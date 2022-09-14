Moody's changes Meinian Onehealth's outlook to negative, affirms B2 CFR

Hong Kong, September 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has changed Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd.'s outlook to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Meinian Onehealth's corporate family rating (CFR) of B2.

"The negative outlook reflects the potential disruptions pandemic-related controls will pose on Meinian Onehealth's operations over the next 12 months, as well as the company's weak liquidity profile amid China's tough onshore and offshore funding environment. These factors will weaken the company's credit profile," says Shawn Xiong, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

The affirmation reflects the company's leading position in China's private medical examination sector, likely stronger operating performance and cash flow generation in the second half of 2022, as well as its track record of refinancing its bank borrowings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Meinian Onehealth's B2 CFR reflects the company's (1) leading position in China's private medical examination sector and (2) its exposure to the country's preventive healthcare industry.

On the other hand, the rating is constrained by the risks stemming from (1) its weak liquidity profile, (2) its strategy of growing through acquisitions and multistep investments, (3) its shift towards a more premium service offering, and (4) the evolving regulatory environment.

Moody's forecasts Meinian Onehealth's 2022 revenue will be at a similar level to 2021's despite the company's larger number of medical centers. This is primarily due to disruptions caused by pandemic-related controls. At the same time, Moody's forecasts the company's adjusted EBITDA margin will decrease to around 18%-19% for 2022 from 20.7% for 2021. As a result, Moody's expects the company's financial leverage, as measured by Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to be between 3.5x and 3.7x for 2022.

Meinian Onehealth's liquidity is weak. Its cash balance of around RMB1.1 billion as of 30 June 2022 is insufficient to cover its short-term debt of around RMB2.4 billion maturing over the next 12 months. The company has a high reliance on short-term borrowings, which makes it more susceptible to changes in the operating environment and funding market.

On the other hand, Meinian Onehealth has maintained good access to bank credit to support its refinancing needs for the year to date. Moody's expects that Meinian Onehealth will be able to refinance most of its bank borrowings.

Meinian Onehealth's rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

From a social risk perspective, Meinian Onehealth operates in the highly regulated healthcare services industry. A failure to comply with relevant regulations, or changes in government policies or regulations, could have an adverse impact on its operations.

On the governance front, Meinian Onehealth's ownership is concentrated in a small number of shareholders, who have pledged a high ratio of their shares. However, its share pledge has been decreasing in recent periods.

The largest shareholder group is Mr. Yu Rong, who together with his affiliates, hold a 19.81% stake in the company, followed by Alibaba (China) Technology Co. and its affiliates' 13.03% stake.

This situation is partially tempered by Meinian Onehealth's status as a listed and regulated entity.

The company's 11-member board consists of four independent directors. In addition, three members are appointed by Alibaba Group and its subsidiaries.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given the negative outlook, a rating upgrade is unlikely in the near future. However, the outlook could return to stable if (1) Meinian's operations recover on a sustained basis; and (2) it maintains funding access.

Moody's could downgrade Meinian's rating if (1) the company's access to funding weakens, (2) the company's business and financial profiles deteriorate.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co., Ltd. is a leading Chinese preventive healthcare solutions provider offering medical examinations and various other services. The company was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2015.

