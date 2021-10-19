Moody's changes Midwest Veterinary Partners' outlook to negative; affirms B3 CFR; downgrades first lien credit facilities to B3

New York, October 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed
the rating outlook for Midwest Veterinary Partners, LLC (d/b/a "Mission
Veterinary Partners" or "MVP") to negative from stable. At the
same time, Moody's affirmed the company's B3 Corporate Family Rating
("CFR") and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR").
Concurrently, Moody's downgraded first-lien bank debt
and credit facility ratings to B3 from B2, following proposed upsizing
of the first lien term loan by $250 million. Moody's also
assigned a B3 rating to the proposed $225 million senior secured
first-lien delayed draw term loan.
"The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation for MVP's financial
policies to remain more aggressive than initially anticipated, with
meaningful increase in debt and interest burden as MVP continues to use
debt to fund acquisitions. This, coupled with material growth
in estimates for adjustments and add-backs to EBITDA, has
increased the degree of uncertainty around the true underlying cash generating
ability of the company," said Vladimir Ronin, Moody's
lead analyst for the company. "Nonetheless, Moody's
expects MVP to successfully integrate its numerous recent acquisitions,
which along with favorable long-term trends in the pet care sector
will support improvement in profitability and credit metrics over the
next 12-18 months," added Ronin.
The downgrade of the first lien senior secured facility rating to B3 from
B2 reflects that the company's capital structure will become more heavily
comprised of first lien debt, which will weaken the stress scenario
recovery prospect of this debt class.
Governance risk considerations are material to MVP's ratings.
The company's financial policies under private equity ownership
are aggressive, reflected in very high initial debt levels following
the recapitalization, and nearly doubling of outstanding debt in
the capital structure, roughly six months following initial assignment
of ratings.
Moody's took the following rating actions on Midwest Veterinary Partners,
LLC:
Assignments:
Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, at B3 (LGD3)
Downgrades:
Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolver due 2026, Downgraded to B3
(LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due 2028, Downgraded to
B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan due 2028, Downgraded
to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
Affirmations:
Corporate Family Rating, at B3
Probability of default rating, at B3-PD
Outlook Actions:
Outlook, changed to Negative from Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Midwest Veterinary Partners, LLC's B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR)
broadly reflects its very high pro forma debt-to-EBITDA
financial leverage of 8.5 times on Moody's-adjusted basis
for the LTM period ended August 31, 2021, which Moody's expects
to persist as the company continues to use debt to fund acquisitions.
Moody's estimates include a number of adjustments and add-backs
to EBITDA, which add a degree of uncertainty around the true underlying
cash generating ability of the company. The rating is also constrained
by company's moderate albeit growing absolute size, as well
as event and financial policy risks related to both the aforementioned
aggressive acquisition strategy and its private equity ownership.
There are risks to the company's rapid growth strategy, including
inability to integrate and manage growth, and a high level of recurring
expenses which constrain cash flow. MVP's rating benefits from
favorable long-term trends in the pet care sector that underpin
Moody's expectation for healthy same-store sales growth in at least
the mid-single-digits.
MVP's good liquidity profile is supported by cash balance of roughly $54
million at the close of the transaction, full access under a $20
million revolving credit facility due 2026, and Moody's expectation
for breakeven free cash flow, over the next 12 months. The
company's liquidity is further supported by access to the proposed
$225 million delayed draw term loan, however Moody's
expects the facility will be fully used to fund acquisitions under letter
of intent, over the next couple of quarters.
Social and governance considerations are material to MVP's credit profile.
The rating reflects negative social risk as a result of the coronavirus
outbreak given its risk to patient and service providers' health and safety.
However, Moody's does not consider the veterinary hospital service
providers to face the same level of social risk as many other healthcare
providers. Growth in the number of US households that own pets
provides for a favorable long-term trend in the pet care sector
that underpins healthy same-store sales growth.
Among governance considerations, MVP's financial policies under
private equity ownership are aggressive, reflected in very high
initial debt levels following the recapitalization, as well as a
strategy to supplement organic growth with material debt-funded
acquisitions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if operational performance deteriorates
or liquidity weakens, or the company fails to generate positive
free cash flow. Inability to manage its rapid growth, or
if EBITA-to-interest approaches one times, could also
put downward pressure on the company's ratings.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company delivers sustained revenue
and earnings growth and is successful in integrating acquisitions.
Moderation of aggressive financial policies, partially evidenced
by debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.5 times, along with sustained
positive cash flows along with healthy cash balance could also support
an upgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Midwest Veterinary Partners,
LLC (d/b/a "Mission Veterinary Partners" or "MVP") is a national veterinary
hospital consolidator, offering a full range of medical products
and services, and operating over 200 general practice locations
across 28 states. The company generated pro forma revenues of over
$700 million for the twelve months ended August 31, 2021.
MVP is a portfolio company of private equity firm Shore Capital Partners.
