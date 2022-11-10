info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's changes Milione's outlook to stable; affirms Ba1 ratings

10 Nov 2022

Madrid, November 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook of Milione S.p.A. (Milione) to stable from negative. Concurrently, the Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), the Ba1 senior secured rating on the €300 million bond, and the Ba2-PD probability of default rating have been affirmed. Milione is the holding company of SAVE S.p.A. (SAVE), the concessionaire operating the Venice and Treviso airports in Italy.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that the continued recovery in traffic will allow Milione to improve its operating and financial performance with credit metrics trending towards levels commensurate with the current Ba1 ratings, namely a funds from operations (FFO)/debt ratio above 6% and a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) above 1.4x.

Following the severe reduction in passenger volumes during 2020-21, traffic at Milione´s airports continued to rebound in the first ten months of 2022, recovering to around 82% of the 2019 level, in line with the middle range of Moody's rated European airports. More specifically, Milione´s traffic recovery is sustained by strong pent-up travel demand, the attractiveness of Venice as one of the world´s most popular travel destinations, and the high share of domestic and short intra-EU traffic (around 82% of total traffic as of December 2019).

Moody's currently anticipates that Milione's passenger traffic will be around 12% below pre-pandemic levels in full-year 2023 and volumes will fully recover by around 2024. Nevertheless, there remain uncertainties around the traffic recovery given deteriorating macroeconomic conditions in Europe. In addition, rising inflationary pressures may limit the improvement in Milione's operating profit over the coming years.

Overall, the company has limited flexibility to deal with downside scenarios given its relatively leveraged financial profile when compared with rated peers and the requirement to reduce consolidated leverage to meet financial covenants, such that net debt/EBITDA should be below 9.5x by year-end 2023. In this context, the strengthening of Milione´s credit metrics will be underpinned by revenue and cash flow generation because debt levels are not expected to decrease over the coming years due to the company´s debt profile, which mainly includes bullet maturities, and the planned increase in capital expenditure following subdued investments during the pandemic.

The Ba1 ratings of Milione reflect (1) the strong fundamentals of the Venice and Treviso airports and the strength of its service area; (2) the favourable competitive position of its managed airports, albeit with some transmodal competition for domestic traffic; (3) the high proportion of origin and destination passengers characterised by a significant component of European travelers and (4) a diversified carrier base with no meaningful exposure to weak airlines.

On the other hand, the Ba1 ratings also continue to reflect (1) a financial profile that is one of the most leveraged amongst rated European airports; (2) the concentration of debt maturities over the 2027-28 period, which heightens an exposure to refinancing costs and (3) the remaining uncertainty around the pace of traffic recovery.

A CFR is an opinion on the expected loss associated with the debt obligations of a group of companies assuming that it had one single class of debt and is a single consolidated legal entity. The CFR assigned to Milione consolidates the legal and financial obligations of the group and reflects the structural features of Milione's debt structure. Milione's probability of default rating of Ba2-PD is one notch below the CFR, reflecting a low family-wide loss given default, in line with Moody's standard assumptions for infrastructure and utility companies.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT COVENANTS

Moody's considers Milione's liquidity profile to be good. At the end of September 2022, the company's liquidity was supported by €55 million of cash and €125 million of undrawn credit facilities. These cash sources should be sufficient to cover all cash requirements, including operating expenses and interest payments, until at least March 2024. The assessment is also based on the expectation that shareholders will maintain a prudent approach to distributions aiming at preserving the liquidity position of the group as traffic and cash flows recover.

Milione's debt documentation includes two financial covenants — a minimum net debt/EBITDA ratio which reduces progressively from 9.5x for 2023 to 7.5x for 2027 and a minimum interest cover ratio which increases progressively from 2.5x for 2023 to 4.0x for 2027, tested as of end-June and end-December on a historical basis. In July 2020, Milione received approvals to waive its financial covenants and the holiday period has been subsequently extended until and including the test date falling December 2022. While this has negated covenant breaches in the short term, we consider that covenant breaches beyond the current waiver period are still possible given the uncertain macroeconomic environment, and the company´s high financial leverage. In this regard, the current credit assessment assumes that the group will take actions in order to avoid any potential debt acceleration and creditors will remain supportive.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Milione´s ratings could be upgraded in the scenario of a stronger-than-expected traffic recovery and a favorable operating environment, such that the group´s FFO/debt ratio returns above 8% and Moody´s DSCR above 1.5x, on a sustained basis. The absence of risk of covenant breaches over the coming years and maintenance of a solid liquidity position would also be required in order to upgrade the ratings.

Milione´s ratings could be downgraded if (1) the company´s credit metrics weaken, such that the FFO/Debt ratio was below 6% and Moody´s DSCR was below 1.4x on a sustained basis; (2) there was a risk of covenant breaches without adequate mitigating measures in place; or (3) the group´s liquidity profile deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63380. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Milione is the holding company for SAVE, the operator of the Venice and Treviso airports under long-term concessions expiring in 2043 and 2055, respectively. With 4.7 million passengers in 2021 (14.8 million in 2019), SAVE is the third-largest Italian airport group, after Rome and Milan. SAVE also holds stakes in the Verona and Brescia airports (43%) and Brussels Charleroi airport (48%).

Milione is ultimately owned by Finanziaria Internazionale, which holds investments in a number of financial and industrial sectors in Italy (12% stake), and the infrastructure funds managed by DWS (part of the Deutsche Bank Group) and InfraVia Capital Partners, each with a 44% stake.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Corrado Trippa
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid, 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Andrew Blease
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.
Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta
Madrid, 28002
Spain
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

