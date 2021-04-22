Moody's changes Mattress Firm's outlook to positive and affirms all ratings

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed Mattress Firm, Inc.'s
(Mattress Firm) ratings outlook to positive from stable. All of
the company's ratings were affirmed, including the B2 corporate
family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating
(PDR) and B1 term loan rating.
The outlook change to positive from stable reflects Mattress Firm's
outperformance relative to expectations in Q1 FY 2021 as a result of both
strong demand for home-related products and internal growth initiatives.
The change in outlook also reflects the potential for the improvement
in credit metrics to be sustained despite Moody's view that demand
for mattresses will subside as consumers redirect their spending habits.
The affirmation of the ratings reflects Moody's expectations for
solid near-term earnings performance. The pandemic-related
pivot in consumer spending towards home goods including mattresses is
likely to continue over the next several quarters, and is further
supported by the current strength in the US housing market. However,
demand could weaken as 2021 progresses into 2022 and health and safety
concerns abate, prompting consumers to redirect their spending habits
towards categories such as leisure and entertainment. The support
from government stimulus checks is also unlikely to continue when the
pandemic abates. Nevertheless, there is the potential that
any demand weakness would be mitigated by share gains due to the company's
ongoing operational initiatives. In 2020, Mattress Firm reintroduced
TempurSealy products, continued to close unprofitable stores,
and invested in digital marketing. In 2021, the company is
focused on additional omnichannel and digital investments, customer
engagement tools, and expansion in private label brands and bedding
categories.
Moody's took the following rating actions for Mattress Firm, Inc.:
.... Corporate family rating, affirmed
B2
.... Probability of default rating,
affirmed B2-PD
.... Senior secured term loan, affirmed
B1 (LGD3)
.... Outlook, changed to positive from
stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Mattress Firm's B2 CFR is constrained by governance considerations,
including the financial strategy risks associated with control by hedge
funds and other former creditors following its emergence from bankruptcy
in 2018. In addition, although current operating trends are
very strong, there is significant risk that consumer demand in the
mattress category will decline in 2022. Mattress Firm also has
a narrow product focus in a highly competitive product category,
which remains dependent on cyclical discretionary consumer spending.
In addition, as a retailer, the company needs to make ongoing
investments in its brand and infrastructure, as well as in social
and environmental drivers including responsible sourcing, product
and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection.
Nevertheless, the rating reflects the company's recognized brand
name and leading position in the mattress retail industry. Credit
metrics are relatively strong compared to similarly rated peers,
with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA at 3.5x and EBITA/interest
expense at 2.7x (pro-forma for the run-rate impact
of the 2020 refinancing, as of December 29, 2020).
Moody's models that in a downside scenario of a significant earnings
decline, debt/EBITDA would be at 3.9x and EBITA/interest
expense at 2.1 times in FY 2022. In addition, Moody's
expects the company to have very good liquidity over the next 12-18
months, including solid cash balances, positive free cash
flow, full ABL revolver availability and lack of near-term
maturities.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates sustained earnings
growth beyond the current period of strong demand. An upgrade would
also require a commitment to conservative financial policies and maintenance
of good liquidity. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded
if Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to be sustained below 4.0 times,
and EBITA/interest expense above 2.25 times.
The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates or operating
performance declines. Quantitatively, Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA above 5.25 times or EBITA/interest expense below 1.5
times could result in a downgrade.
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Mattress Firm, Inc.
is a leading US mattress retailer offering mattresses and related products
through over 2,400 stores across the United States and its website.
Revenues for the twelve months ended December 29, 2020 were around
$3.5 billion. The company is owned by its former
creditors and Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
