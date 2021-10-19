Moody's changes Midwest Veterinary Partners' outlook to negative; affirms B3 CFR; downgrades first lien credit facilities to B3

New York, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the rating outlook for Midwest Veterinary Partners, LLC (d/b/a "Mission Veterinary Partners" or "MVP") to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the company's B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"). Concurrently, Moody's downgraded first-lien bank debt and credit facility ratings to B3 from B2, following proposed upsizing of the first lien term loan by $250 million. Moody's also assigned a B3 rating to the proposed $225 million senior secured first-lien delayed draw term loan.

"The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation for MVP's financial policies to remain more aggressive than initially anticipated, with meaningful increase in debt and interest burden as MVP continues to use debt to fund acquisitions. This, coupled with material growth in estimates for adjustments and add-backs to EBITDA, has increased the degree of uncertainty around the true underlying cash generating ability of the company," said Vladimir Ronin, Moody's lead analyst for the company. "Nonetheless, Moody's expects MVP to successfully integrate its numerous recent acquisitions, which along with favorable long-term trends in the pet care sector will support improvement in profitability and credit metrics over the next 12-18 months," added Ronin.

The downgrade of the first lien senior secured facility rating to B3 from B2 reflects that the company's capital structure will become more heavily comprised of first lien debt, which will weaken the stress scenario recovery prospect of this debt class.

Governance risk considerations are material to MVP's ratings. The company's financial policies under private equity ownership are aggressive, reflected in very high initial debt levels following the recapitalization, and nearly doubling of outstanding debt in the capital structure, roughly six months following initial assignment of ratings.

Moody's took the following rating actions on Midwest Veterinary Partners, LLC:

Assignments:

Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, at B3 (LGD3)

Downgrades:

Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolver due 2026, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due 2028, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan due 2028, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

Corporate Family Rating, at B3

Probability of default rating, at B3-PD

Outlook Actions:

Outlook, changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Midwest Veterinary Partners, LLC's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) broadly reflects its very high pro forma debt-to-EBITDA financial leverage of 8.5 times on Moody's-adjusted basis for the LTM period ended August 31, 2021, which Moody's expects to persist as the company continues to use debt to fund acquisitions. Moody's estimates include a number of adjustments and add-backs to EBITDA, which add a degree of uncertainty around the true underlying cash generating ability of the company. The rating is also constrained by company's moderate albeit growing absolute size, as well as event and financial policy risks related to both the aforementioned aggressive acquisition strategy and its private equity ownership. There are risks to the company's rapid growth strategy, including inability to integrate and manage growth, and a high level of recurring expenses which constrain cash flow. MVP's rating benefits from favorable long-term trends in the pet care sector that underpin Moody's expectation for healthy same-store sales growth in at least the mid-single-digits.

MVP's good liquidity profile is supported by cash balance of roughly $54 million at the close of the transaction, full access under a $20 million revolving credit facility due 2026, and Moody's expectation for breakeven free cash flow, over the next 12 months. The company's liquidity is further supported by access to the proposed $225 million delayed draw term loan, however Moody's expects the facility will be fully used to fund acquisitions under letter of intent, over the next couple of quarters.

Social and governance considerations are material to MVP's credit profile. The rating reflects negative social risk as a result of the coronavirus outbreak given its risk to patient and service providers' health and safety. However, Moody's does not consider the veterinary hospital service providers to face the same level of social risk as many other healthcare providers. Growth in the number of US households that own pets provides for a favorable long-term trend in the pet care sector that underpins healthy same-store sales growth.

Among governance considerations, MVP's financial policies under private equity ownership are aggressive, reflected in very high initial debt levels following the recapitalization, as well as a strategy to supplement organic growth with material debt-funded acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if operational performance deteriorates or liquidity weakens, or the company fails to generate positive free cash flow. Inability to manage its rapid growth, or if EBITA-to-interest approaches one times, could also put downward pressure on the company's ratings.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company delivers sustained revenue and earnings growth and is successful in integrating acquisitions. Moderation of aggressive financial policies, partially evidenced by debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.5 times, along with sustained positive cash flows along with healthy cash balance could also support an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Midwest Veterinary Partners, LLC (d/b/a "Mission Veterinary Partners" or "MVP") is a national veterinary hospital consolidator, offering a full range of medical products and services, and operating over 200 general practice locations across 28 states. The company generated pro forma revenues of over $700 million for the twelve months ended August 31, 2021. MVP is a portfolio company of private equity firm Shore Capital Partners.

