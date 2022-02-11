Moody's changes Men's Wearhouse's outlook to positive; affirms Caa1 CFR

New York, February 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed The Men's Wearhouse, LLC's ("Men's Wearhouse") ratings, including the Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR), Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR), B3 rating on the senior secured priority term loan due 2025, and Caa1 rating on the senior secured takeback term loan due 2025. The outlook was changed to positive from negative.

The outlook change to positive reflects the improvement in Men's Wearhouse's performance, credit metrics and liquidity over the past year as it began to sequentially recover from the significant pandemic-related declines in revenue and earnings in 2020. The company's revenue has benefitted from improved demand as coronavirus related restrictions eased and consumers attended more in-person events. Cost savings and efficiency initiatives coupled with a significant reduction in inventory, have led to higher margins and strong free cash flow was that was used to repay all revolver borrowings and boost its cash position.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Men's Wearhouse, LLC (The)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa1-PD

.... Priority Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

.... Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Men's Wearhouse, LLC (The)

.... Outlook, Changed To Positive From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Men's Wearhouse's Caa1 CFR reflects the risk associated with the sustainability of its business recovery as the company works to improve its business model and product offerings post its bankruptcy emergence and as pent up demand also contributes to performance. The rating also reflects governance considerations, including its private ownership and its high cost of capital of its exit financing capital structure. Nonetheless, the company has reduced debt and improved credit metrics. Per Moody's estimates, the company's lease adjusted debt/EBITDAR is less than 3 times at the end of 2021 and EBIT coverage of interest over 1.5 times. Moody's expects further modest improvement over the coming year, as demand for its products would benefit from a broader return to office employment as well increase attendance at celebratory events. Nevertheless, there remains significant uncertainty around potential normalization of demand and the pace of recovery as the pandemic continues to have a lingering negative effect on the global economy, such as supply chain disruptions or future restrictions related to new virus strains.

The rating also reflects Men's Wearhouse's meaningful scale in the men's clothing market, offering a similar product mix and brand diversity, with each brand focusing on different customer demographics. While the company operates in a relatively narrow segment of the apparel industry, primarily selling and renting men's tailored and polished casual clothing for business and special occasions, Moody's views this category as generally having less fashion risk than most segments of apparel retailing. Nevertheless, the shift towards lower margin casual clothing and increased penetration of online shopping have been a persistent challenge that will require continued investment for the company to compete effectively in this fragmented market that includes larger, better capitalized apparel companies.

Liquidity is good, supported by over $100 million of balance sheet cash as of December, positive free cash flow, and ample excess revolver availability, all of which should be sufficient to cover cash flow needs over the next twelve months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that while there remains uncertainty around the pace and sustainability of the recovery, Men's Wearhouse will demonstrate consistent improvement in revenue and operating performance, while pursuing a conservative financial strategy.

The ratings could be upgraded if improved operating performance is sustained such that debt/EBITDA remains below 6.0 times and EBIT/Interest sustained above 1.0 time, while maintaining at least an adequate overall liquidity profile.

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance deteriorates or liquidity weakens, such as negative free cash flow or increased revolver reliance, or if its probability of default increases for any reason.

The Men's Wearhouse, LLC is an omni-channel specialty retailer of menswear, including suits, formalwear and a broad selection of business casual offerings. The company operates over 1,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada under the Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Moore's Clothing and K&G brands. Annual revenue exceeds $2 billion, per Moody's estimates. Parent company, Tailored Brands, Inc., and certain subsidiaries emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on December 1, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

