teens in percentage terms over the next 12-18 months, lower debt levels would help keep it stronger than in the past.

The affirmation of Marubeni's Baa2 ratings reflect the company's diversified asset portfolio in terms of geographic reach and business operations; track record of deleveraging; and strong and stable relationships with its main banks and major customers.

Moody's expects Marubeni will seek opportunities to grow through investments, which could be funded by debt. However, the agency expects that the company will adhere to its stated financial policies of maintaining (1) positive free cash flow before working capital changes and after shareholder returns over the three-year period through to fiscal 2024; and (2) its net debt to equity ratio within 0.7x to 0.8x. Its net debt to equity today stands at 0.7x.

At the same time, Marubeni's ratings are constrained by leverage that is still higher than that of some other Japanese trading companies (JTCs); its historical earnings volatility; and the fundamental business risks inherent to JTCs, including long-term, illiquid business investments that are financed by significant amounts of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The positive rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Marubeni would lower its debt balance using proceeds from its Gavilon sale, and that it would not undertake large debt-funded investments that would reverse its deleveraging trend. Moody's also expects that over the coming 12-18 months, Marubeni's earnings will moderate from the recent unusually high levels, but that the company would also maintain stronger than historical credit metrics.

Moody's could upgrade Marubeni's rating if the company pays down debt as expected and continues its disciplined financial policy to maintain current leverage metrics. The agency could consider an upgrade if the company shows capacity to sustain more stable earnings and cash flow through the cycle. A debt/book capitalization below 55% and FFO/debt above 13% on a sustained basis could lead to an upgrade.

Moody's could change the outlook back to stable if Marubeni does not reduce debt by at least JPY200 billion with the asset sale. Downward rating pressure could emerge if Marubeni's business risk rises, increasing earnings volatility; or if the company becomes more aggressive in making debt-financed investments and increasing shareholder returns. Moody's will consider a downgrade if the company's credit metrics deteriorate such that its debt/book capitalization is sustained above 60% or its FFO/debt remains below 10% for a prolonged period.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Trading Companies (Japanese) published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/392118. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Marubeni Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is Japan's fifth-largest trading company by total assets.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mariko Semetko

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Mihoko Manabe

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Releasing Office:

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100

