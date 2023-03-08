Moody's changes Maxar's outlook to negative; affirms B2 CFR

Approximately $2.65 billion of debt rated

Toronto, March 08, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed Maxar Technologies Inc.'s ("Maxar") outlook to negative from stable and affirmed the company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating, B2 senior secured bank credit facilities ratings, and B2 senior secured notes ratings. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating was maintained at SGL-2.

"The outlook was changed to negative to reflect the company's high financial leverage and execution risks of improving EBITDA and deleveraging to a level that will support the B2 rating by the end of 2023," said Peter Adu, Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Maxar Technologies Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Maxar Technologies Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Maxar's B2 CFR is constrained by: (1) high financial leverage (Debt/EBITDA of 8.2x for 2022 compared to 5.2x for 2021) and challenges reducing the metric below 6x by the end of 2023 due to limited visibility on forward activity; (2) delayed launch and operational risks for its next generation WorldView Legion six satellite constellation; (3) lack of growth in the manufacture of geosynchronous (GEO) satellites due to technological change; (4) budget limitations of government and commercial customers due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will impact timing of new orders; and (5) event risk of higher financial leverage with private equity ownership should the acquisition by Advent International (Advent) proceed. The rating benefits from: (1) a leading market position in satellite-based imaging services as well as being an important supplier to the US Government; (2) potential for considerable free cash flow generation after WorldView Legion becomes operational as capital expenditures will decline; and (3) good liquidity.

Maxar's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4) reflecting high governance risk as a result of its elevated financial leverage.

Maxar has good liquidity (SGL-2) through 2023 with sources totaling approximate $450 million while the company has term loan amortization of about $15 million. Liquidity sources include cash of $52 million at December 31, 2022, $351 million of availability (net of $125 million of drawings and $24 million of letters of credit) under its $500 million revolving credit facility that expires in 2027, and Moody's expected free cash flow of about $50 million in 2023. Maxar's revolver has leverage and coverage covenants and cushion under the leverage covenant is likely to fall below 10% through the next 12 months due to step downs. Because most assets are encumbered, the company has limited flexibility to generate liquidity from asset sales.

The outlook is negative because the delayed launch of its WorldView Legion satellite constellation will likely keep financial leverage above 6x in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if Maxar successfully launches its WorldView Legion satellite constellation and sustains Debt/EBITDA below 5x.

The rating could be downgraded if Maxar sustains Debt/EBITDA above 6x and EBITDA-Capex/Interest below 1x or if liquidity becomes weak.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379527. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, Maxar is a space technology and intelligence company. Revenue for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 was $1.6 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Adu, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Paresh Chari

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

