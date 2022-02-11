Moody's changes Men's Wearhouse's outlook to positive; affirms Caa1 CFR

New York, February 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed The Men's Wearhouse,
LLC's ("Men's Wearhouse") ratings, including the Caa1
corporate family rating (CFR), Caa1-PD probability of default
rating (PDR), B3 rating on the senior secured priority term loan
due 2025, and Caa1 rating on the senior secured takeback term loan
due 2025. The outlook was changed to positive from negative.
The outlook change to positive reflects the improvement in Men's
Wearhouse's performance, credit metrics and liquidity over the past
year as it began to sequentially recover from the significant pandemic-related
declines in revenue and earnings in 2020. The company's revenue
has benefitted from improved demand as coronavirus related restrictions
eased and consumers attended more in-person events. Cost
savings and efficiency initiatives coupled with a significant reduction
in inventory, have led to higher margins and strong free cash flow
was that was used to repay all revolver borrowings and boost its cash
position.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Men's Wearhouse, LLC (The)
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Caa1-PD
.... Priority Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B3 (LGD3)
.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa1 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Men's Wearhouse, LLC (The)
.... Outlook, Changed To Positive From
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Men's Wearhouse's Caa1 CFR reflects the risk associated with the sustainability
of its business recovery as the company works to improve its business
model and product offerings post its bankruptcy emergence and as pent
up demand also contributes to performance. The rating also reflects
governance considerations, including its private ownership and its
high cost of capital of its exit financing capital structure. Nonetheless,
the company has reduced debt and improved credit metrics. Per Moody's
estimates, the company's lease adjusted debt/EBITDAR is less than
3 times at the end of 2021 and EBIT coverage of interest over 1.5
times. Moody's expects further modest improvement over the
coming year, as demand for its products would benefit from a broader
return to office employment as well increase attendance at celebratory
events. Nevertheless, there remains significant uncertainty
around potential normalization of demand and the pace of recovery as the
pandemic continues to have a lingering negative effect on the global economy,
such as supply chain disruptions or future restrictions related to new
virus strains.
The rating also reflects Men's Wearhouse's meaningful scale in the men's
clothing market, offering a similar product mix and brand diversity,
with each brand focusing on different customer demographics. While
the company operates in a relatively narrow segment of the apparel industry,
primarily selling and renting men's tailored and polished casual clothing
for business and special occasions, Moody's views this category
as generally having less fashion risk than most segments of apparel retailing.
Nevertheless, the shift towards lower margin casual clothing and
increased penetration of online shopping have been a persistent challenge
that will require continued investment for the company to compete effectively
in this fragmented market that includes larger, better capitalized
apparel companies.
Liquidity is good, supported by over $100 million of balance
sheet cash as of December, positive free cash flow, and ample
excess revolver availability, all of which should be sufficient
to cover cash flow needs over the next twelve months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that while there remains
uncertainty around the pace and sustainability of the recovery,
Men's Wearhouse will demonstrate consistent improvement in revenue
and operating performance, while pursuing a conservative financial
strategy.
The ratings could be upgraded if improved operating performance is sustained
such that debt/EBITDA remains below 6.0 times and EBIT/Interest
sustained above 1.0 time, while maintaining at least an adequate
overall liquidity profile.
The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates
or liquidity weakens, such as negative free cash flow or increased
revolver reliance, or if its probability of default increases for
any reason.
The Men's Wearhouse, LLC is an omni-channel specialty retailer
of menswear, including suits, formalwear and a broad selection
of business casual offerings. The company operates over 1,000
stores in the U.S. and Canada under the Men's Wearhouse,
Jos. A. Bank, Moore's Clothing and K&G brands.
Annual revenue exceeds $2 billion, per Moody's estimates.
Parent company, Tailored Brands, Inc., and certain
subsidiaries emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on December 1, 2020.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in
November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
