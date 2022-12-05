Moody's changes McLaren's outlook to negative, affirms Caa1 ratings

London, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed McLaren Holdings Limited's (McLaren, the company) Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR), and its Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Caa1 instrument rating to the USD620 million guaranteed senior secured notes due 2026, issued by McLaren Finance PLC. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change to negative reflects McLaren's very weak Q3 2022 results and heightened uncertainty about the company's ability to achieve an operational turnaround in the next 12-18 months. The negative outlook also reflects Moody's concerns about McLaren's weak liquidity despite additional funding received from its shareholders.

On 29 November 2022, McLaren published its Q3 2022 financial results which showed wholesale volumes, revenues, profitability and cash flow generation well below the rating agency's previous expectations. McLaren's 545 wholesale units in Q3 2022 compare to Moody's previous forecast of slightly above 1,000 units. McLaren cited industry-wide semi-conductor shortages and ongoing supply constraints as the key drivers for the low production volume. Low production volumes resulted in a company-reported EBITDA loss of Â£54 million for the first nine months of 2022. McLaren's cash balance reduced to Â£47 million at the end of September 2022 compared with Â£77 million at the end of 2021 despite an equity injection in Q3 2022 of $125 million.

The rating agency also notes that McLaren reported that after 30 September 2022, it identified certain technical upgrades that are required for its new hybrid model Artura. McLaren relies on the success of this model as more than 50% of its order book comprises of Artura orders. However, McLaren also stated that the Group's lead shareholder has committed to provide the company with further liquidity of around Â£100 million and Moody's understands that the funds have now been received. In addition, McLaren reported that it is in active discussions with key shareholders regarding a broader recapitalisation of the Group and that it anticipates that a transaction will be agreed and announced in the first quarter of 2023.

Based on the weak results for the first nine months of 2022 and the technical issues of the Artura, Moody's has revised downwards its forecast for 2022-23. The rating agency now expects McLaren to wholesale only around 2,000 cars in 2022 and around 3,000 in 2023. Although improving, the rating agency projects Moody's-adjusted EBITDA to remain negative at around Â£190 million in 2022 and around Â£80 million in 2023. Accordingly, under Moody's base case, McLaren remains highly free cash flow negative in 2022-23. The rating agency estimates that the company needs at least an additional Â£150 million of funding to cover the forecasted cash burn.

Nevertheless, the Caa1 ratings assume further shareholder support without any contributions from noteholders. In addition, the ratings continue to reflect positively the company's strong market position as a designer and manufacturer of high performance luxury super- and hypercars; strong brand recognition and pricing power underpinned by the company's historical racing prowess.

LIQUIDITY

The company's liquidity profile is weak despite the recent Â£125 million preference share issuance and additional Â£100 million of funding provided by its shareholders. Before the Â£100 million additional funding, McLaren had a cash balance of only Â£46.7 million as of September 2022. As the same date, Â£40 million was undrawn under the Â£55 million committed revolving credit facility (RCF) due in 2026. However, there is a net leverage covenant set at 4.25x, which is tested once 35% of the RCF is used. McLaren would currently not meet the net leverage covenant and Moody's does not expect the company to meet the covenant in 2023 either. Moody's base case projections indicate that McLaren would run out of cash in 2023 without additional funding. The rating agency also notes that the company continues to use substantial working capital financing to support liquidity.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the failure to improve volumes, earnings and cash flow generation in recent quarters which has resulted in a weakening liquidity profile despite the recent equity injection. The negative outlook also reflects the uncertainty of the timing of Mclaren's operational and financial recovery in the light of the recently announced need for technical upgrades to the new Artura.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While unlikely in the near term, positive pressure could arise should McLaren demonstrate improvements in volume and profitability resulting in Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA improving towards 7.0x on a sustained basis and a sustained positive free cash flow profile (after interest and capex). A rating upgrade would also require liquidity to be at least adequate.

Conversely, negative pressure on the rating could intensify should McLaren fail to progress sufficiently towards the recovery of volumes and profitability. A lack of improvements in free cash flow resulting in a further deteriorating liquidity profile could also create negative pressure and so could increases in debt. Signs of reduced shareholder support could also weigh on the ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72240. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

McLaren Holdings Limited (McLaren) is the holding company of McLaren Group Limited's Automotive segment, which manufactures luxury cars. In 2021, McLaren generated Â£0.6 billion from the wholesale of 2,138 cars. McLaren is a private company, but with a diversified shareholder base. The majority investor is Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company B.S.C.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

