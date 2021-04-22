Moody's changes Mattress Firm's outlook to positive and affirms all ratings

New York, April 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed Mattress Firm, Inc.'s (Mattress Firm) ratings outlook to positive from stable. All of the company's ratings were affirmed, including the B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and B1 term loan rating.

The outlook change to positive from stable reflects Mattress Firm's outperformance relative to expectations in Q1 FY 2021 as a result of both strong demand for home-related products and internal growth initiatives. The change in outlook also reflects the potential for the improvement in credit metrics to be sustained despite Moody's view that demand for mattresses will subside as consumers redirect their spending habits.

The affirmation of the ratings reflects Moody's expectations for solid near-term earnings performance. The pandemic-related pivot in consumer spending towards home goods including mattresses is likely to continue over the next several quarters, and is further supported by the current strength in the US housing market. However, demand could weaken as 2021 progresses into 2022 and health and safety concerns abate, prompting consumers to redirect their spending habits towards categories such as leisure and entertainment. The support from government stimulus checks is also unlikely to continue when the pandemic abates. Nevertheless, there is the potential that any demand weakness would be mitigated by share gains due to the company's ongoing operational initiatives. In 2020, Mattress Firm reintroduced TempurSealy products, continued to close unprofitable stores, and invested in digital marketing. In 2021, the company is focused on additional omnichannel and digital investments, customer engagement tools, and expansion in private label brands and bedding categories.

Moody's took the following rating actions for Mattress Firm, Inc.:

.... Corporate family rating, affirmed B2

.... Probability of default rating, affirmed B2-PD

.... Senior secured term loan, affirmed B1 (LGD3)

.... Outlook, changed to positive from stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mattress Firm's B2 CFR is constrained by governance considerations, including the financial strategy risks associated with control by hedge funds and other former creditors following its emergence from bankruptcy in 2018. In addition, although current operating trends are very strong, there is significant risk that consumer demand in the mattress category will decline in 2022. Mattress Firm also has a narrow product focus in a highly competitive product category, which remains dependent on cyclical discretionary consumer spending. In addition, as a retailer, the company needs to make ongoing investments in its brand and infrastructure, as well as in social and environmental drivers including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection.

Nevertheless, the rating reflects the company's recognized brand name and leading position in the mattress retail industry. Credit metrics are relatively strong compared to similarly rated peers, with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA at 3.5x and EBITA/interest expense at 2.7x (pro-forma for the run-rate impact of the 2020 refinancing, as of December 29, 2020). Moody's models that in a downside scenario of a significant earnings decline, debt/EBITDA would be at 3.9x and EBITA/interest expense at 2.1 times in FY 2022. In addition, Moody's expects the company to have very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months, including solid cash balances, positive free cash flow, full ABL revolver availability and lack of near-term maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates sustained earnings growth beyond the current period of strong demand. An upgrade would also require a commitment to conservative financial policies and maintenance of good liquidity. Quantitatively, the ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to be sustained below 4.0 times, and EBITA/interest expense above 2.25 times.

The ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates or operating performance declines. Quantitatively, Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA above 5.25 times or EBITA/interest expense below 1.5 times could result in a downgrade.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Mattress Firm, Inc. is a leading US mattress retailer offering mattresses and related products through over 2,400 stores across the United States and its website. Revenues for the twelve months ended December 29, 2020 were around $3.5 billion. The company is owned by its former creditors and Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Raya Sokolyanska

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

